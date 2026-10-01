AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: Newton faces biggest test of the season

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
Add AJC on Google
4-star Newton High RB Kevin Hartsfield is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America for the Class of 2028. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
4-star Newton High RB Kevin Hartsfield is the consensus No. 1 RB prospect in America for the Class of 2028. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Related Story
A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 3

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Oct 0292.597ANewton65.6%28 - 244Westlake7A
Fri, Oct 0292.126ALee County60.4%21 - 174Coffee6A
Fri, Oct 0281.836ARoswell61.2%21 - 174Gainesville6A
Fri, Oct 0274.587ABrookwood85.9%32 - 1616Parkview7A
Fri, Oct 0271.505ACartersville85.3%30 - 1416Cass5A
Fri, Oct 0269.147AMarietta66.1%26 - 206Walton7A
Fri, Oct 0268.276AHouston County80.6%21 - 714Tift County6A
Fri, Oct 0267.317AMcEachern69.8%17 - 710Hillgrove7A
Fri, Oct 0262.546AHughes73.5%21 - 138Newnan6A
Fri, Oct 0260.89PrivateHoly Innocents67.9%21 - 147LovettPrivate
Fri, Oct 0260.885AWare County71.7%20 - 911Richmond Academy5A
Fri, Oct 0259.684APeach County94.9%35 - 827Mary Persons4A
Fri, Oct 0259.655AMays71.4%12 - 012Lithonia5A
Sat, Oct 0359.504ADouglass62.5%16 - 124Greater Atlanta ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0258.406AMilton95.5%28 - 028Lanier6A
Fri, Oct 0258.005AJefferson68.0%14 - 68Flowery Branch5A
Fri, Oct 0257.786AKell80.8%24 - 1014Rome6A
Fri, Oct 0256.296ABrunswick60.6%30 - 273Bradwell Institute6A
Fri, Oct 0254.775AGriffin60.4%21 - 174Whitewater5A
Thu, Oct 0153.214ASpalding62.3%20 - 146Howard4A
Fri, Oct 0253.022ABleckley County83.3%27 - 1314Swainsboro2A
Fri, Oct 0251.846AThomas County Central99.9%45 - 045Veterans6A
Fri, Oct 0251.595ADalton80.5%24 - 1212Allatoona5A
Fri, Oct 0251.273AThomson52.6%19 - 172Burke County3A
Fri, Oct 0249.863AHart County93.8%28 - 028Stephens County3A
Fri, Oct 0249.804AAdairsville55.9%18 - 144Northwest Whitfield4A
Fri, Oct 0249.636AEffingham County83.6%28 - 1414Glynn Academy6A
Fri, Oct 0249.445ACambridge68.7%21 - 147Sprayberry5A
Fri, Oct 0248.682ACook76.0%22 - 139Berrien2A
Fri, Oct 0248.553AKIPP Atlanta Collegiate94.2%29 - 029North Cobb ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0247.554AOconee County83.1%21 - 021Cherokee Bluff4A
Fri, Oct 0247.42PrivateFellowship Christian57.1%14 - 131Mount VernonPrivate
Fri, Oct 0247.295ADutchtown65.7%14 - 68Jonesboro5A
Fri, Oct 0247.154ACairo96.4%28 - 028Spencer4A
Fri, Oct 0246.984ASandy Creek99.0%32 - 032Woodland (Stockbridge)4A
Fri, Oct 0246.777AHarrison98.3%34 - 034North Atlanta7A
Fri, Oct 0246.085ABlessed Trinity99.2%38 - 038Centennial5A
Fri, Oct 0245.386AClarke Central94.1%21 - 021Walnut Grove6A
Fri, Oct 0245.365AVilla Rica81.5%21 - 714Woodland (Cartersville)5A
Fri, Oct 0245.263AMorgan County62.3%14 - 77Elbert County3A
Fri, Oct 0245.145AWarner Robins85.0%28 - 1414Locust Grove5A
Fri, Oct 0245.122AThomasville92.0%32 - 923Brooks County2A
Fri, Oct 0245.067APebblebrook52.3%15 - 141Campbell7A
