Maxwell projections: Newton faces biggest test of the season

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Oct 02 92.59 7A Newton 65.6% 28 - 24 4 Westlake 7A
Fri, Oct 02 92.12 6A Lee County 60.4% 21 - 17 4 Coffee 6A
Fri, Oct 02 81.83 6A Roswell 61.2% 21 - 17 4 Gainesville 6A
Fri, Oct 02 74.58 7A Brookwood 85.9% 32 - 16 16 Parkview 7A
Fri, Oct 02 71.50 5A Cartersville 85.3% 30 - 14 16 Cass 5A
Fri, Oct 02 69.14 7A Marietta 66.1% 26 - 20 6 Walton 7A
Fri, Oct 02 68.27 6A Houston County 80.6% 21 - 7 14 Tift County 6A
Fri, Oct 02 67.31 7A McEachern 69.8% 17 - 7 10 Hillgrove 7A
Fri, Oct 02 62.54 6A Hughes 73.5% 21 - 13 8 Newnan 6A
Fri, Oct 02 60.89 Private Holy Innocents 67.9% 21 - 14 7 Lovett Private
Fri, Oct 02 60.88 5A Ware County 71.7% 20 - 9 11 Richmond Academy 5A
Fri, Oct 02 59.68 4A Peach County 94.9% 35 - 8 27 Mary Persons 4A
Fri, Oct 02 59.65 5A Mays 71.4% 12 - 0 12 Lithonia 5A
Sat, Oct 03 59.50 4A Douglass 62.5% 16 - 12 4 Greater Atlanta Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 58.40 6A Milton 95.5% 28 - 0 28 Lanier 6A
Fri, Oct 02 58.00 5A Jefferson 68.0% 14 - 6 8 Flowery Branch 5A
Fri, Oct 02 57.78 6A Kell 80.8% 24 - 10 14 Rome 6A
Fri, Oct 02 56.29 6A Brunswick 60.6% 30 - 27 3 Bradwell Institute 6A
Fri, Oct 02 54.77 5A Griffin 60.4% 21 - 17 4 Whitewater 5A
Thu, Oct 01 53.21 4A Spalding 62.3% 20 - 14 6 Howard 4A
Fri, Oct 02 53.02 2A Bleckley County 83.3% 27 - 13 14 Swainsboro 2A
Fri, Oct 02 51.84 6A Thomas County Central 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Veterans 6A
Fri, Oct 02 51.59 5A Dalton 80.5% 24 - 12 12 Allatoona 5A
Fri, Oct 02 51.27 3A Thomson 52.6% 19 - 17 2 Burke County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 49.86 3A Hart County 93.8% 28 - 0 28 Stephens County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 49.80 4A Adairsville 55.9% 18 - 14 4 Northwest Whitfield 4A
Fri, Oct 02 49.63 6A Effingham County 83.6% 28 - 14 14 Glynn Academy 6A
Fri, Oct 02 49.44 5A Cambridge 68.7% 21 - 14 7 Sprayberry 5A
Fri, Oct 02 48.68 2A Cook 76.0% 22 - 13 9 Berrien 2A
Fri, Oct 02 48.55 3A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 94.2% 29 - 0 29 North Cobb Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 47.55 4A Oconee County 83.1% 21 - 0 21 Cherokee Bluff 4A
Fri, Oct 02 47.42 Private Fellowship Christian 57.1% 14 - 13 1 Mount Vernon Private
Fri, Oct 02 47.29 5A Dutchtown 65.7% 14 - 6 8 Jonesboro 5A
Fri, Oct 02 47.15 4A Cairo 96.4% 28 - 0 28 Spencer 4A
Fri, Oct 02 46.98 4A Sandy Creek 99.0% 32 - 0 32 Woodland (Stockbridge) 4A
Fri, Oct 02 46.77 7A Harrison 98.3% 34 - 0 34 North Atlanta 7A
Fri, Oct 02 46.08 5A Blessed Trinity 99.2% 38 - 0 38 Centennial 5A
Fri, Oct 02 45.38 6A Clarke Central 94.1% 21 - 0 21 Walnut Grove 6A
Fri, Oct 02 45.36 5A Villa Rica 81.5% 21 - 7 14 Woodland (Cartersville) 5A
Fri, Oct 02 45.26 3A Morgan County 62.3% 14 - 7 7 Elbert County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 45.14 5A Warner Robins 85.0% 28 - 14 14 Locust Grove 5A
