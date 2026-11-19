Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Northwest Whitfield coach Josh Robinson, whose team defeated 3-point favorite Oconee County 42-21 in the Class 4A first round after trailing 14-7 at halftime. Northwest Whitfield is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in program history, which dates to 1975. The Bruins’ second-round game is at Cairo, more than 300 miles south, as Northwest Whitfield is the northwestern-most Georgia team still in the playoffs. Robinson, a Whitfield County native, is in his 16th season at the Tunnel Hill school. He is one of only 19 coaches in GHSA history to begin his coaching career with 16 straight non-losing seasons.
Ask
1. Down 14-7 at halftime. What happened? You ‘exploded’ in the third quarter, to use a cliche. Any magic words at halftime?
“We had a great third quarter. Kyle Cummings returned the opening kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown and later had a punt return for a touchdown in which he broke seven tackles. In between, the defense, which gave up 145 yards rushing in the first half, forced a three-and-out, and we followed that with a great drive on offense. Eight minutes into the third quarter we were now up 28-14.”
2. Can you tell us about Kyle Cummings? What a performance. (He also had two interceptions). What kind of player is he skill-wise?
“He has almost reached a 1,000 yards receiving. He has returned multiple kickoffs and punt returns for touchdowns. He covers the opposing team’s best wide receiver. He plays 95% of snaps on Friday. There are a lot of schools missing out on a kid that can do it all. He’s a competitor and has matured into his responsibilities on the team as he has grown older. He tries to be great at everything. He has caught a 90-yard pass and shut down the other team’s top wide receiver for three straight plays. That is a difficult task.”
Note: Cummings, listed at 6 feet, 165 pounds, has 63 receptions for 960 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cummings’ biggest recruiter has been Harding, a top Division II program, Robinson said. UTC has shown interest, and Reinhardt has offered.
3. Long road trip coming up. What’s the itinerary? How do you manage, break up a trip like that?
“We are going down Thursday to Perry. We are stopping for a walkthrough, stopping at a state park and going out for some team time at an entertainment complex. Friday we are going to a high school for a walkthrough and pregame meal in Albany. We should arrive in Cairo around 5. We will have a 300-400 fans. We have a great following, and I believe that is a solid number for a 321-mile trip right before Thanksgiving.”
Note: Robinson noted that Northwest Whitfield had a similar trip to Bainbridge for a second-round game in 2021.
4. How will you defend Cairo? What’s the biggest challenge you face there?
“Cairo is fast everywhere. Their front seven is one of the most aggressive we have seen in a long time. We will have to adjust to game speed quickly. They have explosive weapons everywhere. They have three, four big-play wide receivers, a good quarterback, a good offensive line and very talented, fast and physical backs. The biggest challenge is adjusting to game speed quickly. If we don’t start fast they will race by us before we can blink.”