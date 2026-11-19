FOUR QUESTIONS After big comeback, Northwest Whitfield chases more history 300 miles away ‘If we don’t start fast they will race by us before we can blink,’ veteran coach Josh Robinson says of Cairo Share (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 12 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Northwest Whitfield coach Josh Robinson, whose team defeated 3-point favorite Oconee County 42-21 in the Class 4A first round after trailing 14-7 at halftime. Northwest Whitfield is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in program history, which dates to 1975. The Bruins’ second-round game is at Cairo, more than 300 miles south, as Northwest Whitfield is the northwestern-most Georgia team still in the playoffs. Robinson, a Whitfield County native, is in his 16th season at the Tunnel Hill school. He is one of only 19 coaches in GHSA history to begin his coaching career with 16 straight non-losing seasons. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? 1. Down 14-7 at halftime. What happened? You ‘exploded’ in the third quarter, to use a cliche. Any magic words at halftime?

“We had a great third quarter. Kyle Cummings returned the opening kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown and later had a punt return for a touchdown in which he broke seven tackles. In between, the defense, which gave up 145 yards rushing in the first half, forced a three-and-out, and we followed that with a great drive on offense. Eight minutes into the third quarter we were now up 28-14.” 2. Can you tell us about Kyle Cummings? What a performance. (He also had two interceptions). What kind of player is he skill-wise? “He has almost reached a 1,000 yards receiving. He has returned multiple kickoffs and punt returns for touchdowns. He covers the opposing team’s best wide receiver. He plays 95% of snaps on Friday. There are a lot of schools missing out on a kid that can do it all. He’s a competitor and has matured into his responsibilities on the team as he has grown older. He tries to be great at everything. He has caught a 90-yard pass and shut down the other team’s top wide receiver for three straight plays. That is a difficult task.” Note: Cummings, listed at 6 feet, 165 pounds, has 63 receptions for 960 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cummings’ biggest recruiter has been Harding, a top Division II program, Robinson said. UTC has shown interest, and Reinhardt has offered.

3. Long road trip coming up. What’s the itinerary? How do you manage, break up a trip like that?