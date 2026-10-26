Hephzibah leads list of teams that broke longest region-title droughts

It took 72 region schedules for the Rebels to make it rain.

It took 72 region schedules for the Rebels to make it rain.

Hephzibah clinched its first region title last week with a 74-0 victory over Cross Creek. The Rebels — 3-7 last season — are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 4-3A with a game remaining against Thomson (3-5, 2-2).

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Hephzibah had played 72 region schedules without a region title until this one. No other school in the GHSA has ended such a long drought.

Below are the 25 schools that played the most region schedules without a region title before winning their first. The years in parentheses represent the first season playing a region schedule and the first region title.

Some teams played non-region schedules between the first and last.