Who are Georgia’s fastest high school football players?

Douglass two-way football star Zalen Green was labeled “the fastest athlete in Georgia” by Atlanta Public Schools to announce the district’s Fall Sports Media Day in July.
It was backed by facts.
Green was the fastest man on record at the GHSA track-and-field meet in May. He won the Class 3A 100 meters in 10.29 seconds, the fastest time in all classifications.
Green, who is committed to East Carolina, had a big opening game last week as he caught seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown in Douglass’ 28-7 victory over Carver of Columbus.
Below are Georgia’s fastest football players based on their times in the finals of the GHSA meet at the University of Georgia. These are not necessarily their personal best times.
College coaches and recruiting analysts call speed a measurable, a talent not easily found or improved with coaching.
As such, many on this list are coveted. Just below Green are Division I-committed players: Bradwell Institute’s Jacobi Pasley (West Virginia), Benedictine’s Stanley Smart (Virginia Tech) and Lithonia’s AJ Tillman (Louisville).
The most highly recruited is Cartersville wide receiver Madoxx Davis, the consensus No. 23 prospect nationally among juniors. He is uncommitted.
This list includes players on 2026 football rosters who ran their 100-meter finals at the state meet in 11.0 seconds or faster.