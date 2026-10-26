Maxwell summary: Holy Innocents’ takes over top Private rating

Holy Innocents' head coach Nick Perrotta addresses players during the first half of their game against Mount Vernon on Sept. 4, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.

The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results.

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

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