Fri, Oct 0244.676AJackson County98.5%36 - 036Loganville6A
Fri, Oct 0244.546ACreekside99.0%38 - 038McIntosh6A
Fri, Oct 0244.397ANorth Cobb99.1%35 - 035Cherokee7A
Fri, Oct 0244.10PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)60.3%23 - 203Eagle's Landing ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0244.007ASouth Gwinnett93.9%28 - 028Northgate7A
Fri, Oct 0243.924AGilmer60.0%17 - 143White County4A
Fri, Oct 0243.704AWest Laurens76.1%14 - 014New Hampstead4A
Fri, Oct 0243.336ACreekview89.9%26 - 026Woodstock6A
Fri, Oct 0242.631ATaylor County66.8%20 - 146Macon County1A
Fri, Oct 0241.985ABenedictine98.2%38 - 038Evans5A
Fri, Oct 0241.61PrivateWesleyan83.9%21 - 021Haralson County3A
Thu, Oct 0141.383AHapeville Charter87.7%22 - 022Miller Grove3A
Fri, Oct 0241.182ALaney73.8%20 - 713AquinasPrivate
Fri, Oct 0241.05PrivateHebron Christian85.3%24 - 717Franklin County3A
Fri, Oct 0241.023ARinggold67.4%21 - 147LaFayette3A
Fri, Oct 0239.982ADodge County77.9%21 - 714Vidalia2A
Fri, Oct 0239.891ALincoln County77.7%23 - 1310Emanuel County Institute1A
Fri, Oct 0239.816ASequoyah99.6%39 - 039Pope6A
Fri, Oct 0239.706AMountain View92.4%27 - 027Cedar Shoals6A
Fri, Oct 0239.684AHarlem52.7%14 - 131Southeast Bulloch4A
Fri, Oct 0239.507ANorth Gwinnett99.7%42 - 042Duluth7A
Fri, Oct 0239.037AMill Creek83.8%23 - 716Central Gwinnett7A
Fri, Oct 0238.955ACentral (Carrollton)98.7%38 - 038Starr's Mill5A
Fri, Oct 0238.89GIAA 4ASt. Anne-Pacelli68.1%20 - 137Strong Rock ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 0238.183AJackson59.1%21 - 174Callaway3A
Fri, Oct 0237.175ANorth Oconee99.2%35 - 035Winder-Barrow5A
Fri, Oct 0237.175ASt. Pius X68.3%21 - 147Chattahoochee5A
Fri, Oct 0237.022AHeard County99.1%37 - 037DarlingtonPrivate
Fri, Oct 0236.926AGreenbrier59.5%13 - 76Grovetown6A
Fri, Oct 0236.694ANorth Clayton77.1%20 - 713McDonough4A
Fri, Oct 0236.527AEtowah97.2%37 - 334Wheeler7A
Fri, Oct 0236.52GIAA 3AJohn Milledge Academy93.7%22 - 022First PresbyterianGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 0236.494ADougherty83.8%21 - 615Shaw4A
Fri, Oct 0236.186ALovejoy61.1%20 - 146Tri-Cities6A
Fri, Oct 0235.895AEast Forsyth88.9%28 - 721Madison County5A
Fri, Oct 0235.493ASumter County67.3%17 - 710Monroe4A
Fri, Oct 0235.082ABremen96.1%35 - 332Pepperell2A
Fri, Oct 0234.734ATroup99.2%38 - 038Westside (Macon)4A
Fri, Oct 0234.552ACommerce91.5%28 - 622Temple3A
Fri, Oct 0234.545AJenkins95.0%28 - 028Wayne County5A
Fri, Oct 0234.045ABanneker58.2%14 - 104Maynard Jackson5A
Fri, Oct 0234.01GIAA 2ABrentwood School54.8%21 - 201Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 0233.471AClinch County81.5%19 - 019Irwin County1A
Fri, Oct 0232.946AChapel Hill65.2%17 - 107South Cobb6A
Fri, Oct 0232.195ASouthwest DeKalb95.7%23 - 023Druid Hills5A
Fri, Oct 0232.116ALassiter97.4%35 - 035River Ridge6A
Fri, Oct 0231.934ALiberty County58.9%17 - 143Windsor Forest4A
Fri, Oct 0231.632AACE Charter93.4%27 - 027East Laurens2A
Fri, Oct 0231.326AHabersham Central95.5%28 - 028Apalachee6A
Fri, Oct 0230.88PrivateChristian Heritage75.8%21 - 129Gordon Lee2A
Fri, Oct 0229.992AFannin County66.1%20 - 146Dade County2A
