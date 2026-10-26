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Hephzibah leads list of teams that broke longest region-title droughts

It took 72 region schedules for the Rebels to make it rain.
Jason Getz/AJC
Jason Getz/AJC
Todd Holcomb
By
19 minutes ago

Hephzibah clinched its first region title last week with a 74-0 victory over Cross Creek. The Rebels — 3-7 last season — are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 4-3A with a game remaining against Thomson (3-5, 2-2).

Hephzibah had played 72 region schedules without a region title until this one. No other school in the GHSA has ended such a long drought.

Below are the 25 schools that played the most region schedules without a region title before winning their first. The years in parentheses represent the first season playing a region schedule and the first region title.

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Some teams played non-region schedules between the first and last.

72 - Hephzibah (1954-2026)

59 - Lumpkin County (1962–2023)

54 - McDonough (1951–2007)

54 - Pickens (1958–2018)

54 - Spencer (1968–2022)

53 - Wheeler County (1968–2025)

52 - Aquinas (1957–2013)

49 - Rockdale County (1950–1999)

48 - Rabun County (1950–1998)

48 - Hancock Central (1970–2020)

47 - North Gwinnett (1962–2009)

47 - Haralson County (1968–2021)

47 - Portal (1976–2023)

47 - Bryan County (1976–2023)

45 - Fayette County (1951–2007)

45 - Harris County (1959–2012)

45 - Riverwood (1972–2019)

44 - Stockbridge (1966–2012)

44 - Bleckley County (1977–2021)

43 - Westover (1970–2013)

43 - Jackson County (1980–2025)

42 - Baker (1948–1990)

42 - Dawson County (1968–2015)

40 - Appling County (1952–1992)

40 - Cherokee (1956–2002)

40 - North Hall (1958–2004)