Fri, Oct 02 45.12 2A Thomasville 92.0% 32 - 9 23 Brooks County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 45.06 7A Pebblebrook 52.3% 15 - 14 1 Campbell 7A
Fri, Oct 02 44.67 6A Jackson County 98.5% 36 - 0 36 Loganville 6A
Fri, Oct 02 44.54 6A Creekside 99.0% 38 - 0 38 McIntosh 6A
Fri, Oct 02 44.39 7A North Cobb 99.1% 35 - 0 35 Cherokee 7A
Fri, Oct 02 44.10 Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 60.3% 23 - 20 3 Eagle's Landing Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 44.00 7A South Gwinnett 93.9% 28 - 0 28 Northgate 7A
Fri, Oct 02 43.92 4A Gilmer 60.0% 17 - 14 3 White County 4A
Fri, Oct 02 43.70 4A West Laurens 76.1% 14 - 0 14 New Hampstead 4A
Fri, Oct 02 43.33 6A Creekview 89.9% 26 - 0 26 Woodstock 6A
Fri, Oct 02 42.63 1A Taylor County 66.8% 20 - 14 6 Macon County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 41.98 5A Benedictine 98.2% 38 - 0 38 Evans 5A
Fri, Oct 02 41.61 Private Wesleyan 83.9% 21 - 0 21 Haralson County 3A
Thu, Oct 01 41.38 3A Hapeville Charter 87.7% 22 - 0 22 Miller Grove 3A
Fri, Oct 02 41.18 2A Laney 73.8% 20 - 7 13 Aquinas Private
Fri, Oct 02 41.05 Private Hebron Christian 85.3% 24 - 7 17 Franklin County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 41.02 3A Ringgold 67.4% 21 - 14 7 LaFayette 3A
Fri, Oct 02 39.98 2A Dodge County 77.9% 21 - 7 14 Vidalia 2A
Fri, Oct 02 39.89 1A Lincoln County 77.7% 23 - 13 10 Emanuel County Institute 1A
Fri, Oct 02 39.81 6A Sequoyah 99.6% 39 - 0 39 Pope 6A
Fri, Oct 02 39.70 6A Mountain View 92.4% 27 - 0 27 Cedar Shoals 6A
Fri, Oct 02 39.68 4A Harlem 52.7% 14 - 13 1 Southeast Bulloch 4A
Fri, Oct 02 39.50 7A North Gwinnett 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Duluth 7A
Fri, Oct 02 39.03 7A Mill Creek 83.8% 23 - 7 16 Central Gwinnett 7A
Fri, Oct 02 38.95 5A Central (Carrollton) 98.7% 38 - 0 38 Starr's Mill 5A
Fri, Oct 02 38.89 GIAA 4A St. Anne-Pacelli 68.1% 20 - 13 7 Strong Rock Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 02 38.18 3A Jackson 59.1% 21 - 17 4 Callaway 3A
Fri, Oct 02 37.17 5A North Oconee 99.2% 35 - 0 35 Winder-Barrow 5A
Fri, Oct 02 37.17 5A St. Pius X 68.3% 21 - 14 7 Chattahoochee 5A
Fri, Oct 02 37.02 2A Heard County 99.1% 37 - 0 37 Darlington Private
Fri, Oct 02 36.92 6A Greenbrier 59.5% 13 - 7 6 Grovetown 6A
Fri, Oct 02 36.69 4A North Clayton 77.1% 20 - 7 13 McDonough 4A
Fri, Oct 02 36.52 7A Etowah 97.2% 37 - 3 34 Wheeler 7A
Fri, Oct 02 36.52 GIAA 3A John Milledge Academy 93.7% 22 - 0 22 First Presbyterian GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 02 36.49 4A Dougherty 83.8% 21 - 6 15 Shaw 4A
Fri, Oct 02 36.18 6A Lovejoy 61.1% 20 - 14 6 Tri-Cities 6A
Fri, Oct 02 35.89 5A East Forsyth 88.9% 28 - 7 21 Madison County 5A
Fri, Oct 02 35.49 3A Sumter County 67.3% 17 - 7 10 Monroe 4A
Fri, Oct 02 35.08 2A Bremen 96.1% 35 - 3 32 Pepperell 2A
Fri, Oct 02 34.73 4A Troup 99.2% 38 - 0 38 Westside (Macon) 4A
Fri, Oct 02 34.55 2A Commerce 91.5% 28 - 6 22 Temple 3A
Fri, Oct 02 34.54 5A Jenkins 95.0% 28 - 0 28 Wayne County 5A
