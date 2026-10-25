Callaway’s Wiggins is 14th Georgia coach to get first 200 wins at one school

Pete Wiggins won his 200th game as Callaway's coach with a 53-6 victory over Rutland on Friday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) 2025

Pete Wiggins is the 72nd coach in GHSA history to reach the 200-win milestone.

Pete Wiggins is the 72nd coach in GHSA history to reach the 200-win milestone.

Callaway’s Pete Wiggins became the 72nd GHSA coach to get his 200th victory when his Cavaliers defeated Rutland 53-6 last week. Wiggins is the 14th GHSA coach to get his first 200 at the same school. Here are the 14 with the season they got No. 200.

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