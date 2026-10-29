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NATIONAL RANKINGS

2 top teams inch up national rankings in calm week for Georgia schools

Buford is the top Georgia team in seven of the eight polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings.
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Chip Saye
By

There was little movement among Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings this week, as Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central remain the state’s top three teams after Week 10 of the regular season.

Buford is the top Georgia team in seven of the eight polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings. The Wolves climbed one spot to No. 3 in the NationalHSFB.com poll this week.

Thomas County Central climbed two spots to No. 18 in the Sports Idol Nation rankings. However, the Yellow Jackets also fell slightly in two polls, moving down two spots to No. 7 in the Massey Ratings and one spot to No. 16 in the High School Football America poll. Thomas County Central is ranked in the top 18 in all eight polls.

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Carrollton held its place in all eight polls. The Trojans are the highest-ranked Georgia team in the Massey Ratings, which put them at No. 4 nationally.

No other Georgia team is ranked in the top 25 of any poll. Newton got closer this week, however, climbing to No. 26 in the MaxPreps rankings.

Another rankings provider that AJC Varsity has followed this season — the Mister Football Composite — announced this week that it would no longer provide weekly updates but will publish final rankings at the end of the season.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

  • 3. (3) Buford
  • 10. (10) Carrollton
  • 12. (12) Thomas County Central
  • 26. (27) Newton
  • 29. (30) Lee County
  • 36. (37) Sandy Creek
  • 41. (43) Creekside
  • 54. (57) Blessed Trinity
  • 55. (59) Milton
  • 67. (54) Gainesville
  • 69. (69) Lowndes
  • 73. (75) Valdosta
  • 80. (81) Grayson
  • 97. (97) Coffee

High School Football America

(Full Top 100 list)

  • 3. (3) Buford
  • 4. (4) Carrollton
  • 16. (15) Thomas County Central
  • 37. (37) Creekside
  • 53. (53) Newton
  • 69. (69) Sandy Creek
  • 70. (71) Lowndes
  • 81. (81) Grayson
  • 85. (85) North Gwinnett
  • 90. (90) Valdosta
  • 100. (NR) Lee County

Massey Ratings

(Full Top 100 list)

  • 4. (4) Carrollton
  • 7. (5) Thomas County Central
  • 9. (9) Buford
  • 34. (44) Valdosta
  • 36. (35) Newton
  • 38. (52) Creekside
  • 45. (45) Lee County
  • 52. (49) Cartersville
  • 82. (87) North Gwinnett
  • 85. (86) Lowndes
  • 86. (99) Grayson
  • 87. (82) Brookwood
  • 89. (NR) Milton

Sports Idol Nation

(Full Top 100 list)

  • 6. (6) Buford
  • 14. (14) Carrollton
  • 18. (20) Thomas County Central
  • 40. (43) Lee County
  • 41. (44) Creekside
  • 53. (51) Brookwood
  • 56. (54) North Gwinnett
  • 65. (63) Sandy Creek
  • 66. (64) Newton
  • 81. (80) Lowndes
  • 87. (85) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

(Full Top 25 list)

  • 3. (3) Buford
  • 11. (11) Carrollton
  • 14. (14) Thomas County Central

ESPN SC Next

(Full Top 25 list)

  • 2. (2) Buford
  • 4. (4) Carrollton
  • 13. (13) Thomas County Central

High School on SI

(Full Top 25 list)

  • 4. (4) Buford
  • 8. (8) Carrollton
  • 12. (12) Thomas County Central

NationalHSFB.com

(Full Top 25 list)

  • 3. (4) Buford
  • 13. (13) Thomas County Central
  • 14. (14) Carrollton