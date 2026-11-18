First round of results are in.

First round of results are in.

Thank you for entering the AJC Varsity Playoff Challenge!

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Check back here every week to see how your bracket is performing compared to other submissions.

Winners — one for each classification — will receive a $200 Visa gift card and will be notified after the state championship games.

More than 2,100 brackets came in from over 400 fans, with 188 filling out a bracket for every classification. Nearly a third of all entries arrived on the first day of submission.

Carrollton led all cities with 103 entries, and 19 of the 20 Carrollton entries in 7A picked the home team to win it all.