WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 7 Share Add AJC on Google McEachern (left) and Hillgrove line up to play in October 2025, a game the Indians won 35-14. The teams meet in a Region 3-7A game Friday at Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium in Powder Springs. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Cartersville at Cass When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doug Cochran Stadium, White Records, rankings: Cartersville is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 1; Cass is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 7. Last meeting: Cartersville won 56-28 in 2025. Things to know: Cass is among the most improved programs in the state this decade, breaking droughts for a winning season, a playoff appearance and a playoff victory, but the goal of beating its county rival, Cartersville, remains elusive. Cartersville has won 12 straight and 19 of the past 20 in the Bartow County series. The 2023 game went to overtime, but most of the others have not been close. The current Cass team is its deepest. The Colonels are 6-0 for the first time since 1983. Kalil Charles has rushed for 849 yards, which leads Class 5A. Noah Rogers has passed for 1,013. Cartersville, according to Cass coach Steve Gates’ description this week, “is a machine.” The Purple Hurricanes are 140-3 in regular-season games since 2012. (That’s a record for the most regular-season games played with only three losses, beating a 115-3-1 run by Valdosta from 1981 to 1993.) This year’s Cartersville team has been No. 1 since preseason. Cartersville’s top offensive weapon is Madoxx Davis, a 5-star junior prospect who has 502 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Cartersville’s average score is 50-7 against the 33rd-toughest schedule in 5A. Cass’s average score is 39-22 against the 26th-toughest schedule in 5A. Last year, these teams played for the first time when both were ranked. This is the first time they’ve played when both were undefeated except for four games when both were 1-0.

Related Story Why the Cass football coach says he’s ‘never had a team like this’ Emanuel County Institute at Lincoln County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buddy Bufford Field at Larry Campbell Stadium, Lincolnton Records, rankings: Emanuel County Institute is 2-3 and No. 9 in Class A; Lincoln County is 3-2 and No. 2 in Class A. Last meeting: Lincoln County won 28-0 in 2023. Things to know: Lincoln County was the preseason No. 1 team in Class A and the 2025 Class A Division II runner-up. The Red Devils have lost to Westside of Augusta, a Class 4A school, and Strom Thurmond, an undefeated South Carolina team. ECI is the Red Devils’ first Class A opponent this season and the only Top 10 opponent remaining on the regular-season schedule. ECI has maintained its ranking through losses against Swainsboro, Statesboro and Bleckley County, all bigger schools, two of them ranked. ECI’s best player is running back/linebacker Ab Marsh, who has rushed for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns against the elevated competition. Lincoln County’s best player is running back/linebacker Aiden Jones, who has 593 all-purpose yards despite missing a game injured. Lincoln County’s average score is 33-26 against the ninth-toughest Class A schedule. ECI’s average score is 22-24 against the third-toughest schedule. Lincoln County is 6-1 all-time against ECI.

Gainesville at Roswell When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Gainesville is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 6; Roswell is 4-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 7. Last meeting: Roswell won 37-35 in 2025. Things to know: These are two of Region 7-6A’s three Top 10 teams. The other is No. 5 Milton. In the 2025 game between these two, Roswell made a fourth-down stop at the 1-yard line, then drove 99 yards on 14 plays for a 37-28 lead with 2:33 left. Gainesville rebounded from that loss to reach the Class 6A final while Roswell reached the semifinals. (Both were eliminated by Thomas County Central.) Most of Roswell’s offensive firepower graduated, but the Hornets have kept the momentum with new quarterback Matt Schletty, who has rushed for 470 yards and passed for 708 yards with 15 total touchdowns. Roswell’s loss came against Newton, the No. 4 team in Class 7A. Gainesville was ranked No. 2 in preseason, and its only losses are against Top 50 national teams Buford and East St. Louis of Illinois. Gainesville quarterback Kharim Hughley, a two-year starter committed to Clemson, has thrown for 669 yards and rushed for 276. Gainesville’s average score is 25-24 against the seventh-toughest schedule in 6A, although the Maxwell Ratings are underestimating East St. Louis and South Carolina’s Oceanside Collegiate in that calculation. Roswell’s average score is 34-25 against the fourth-toughest schedule in 6A. The Maxwell Ratings also project that neither team will finish in the top eight of the GHSA’s Post Season Ranking standings. Related Story Latest PSR update shows how seeding will help one super region, hurt another Greater Atlanta Christian at Douglass When, where: 4 p.m. Saturday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Greater Atlanta Christian is 3-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-4A and No. 4 in Class 4A-2A Private; Douglass is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 5-4A and No. 7 in Class 4A.

