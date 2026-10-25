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Callaway’s Wiggins is 14th Georgia coach to get first 200 wins at one school

Pete Wiggins is the 72nd coach in GHSA history to reach the 200-win milestone.
Pete Wiggins won his 200th game as Callaway's coach with a 53-6 victory over Rutland on Friday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) 2025
Pete Wiggins won his 200th game as Callaway's coach with a 53-6 victory over Rutland on Friday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) 2025
Todd Holcomb
By
12 minutes ago

Callaway’s Pete Wiggins became the 72nd GHSA coach to get his 200th victory when his Cavaliers defeated Rutland 53-6 last week. Wiggins is the 14th GHSA coach to get his first 200 at the same school. Here are the 14 with the season they got No. 200.

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  • 2026 — Pete Wiggins, Callaway
  • 2024 — Roger Holmes, Dublin
  • 2018 — Gerry Romberg, Westminster
  • 2008 — Rich McWhorter, Charlton County
  • 2003 — Buck Godfrey, Southwest DeKalb
  • 2002 — Alan Chadwick, Marist
  • 1993 — Max Bass, Newnan
  • 1991 — Robert Davis, Warner Robins
  • 1989 — Larry Campbell, Lincoln County
  • 1985 — Bobby Gruhn, Gainesville
  • 1985 — Bill Chappell, Dalton
  • 1983 — Dan Pitts, Mary Persons
  • 1978 — Charlie Grisham, Carrollton
  • 1965 — Wright Bazemore, Valdosta