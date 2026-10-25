Callaway’s Wiggins is 14th Georgia coach to get first 200 wins at one school

Callaway’s Pete Wiggins became the 72nd GHSA coach to get his 200th victory when his Cavaliers defeated Rutland 53-6 last week. Wiggins is the 14th GHSA coach to get his first 200 at the same school. Here are the 14 with the season they got No. 200.
- 2026 — Pete Wiggins, Callaway
- 2024 — Roger Holmes, Dublin
- 2018 — Gerry Romberg, Westminster
- 2008 — Rich McWhorter, Charlton County
- 2003 — Buck Godfrey, Southwest DeKalb
- 2002 — Alan Chadwick, Marist
- 1993 — Max Bass, Newnan
- 1991 — Robert Davis, Warner Robins
- 1989 — Larry Campbell, Lincoln County
- 1985 — Bobby Gruhn, Gainesville
- 1985 — Bill Chappell, Dalton
- 1983 — Dan Pitts, Mary Persons
- 1978 — Charlie Grisham, Carrollton
- 1965 — Wright Bazemore, Valdosta