Last meeting: Greater Atlanta Christian won 50-20 in 2021. Things to know: Greater Atlanta Christian and Douglass reached the state quarterfinals last season, GAC in the Private division and Douglass in 3A. Both lost to the eventual champion. This season, they are two of three Top 10 teams in their region. The other is No. 6 Stephenson, which GAC plays next week and Douglass plays the week after. GAC has beaten North Hall and Calhoun, each ranked at the time, and lost to No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of Class 4A-2A Private. Michael Miller has thrown for 569 yards and rushed for 267 in a balanced offense (182.3 yards rushing, 163.3 passing). CJ Ohuabunwa, who is committed to Florida State, has a team-leading 38 total tackles. Douglass has lost to Class 7A opponents Douglas County and East Coweta. Douglass is more of a running team, but wide receiver Zalen Green is the Astros’ biggest weapon. The state champion sprinter has 396 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Douglass’ top defensive player is lineman John Amofah Jr., who is committed to Cincinnati. Douglass’ average score is 24-26 against the 12th-toughest schedule in 4A. GAC’s average score is 29-23 against the 17th-toughest schedule in 4A. GAC beat Douglass in their only previous meetings in 2020 and 2021. Lee County at Coffee When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jardine Stadium, Douglas Records, rankings: Lee County is 4-1 overall, 0-1 in Region 2-6A and No. 4; Coffee is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 3. Last meeting: Lee County won 48-14 in 2025.

Things to know: These are two of Region 2-6A’s three teams ranked in the top four. The other is No. 1 Thomas County Central, which beat Lee County 49-26 last week. Lee County has won the past seven games in this series. The rivalry peaked in 2017, when Lee County beat Coffee 28-21 in overtime for the Class 6A championship, but Coffee won the most recent state title between the two, in 2023. Coffee has rebounded from its 4-7 season in 2025, reverting to its signature style, which emphasizes rushing offense and defense. Coffee is averaging 296.2 rushing yards per game. Bobby Reynolds has rushed for 539 yards. Coffee has completed only 17 passes. No opponent has scored more than 14 points against Coffee. Lee County has not scored fewer than 20 points in a game since 2022. Lee County has a balanced offense (221.2 yards rushing per game, 212.8 passing). AJC Super 11 wide receiver Jaden Upshaw has 36 receptions for 491 yards. Lee County’s average score is 41-21 against the toughest schedule in 6A. Coffee’s average score is 41-8 against the sixth-toughest schedule in 6A, with no games closer than 20 points. Lovett at Holy Innocents’ When, where: 4 p.m. Friday, Baker Field, Atlanta Records, rankings: Lovett is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in Region 5-3A and No. 6 in Class 4A-2A Private; Holy Innocents’ is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-3A and No. 3 in Class 4A-2A Private. Last meeting: Holy Innocents’ won 14-7 in 2025. Things to know: This is the first of four straight games against Top 10 opponents for Holy Innocents’, which is holding its highest ranking since 2019. Holy Innocents’ leads Class 4A-2A Private teams in points scored and fewest allowed per game. The Golden Bears have beaten each opponent by three touchdowns and by an average of 44-6, but none was ranked, and Holy Innocents’ schedule is 38th-toughest in Class 3A. Ryan Woods has thrown for 949 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception. Sam Chasteen has rushed for 598 yards and nine touchdowns. Brayden Bailey has 23 receptions for 524 yards and nine touchdowns. For Lovett, and perhaps the rest of 4A-2A Private, it’s a chance to see how close the second tier of Private teams stack up. Those ranked 5-9 last week were beaten, four as favorites against unranked public schools. Lovett was among them, losing to KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34-0. Lovett’s average score is 35-13 against the 15th-toughest schedule in 3A.