Fri, Oct 02 34.04 5A Banneker 58.2% 14 - 10 4 Maynard Jackson 5A
Fri, Oct 02 34.01 GIAA 2A Brentwood School 54.8% 21 - 20 1 Edmund Burke Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 02 33.47 1A Clinch County 81.5% 19 - 0 19 Irwin County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 32.94 6A Chapel Hill 65.2% 17 - 10 7 South Cobb 6A
Fri, Oct 02 32.19 5A Southwest DeKalb 95.7% 23 - 0 23 Druid Hills 5A
Fri, Oct 02 32.11 6A Lassiter 97.4% 35 - 0 35 River Ridge 6A
Fri, Oct 02 31.93 4A Liberty County 58.9% 17 - 14 3 Windsor Forest 4A
Fri, Oct 02 31.63 2A ACE Charter 93.4% 27 - 0 27 East Laurens 2A
Fri, Oct 02 31.32 6A Habersham Central 95.5% 28 - 0 28 Apalachee 6A
Fri, Oct 02 30.88 Private Christian Heritage 75.8% 21 - 12 9 Gordon Lee 2A
Fri, Oct 02 29.99 2A Fannin County 66.1% 20 - 14 6 Dade County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 29.53 1A Washington-Wilkes 51.1% 20 - 19 1 Providence Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 29.28 5A Jones County 99.3% 38 - 0 38 Union Grove 5A
Fri, Oct 02 29.21 1A Montgomery County 55.2% 11 - 7 4 Warren County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 28.21 Private Pace Academy 52.2% 20 - 19 1 North Springs 4A
Fri, Oct 02 27.83 3A Carver (Atlanta) 81.6% 20 - 0 20 Cedar Grove 3A
Fri, Oct 02 27.25 2A Fitzgerald 97.9% 30 - 0 30 Bacon County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 26.55 GIAA 3A Westfield School 87.8% 21 - 0 21 Tiftarea Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 26.54 4A North Hall 95.7% 36 - 7 29 Dawson County 4A
Fri, Oct 02 26.31 6A Northside (Columbus) 93.7% 24 - 0 24 Morrow 6A
Fri, Oct 02 26.19 GIAA 4A Brookstone 84.2% 23 - 7 16 Calvary Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 02 25.33 5A Stockbridge 99.3% 41 - 0 41 Drew 5A
Fri, Oct 02 25.15 Private Calvary Day 99.5% 37 - 0 37 Metter 2A
Fri, Oct 02 25.14 1A Randolph-Clay 86.1% 28 - 12 16 Miller County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 25.13 7A Collins Hill 98.1% 34 - 0 34 Seckinger 7A
Fri, Oct 02 24.67 7A Dacula 98.1% 34 - 0 34 Discovery 7A
Fri, Oct 02 24.63 2A Model 96.2% 28 - 0 28 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 2A
Fri, Oct 02 24.37 6A Decatur 50.3% 14 - 14 0 Alcovy 6A
Fri, Oct 02 24.14 6A Dunwoody 92.6% 26 - 0 26 Lakeside (Atlanta) 6A
Fri, Oct 02 23.82 6A South Effingham 93.0% 27 - 0 27 Lakeside (Evans) 6A
Fri, Oct 02 23.81 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 97.2% 29 - 0 29 Frederica Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 23.68 Private Whitefield Academy 92.1% 32 - 9 23 Landmark Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 23.23 5A Ola 99.7% 37 - 0 37 Eagle's Landing 5A
Fri, Oct 02 23.04 3A Pierce County 99.4% 38 - 0 38 Beach 3A
Fri, Oct 02 23.00 4A Heritage (Ringgold) 89.1% 27 - 6 21 Ridgeland 4A
Thu, Oct 01 22.97 3A Columbia 99.5% 35 - 0 35 South Atlanta 3A
Fri, Oct 02 22.85 4A Baldwin 99.2% 36 - 0 36 Upson-Lee 4A
Fri, Oct 02 22.65 3A Murray County 62.7% 14 - 7 7 Coahulla Creek 3A