Fri, Oct 0229.531AWashington-Wilkes51.1%20 - 191Providence ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0229.285AJones County99.3%38 - 038Union Grove5A
Fri, Oct 0229.211AMontgomery County55.2%11 - 74Warren County1A
Fri, Oct 0228.21PrivatePace Academy52.2%20 - 191North Springs4A
Fri, Oct 0227.833ACarver (Atlanta)81.6%20 - 020Cedar Grove3A
Fri, Oct 0227.252AFitzgerald97.9%30 - 030Bacon County2A
Fri, Oct 0226.55GIAA 3AWestfield School87.8%21 - 021Tiftarea AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 0226.544ANorth Hall95.7%36 - 729Dawson County4A
Fri, Oct 0226.316ANorthside (Columbus)93.7%24 - 024Morrow6A
Fri, Oct 0226.19GIAA 4ABrookstone84.2%23 - 716Calvary ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 0225.335AStockbridge99.3%41 - 041Drew5A
Fri, Oct 0225.15PrivateCalvary Day99.5%37 - 037Metter2A
Fri, Oct 0225.141ARandolph-Clay86.1%28 - 1216Miller County1A
Fri, Oct 0225.137ACollins Hill98.1%34 - 034Seckinger7A
Fri, Oct 0224.677ADacula98.1%34 - 034Discovery7A
Fri, Oct 0224.632AModel96.2%28 - 028Mount Zion (Carrollton)2A
Fri, Oct 0224.376ADecatur50.3%14 - 140Alcovy6A
Fri, Oct 0224.146ADunwoody92.6%26 - 026Lakeside (Atlanta)6A
Fri, Oct 0223.826ASouth Effingham93.0%27 - 027Lakeside (Evans)6A
Fri, Oct 0223.81GIAA 4AStratford Academy97.2%29 - 029Frederica AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 0223.68PrivateWhitefield Academy92.1%32 - 923Landmark ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0223.235AOla99.7%37 - 037Eagle's Landing5A
Fri, Oct 0223.043APierce County99.4%38 - 038Beach3A
Fri, Oct 0223.004AHeritage (Ringgold)89.1%27 - 621Ridgeland4A
Thu, Oct 0122.973AColumbia99.5%35 - 035South Atlanta3A
Fri, Oct 0222.854ABaldwin99.2%36 - 036Upson-Lee4A
Fri, Oct 0222.653AMurray County62.7%14 - 77Coahulla Creek3A
Thu, Oct 0122.583ANortheast98.9%33 - 033Rutland3A
Fri, Oct 0222.531AWheeler County82.3%21 - 714Hawkinsville1A
Fri, Oct 0222.291ATreutlen75.6%24 - 1410Turner County1A
Fri, Oct 0222.123ASonoraville64.4%14 - 77Union County3A
Fri, Oct 0221.824AMonroe Area99.7%45 - 045East Hall4A
Fri, Oct 0220.664AHampton97.6%30 - 030Riverdale4A
Fri, Oct 0220.143APike County90.4%28 - 622Central (Macon)3A
Fri, Oct 0219.091AJohnson County97.0%31 - 031Wilkinson County1A
Fri, Oct 0219.031AGreene County64.0%16 - 106Lake Oconee Academy1A
Fri, Oct 0218.20PrivateKing's Ridge Christian87.7%26 - 620Mount Paran ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0217.91GIAA 2ASouthwest Georgia Academy86.9%29 - 1415Sherwood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 0217.774ALuella72.8%15 - 69Fayette County4A
Fri, Oct 0217.164ABainbridge95.1%28 - 028Columbus4A
Fri, Oct 0216.903ALamar County96.1%27 - 027Southwest3A
Fri, Oct 0216.843AToombs County100.0%42 - 042Brantley County3A
Fri, Oct 0216.112AWashington67.0%18 - 108Utopian Academy2A
Fri, Oct 0214.555AArabia Mountain62.4%12 - 39Mundy's Mill5A
Fri, Oct 0213.053ATattnall County60.0%18 - 144Islands3A
Fri, Oct 0213.022ASocial Circle93.7%28 - 028Glenn Hills2A
Fri, Oct 0212.396AAlexander98.7%34 - 034Osborne6A
Fri, Oct 0211.962APutnam County97.0%34 - 034Jefferson County2A
Fri, Oct 0211.89GIAA 2AGatewood School62.2%19 - 145Flint River AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 0211.87GIAA 3AAthens Christian85.8%22 - 319Lakeview AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 0210.844AEast Jackson96.1%28 - 028West Hall4A