Related Story This year’s AJC Super 11 class looking strong at midterm of the 2026 season McEachern at Hillgrove When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium, Powder Springs Records, rankings: McEachern is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-7A and unranked. Hillgrove is 3-2 overall, 1-0 in Region 3-7A and unranked. Last meeting: McEachern won 35-14 in 2025. Things to know: One of the state’s more underrated crosstown rivalries renews for the 17th time. The Powder Springs series is tied 8-8. Hillgrove and McEachern have played as ranked teams four times since their first meeting in 2010. The only other same-city rivalry with that many Top 10 meetings since 2010 is Savannah Christian vs. Calvary Day. Hillgrove and McEachern enter unranked this season, but each has sights on the Region 3 title. The other top contender is Harrison, which neither has played. McEachern or Hillgrove has won a region title 12 of the past 16 seasons. McEachern began the season No. 6 but dropped out of the rankings after losing to No. 7 Gainesville of Class 6A and unranked Marietta. McEachern has three seniors committed to Power 4 schools — linebacker Joakim Gouda (Georgia), cornerback Nash Johnson III (Auburn) and cornerback Kayden Battle (Pittsburgh). Casey Barner, a 5-star junior safety, is among four blue-chip players in the 2028 class. Hillgrove has lost to No. 8 Westlake and No. 9 North Cobb. Hillgrove’s Jaiden Moore has rushed for 629 yards, which led Class 7A until last week’s bye week. Hillgrove’s average score is 32-28 against the 19th-toughest schedule in 7A. McEachern’s average score is 25-14 against the eighth-toughest schedule in 7A. Newton at Westlake When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, College Park

Records, rankings: Newton is 5-0 and No. 4 in Class 7A; Westlake is 5-0 and No. 8 in Class 7A. Last meeting: Newton won 27-12 in 2023. Things to know: These are two of the three unbeaten Class 7A schools that were unranked in preseason. (The other is Brookwood.) Newton will be playing its fourth straight game as a Top 5 team. The Rams had played only two in their history before this season. Both teams rank in the top four of 7A in points per game. Newton’s average score is 53-13 against the 23rd-toughest schedule in 7A. Westlake’s average score is 50-22 against the 35th-toughest schedule. Newton is almost evenly balanced offensively (221.0 yards rushing per game, 205.8 passing). Kevin Hartsfield, the nation’s consensus No. 1 junior running back prospect, has rushed for 559 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Josiah Frazier has thrown for 895 yards and 17 touchdowns, seven to Keyon Standifer, who was the 2025 Class 3A-A Private offensive player of the year while at Athens Academy. Braylon Miller leads the team in solo tackles (37), forced fumbles (four) and interceptions (two). Westlake is leading Class 7A in total yards, averaging 323.8 rushing and 250.2 passing per game. Cannon Robinson has thrown 14 TD passes against only one interception. Christian Womack (594 rushing yards) and Jacob Jackson (507) are on pace to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in the regular season. Three cornerbacks in this game are committed to Power 4 schools. They are Westlake’s Khamani Estrada (Pittsburgh) and Brandon Allen Jr. (Mississippi State) and Newton’s Omarion Wallace (Pittsburgh). These teams have met five times as nonregion opponents since 2015, with Newton winning three. This is their first meeting when both were ranked. Sandy Creek at Woodland (Stockbridge) When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wolfpack Stadium, Stockbridge Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 6-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 4-4A and No. 1; Woodland is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-4A and No. 8.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: Woodland coach Robert “Bo” Cummings’ first team in 2023 was 0-10. The records have improved to 3-7 to 4-6 to now 5-0, the best start since the school opened in 2007. The next victory would give Woodland its second winning season in the past 10 years. Woodland’s Jorden Guinn is among the five leading passers in Class 4A with 1,296 yards. Courey Bryan is among the five leading rushers with 653 yards. Sandy Creek, the 2025 Class 3A champion, has been No. 1 since preseason. The Patriots are on a 21-game winning streak. They opened the season with surprising victories over Class 7A teams Grayson and Douglas County. Sandy Creek graduated star running back Amari Latimer to West Virginia, and this year’s team relies more on three-year starter Caleb Hill, a three-year starter who has thrown for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns. JT Austin, a linebacker committed to Cincinnati, has 16 tackles for loss. Sandy Creek has posted four shutouts. Sandy Creek’s average score is 33-6 against the 33rd-toughest schedule in 4A. Woodland’s average score is 32-18 against the 49th-toughest schedule. Woodland is 0-3 all-time against No. 1 teams. Related Story 2 teams lead their classes in most points scored, fewest allowed per game Taylor County at Macon County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Adams-Maffett Field, Montezuma Records, rankings: Taylor County is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-A and No. 3; Macon County is 4-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 6-A and No. 5. Last meeting: Macon County won 21-19 in 2025.