Thu, Oct 01 22.58 3A Northeast 98.9% 33 - 0 33 Rutland 3A
Fri, Oct 02 22.53 1A Wheeler County 82.3% 21 - 7 14 Hawkinsville 1A
Fri, Oct 02 22.29 1A Treutlen 75.6% 24 - 14 10 Turner County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 22.12 3A Sonoraville 64.4% 14 - 7 7 Union County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 21.82 4A Monroe Area 99.7% 45 - 0 45 East Hall 4A
Fri, Oct 02 20.66 4A Hampton 97.6% 30 - 0 30 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Oct 02 20.14 3A Pike County 90.4% 28 - 6 22 Central (Macon) 3A
Fri, Oct 02 19.09 1A Johnson County 97.0% 31 - 0 31 Wilkinson County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 19.03 1A Greene County 64.0% 16 - 10 6 Lake Oconee Academy 1A
Fri, Oct 02 18.20 Private King's Ridge Christian 87.7% 26 - 6 20 Mount Paran Christian Private
Fri, Oct 02 17.91 GIAA 2A Southwest Georgia Academy 86.9% 29 - 14 15 Sherwood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 02 17.77 4A Luella 72.8% 15 - 6 9 Fayette County 4A
Fri, Oct 02 17.16 4A Bainbridge 95.1% 28 - 0 28 Columbus 4A
Fri, Oct 02 16.90 3A Lamar County 96.1% 27 - 0 27 Southwest 3A
Fri, Oct 02 16.84 3A Toombs County 100.0% 42 - 0 42 Brantley County 3A
Fri, Oct 02 16.11 2A Washington 67.0% 18 - 10 8 Utopian Academy 2A
Fri, Oct 02 14.55 5A Arabia Mountain 62.4% 12 - 3 9 Mundy's Mill 5A
Fri, Oct 02 13.05 3A Tattnall County 60.0% 18 - 14 4 Islands 3A
Fri, Oct 02 13.02 2A Social Circle 93.7% 28 - 0 28 Glenn Hills 2A
Fri, Oct 02 12.39 6A Alexander 98.7% 34 - 0 34 Osborne 6A
Fri, Oct 02 11.96 2A Putnam County 97.0% 34 - 0 34 Jefferson County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 11.89 GIAA 2A Gatewood School 62.2% 19 - 14 5 Flint River Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 02 11.87 GIAA 3A Athens Christian 85.8% 22 - 3 19 Lakeview Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 10.84 4A East Jackson 96.1% 28 - 0 28 West Hall 4A
Fri, Oct 02 10.69 6A Alpharetta 96.9% 33 - 0 33 Riverwood 6A
Fri, Oct 02 9.20 2A Screven County 98.2% 26 - 0 26 Bryan County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 8.73 1A Dooly County 74.1% 21 - 12 9 Wilcox County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 8.72 GIAA 2A Valwood School 98.9% 42 - 0 42 Brookwood School GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 02 8.09 2A Banks County 81.8% 20 - 0 20 Oglethorpe County 2A
Fri, Oct 02 7.76 4A Stephenson 99.9% 44 - 0 44 Salem 4A
Fri, Oct 02 7.54 6A Heritage (Conyers) 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Midtown 6A
Fri, Oct 02 7.36 3A Appling County 99.7% 37 - 0 37 Johnson (Savannah) 3A
Fri, Oct 02 6.91 1A Charlton County 99.0% 34 - 0 34 Lanier County 1A
Thu, Oct 01 5.26 3A McNair 89.0% 28 - 7 21 Redan 3A
Fri, Oct 02 4.41 GIAA 1A Thomas Jefferson 63.3% 19 - 14 5 Pinewood Christian GIAA 2A
Thu, Oct 01 4.05 6A Chamblee 95.0% 30 - 0 30 Meadowcreek 6A
Fri, Oct 02 2.45 1A Jenkins County 91.9% 24 - 0 24 Hancock Central 1A
Thu, Oct 01 1.91 5A Northview 74.5% 20 - 7 13 Towers 3A
