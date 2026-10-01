This Cobb County school has the most NFL players of any public high school

Georgia leads the nation in players sent to the NFL per capita for the fifth straight season, and Hillgrove in Cobb County has the most players in the league from any public school nationally, according to the NFL.
Georgia has produced one NFL player per 72,378 in population, the league reported.
There were 148 former Georgia high school players on active opening-day rosters, five more than last season, and the state stretched its lead in per-capita players from last season. Louisiana is second in NFL players produced per capita and led in 2021, the last year that Georgia did not.