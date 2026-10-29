Buford readies to take the field before the first half of a high school football game between Buford and Gainesville, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Buford, GA. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Buford is the top Georgia team in seven of the eight polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings.

Buford is the top Georgia team in seven of the eight polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings.

There was little movement among Georgia teams in the national high school football rankings this week, as Buford, Carrollton and Thomas County Central remain the state’s top three teams after Week 10 of the regular season.

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Buford is the top Georgia team in seven of the eight polls monitored weekly by AJC Varsity, with a high of No. 2 in the ESPN rankings. The Wolves climbed one spot to No. 3 in the NationalHSFB.com poll this week.

Thomas County Central climbed two spots to No. 18 in the Sports Idol Nation rankings. However, the Yellow Jackets also fell slightly in two polls, moving down two spots to No. 7 in the Massey Ratings and one spot to No. 16 in the High School Football America poll. Thomas County Central is ranked in the top 18 in all eight polls.