Fri, Oct 02 0.87 1A Mitchell County 98.0% 38 - 0 38 Atkinson County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 0.03 GIAA 1A Windsor Academy 96.4% 27 - 0 27 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 02 0.01 3A Hephzibah 99.8% 41 - 0 41 Butler 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -0.54 1A Early County 98.0% 26 - 0 26 Terrell County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -1.71 4A Pickens 99.1% 39 - 0 39 Chestatee 4A
Fri, Oct 02 -2.26 1A Seminole County 95.4% 14 - 0 14 Pelham 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -2.89 1A Glascock County 88.8% 28 - 7 21 Twiggs County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -3.01 5A M.L. King 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Forest Park 5A
Fri, Oct 02 -4.03 4A Calhoun 99.9% 47 - 0 47 Southeast Whitfield 4A
Fri, Oct 02 -4.98 7A Norcross 99.9% 40 - 0 40 Berkmar 7A
Fri, Oct 02 -5.11 Private Savannah Christian 99.2% 33 - 0 33 Savannah 2A
Fri, Oct 02 -5.65 5A Statesboro 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Groves 5A
Fri, Oct 02 -7.65 GIAA 4A Bethlehem Christian 97.7% 35 - 0 35 Loganville Christian GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 02 -8.36 1A Calhoun County 76.0% 32 - 21 11 Jordan 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -9.38 GIAA 2A Briarwood Academy 99.2% 36 - 0 36 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -9.80 Private Mt. Bethel Christian 96.9% 31 - 0 31 Walker Private
Fri, Oct 02 -12.63 GIAA 4A George Walton Academy 99.3% 35 - 0 35 Riverside Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -13.47 GAPPS Rock Springs Christian 80.9% 26 - 13 13 Creekside Christian GAPPS
Fri, Oct 02 -15.02 2A Chattooga 95.5% 28 - 0 28 Gordon Central 2A
Fri, Oct 02 -16.72 1A Schley County 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Crawford County 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -17.43 1A Towns County 90.4% 26 - 0 26 Johnson (Gainesville) 5A
Fri, Oct 02 -17.65 2A Jasper County 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Josey 2A
Thu, Oct 01 -18.49 1A B.E.S.T. Academy 97.4% 28 - 0 28 Stone Mountain 4A
Fri, Oct 02 -19.26 3A Washington County 100.0% 42 - 0 42 Cross Creek 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -21.46 2A Coosa 99.0% 31 - 0 31 Armuchee 2A
Fri, Oct 02 -26.03 GIAA 2A Piedmont Academy 99.0% 32 - 0 32 St. Andrew's School GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -26.22 1A Marion County 96.9% 28 - 0 28 Central (Talbotton) 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -27.37 GIAA 3A Terrell Academy 99.4% 44 - 0 44 Central Fellowship Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 02 -28.05 GAPPS Cherokee Christian 95.5% 26 - 0 26 Clarkston 4A
Fri, Oct 02 -30.56 1A Pataula Charter 97.3% 27 - 0 27 Scintilla Charter Academy 1A
Fri, Oct 02 -47.80 1A Southwest Georgia STEM 75.4% 21 - 12 9 Cross Keys 5A
Fri, Oct 02 -61.99 GAPPS Skipstone Academy 99.2% 40 - 0 40 Dominion Christian GIAA 3A