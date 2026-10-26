McMahan, a senior, had five receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, blocked a field goal, recovered a fumble, had six solo tackles and intercepted three passes, returning one 60 yards for the clinching touchdown.

At each dire moment, Braxen McMahan kept the Phoenix alive. Sonoraville scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and won 43-28 in Week 10’s biggest upset.

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Sonoraville was a 1-6 team playing a 6-1 opponent as a 28-point underdog last week, and for most of the game, things were going as expected, as LaFayette led 14-0 and 20-7 in the second quarter and 26-14 in the fourth.

“I do not recall a player changing the game in all three phases like Braxen did on Friday night,” Sonoraville coach Denver Pate said. “He got us started offensively with a 76-yard touchdown reception (to get Sonoraville within 14-7). The blocked kick he had was at a crucial moment in the game (keeping Sonoraville within 26-14 in the fourth quarter) as were each of his three interceptions with the last a pick six to seal the victory. Once he gets in the open field he is tough to catch.”

McMahan is the fifth-fastest football player in Georgia based on 2025 state track-and-field meet times. He finished third in Class 2A in the 100 meters (10.61 seconds) and second in the 200 (21.29). His personal best in the 100 is 10.43 seconds. He’s run a 40 in 4.39.

It wasn’t certain McMahan would play Friday. Pate said McMahan missed two days of school leading up to the game.

“With him being sick and us not having the best of seasons he could have very easily thrown in the towel and sat this one out,” Pate said, “but he is a competitor and wants to continue to fight to the end with the rest of this team.”