Fri, Oct 0210.696AAlpharetta96.9%33 - 033Riverwood6A
Fri, Oct 029.202AScreven County98.2%26 - 026Bryan County2A
Fri, Oct 028.731ADooly County74.1%21 - 129Wilcox County1A
Fri, Oct 028.72GIAA 2AValwood School98.9%42 - 042Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 028.092ABanks County81.8%20 - 020Oglethorpe County2A
Fri, Oct 027.764AStephenson99.9%44 - 044Salem4A
Fri, Oct 027.546AHeritage (Conyers)99.7%42 - 042Midtown6A
Fri, Oct 027.363AAppling County99.7%37 - 037Johnson (Savannah)3A
Fri, Oct 026.911ACharlton County99.0%34 - 034Lanier County1A
Thu, Oct 015.263AMcNair89.0%28 - 721Redan3A
Fri, Oct 024.41GIAA 1AThomas Jefferson63.3%19 - 145Pinewood ChristianGIAA 2A
Thu, Oct 014.056AChamblee95.0%30 - 030Meadowcreek6A
Fri, Oct 022.451AJenkins County91.9%24 - 024Hancock Central1A
Thu, Oct 011.915ANorthview74.5%20 - 713Towers3A
Fri, Oct 020.871AMitchell County98.0%38 - 038Atkinson County1A
Fri, Oct 020.03GIAA 1AWindsor Academy96.4%27 - 027Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 020.013AHephzibah99.8%41 - 041Butler3A
Fri, Oct 02-0.541AEarly County98.0%26 - 026Terrell County1A
Fri, Oct 02-1.714APickens99.1%39 - 039Chestatee4A
Fri, Oct 02-2.261ASeminole County95.4%14 - 014Pelham1A
Fri, Oct 02-2.891AGlascock County88.8%28 - 721Twiggs County1A
Fri, Oct 02-3.015AM.L. King99.7%41 - 041Forest Park5A
Fri, Oct 02-4.034ACalhoun99.9%47 - 047Southeast Whitfield4A
Fri, Oct 02-4.987ANorcross99.9%40 - 040Berkmar7A
Fri, Oct 02-5.11PrivateSavannah Christian99.2%33 - 033Savannah2A
Fri, Oct 02-5.655AStatesboro99.9%45 - 045Groves5A
Fri, Oct 02-7.65GIAA 4ABethlehem Christian97.7%35 - 035Loganville ChristianGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 02-8.361ACalhoun County76.0%32 - 2111Jordan3A
Fri, Oct 02-9.38GIAA 2ABriarwood Academy99.2%36 - 036Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 02-9.80PrivateMt. Bethel Christian96.9%31 - 031WalkerPrivate
Fri, Oct 02-12.63GIAA 4AGeorge Walton Academy99.3%35 - 035Riverside PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02-13.47GAPPSRock Springs Christian80.9%26 - 1313Creekside ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Oct 02-15.022AChattooga95.5%28 - 028Gordon Central2A
Fri, Oct 02-16.721ASchley County99.4%42 - 042Crawford County1A
Fri, Oct 02-17.431ATowns County90.4%26 - 026Johnson (Gainesville)5A
Fri, Oct 02-17.652AJasper County100.0%48 - 048Josey2A
Thu, Oct 01-18.491AB.E.S.T. Academy97.4%28 - 028Stone Mountain4A
Fri, Oct 02-19.263AWashington County100.0%42 - 042Cross Creek3A
Fri, Oct 02-21.462ACoosa99.0%31 - 031Armuchee2A
Fri, Oct 02-26.03GIAA 2APiedmont Academy99.0%32 - 032St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02-26.221AMarion County96.9%28 - 028Central (Talbotton)1A
Fri, Oct 02-27.37GIAA 3ATerrell Academy99.4%44 - 044Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02-28.05GAPPSCherokee Christian95.5%26 - 026Clarkston4A
Fri, Oct 02-30.561APataula Charter97.3%27 - 027Scintilla Charter Academy1A
Fri, Oct 02-47.801ASouthwest Georgia STEM75.4%21 - 129Cross Keys5A
Fri, Oct 02-61.99GAPPSSkipstone Academy99.2%40 - 040Dominion ChristianGIAA 3A