Who are Georgia’s fastest high school football players?

Cartersville's Madoxx Davis returns the opening kickoff against Hiram in an Aug. 21, 2026, game. Madoxx, a 5-star football recruit, was a finalist in the Clas 4A 100 meters as a sophomore last season with his 10.75-second time in the final. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Zalen Green was the fastest man on record at the GHSA track-and-field meet in May.

Zalen Green was the fastest man on record at the GHSA track-and-field meet in May.

Douglass two-way football star Zalen Green was labeled “the fastest athlete in Georgia” by Atlanta Public Schools to announce the district’s Fall Sports Media Day in July.

It was backed by facts.

Green was the fastest man on record at the GHSA track-and-field meet in May. He won the Class 3A 100 meters in 10.29 seconds, the fastest time in all classifications.

Green, who is committed to East Carolina, had a big opening game last week as he caught seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown in Douglass’ 28-7 victory over Carver of Columbus.