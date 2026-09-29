SPOTLIGHT Latest PSR update shows how seeding will help one super region, hurt another According to the Maxwell Ratings, Region 7-6A — featuring No. 5 Milton, No. 6 Gainesville and No. 7 Roswell — will be on the road starting in the second round. Gainesville coach Santavious Bryant — pictured during the team's August game against Buford — has his team No. 6 in Class 6A, however the Maxwell Ratings predict that the Red Elephants will finish 16th in the Post Season Rankings. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 15 minutes ago Share

The GHSA’s move to a math model to seed 32 playoff teams in all classes this year was designed to help super leagues such as football Region 2 and Region 7 in Class 6A. Both regions have three teams in the Top 8 of the AJC Varsity rankings: No. 1 Thomas County Central, No. 3 Coffee and No. 4 Lee County from Region 2 and No. 5 Milton, No. 6 Gainesville and No. 7 Roswell from Region 7. Since the GHSA went to 32-team brackets in 1996, a Top 10 team that finished third in a super region was effectively seeded no higher than 17-24.

Will the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings do these two regions justice? For one, yes, the other, no, according to the Maxwell Ratings. For Region 2, Maxwell projects Thomas County Central and Lee County to finish 1-2 in the PSR standings, with Coffee coming in fifth. That’s how the GHSA’s executive committee hoped the PSR would work — rewarding the best teams regardless of region finish — when it voted in the format that seeds strictly on classwide performance as measured by the PSR formula, which adds winning percentage to opponents’ winning percentage to opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. The forecast for Region 7 is not so good, however.

According to Maxwell, Milton will end as a 9-seed in the PSR, Roswell will be No. 10 and Gainesville will be No. 16.

Under that scenario, all three would be on the road as early as the second round of a 32-team bracket, and Milton could travel to Thomas County Central in the quarterfinals. The difference between the two regions’ expected outcomes is scheduling. Gainesville chose to play Top 25 national teams — Buford and East St. Louis of Illinois — and lost both. Further, the GHSA does not count the winning percentages of non-GHSA opponents, so Gainesville does not benefit from East St. Louis’ 5-1 record. Milton beat an otherwise undefeated out-of-state team, Battle Ground of Tennessee, but gets no credit for that team’s success. Milton also suffered a 1-point loss to Blessed Trinity. Region 2’s big three have played challenging schedules too, with Thomas County Central and Lee County each gaining victories over Top 10 Class 7A opponent Colquitt County, but the three have beaten four Florida teams with a combined record of 6-16. That .273 winning percentage won’t be held against them, per GHSA rules.

In other PSR news, Buford dropped to No. 9 from No. 2 in the PSR this week despite improving its record to 6-0. That keeps with the weekly Maxwell projections that Buford would keep winning but continue dropping in the PSR. Buford, the composite No. 1 team in Class 7A with Top 5 national rankings, is now projected to finish No. 11 in the PSR and behind Grayson, a three-loss team the Wolves beat this month. Buford’s opponents’ winning percentages are weak, and the Wolves’ victories over two out-of-state opponents are discounted. Below are the GHSA’s PSR standings as of Tuesday afternoon. The list shows each team’s PSR current standings and its projected finish. The GHSA’s standings do not include private school teams in classes 4A, 3A and 2A. They also depend on athletic directors reporting scores. More than 50 scores were unreported as of Tuesday. Class 7A Valdosta: 1 → 1

Newton: 2 → 2

East Coweta: 3 → 12

North Cobb: 4 → 6

Brookwood: 5 → 8

Westlake: 6 → 13

Carrollton: 7 → 3

Peachtree Ridge: 8 → 15

Buford: 9 → 11

Richmond Hill: 10 → 20

Harrison: 11 → 9

Lowndes: 12 → 7

North Gwinnett: 13 → 4

South Forsyth: 14 → 14

Colquitt County: 15 → 5

Parkview: 16 → 24

Camden County: 17 → 16

Etowah: 18 → 32

Kennesaw Mountain: 19 → 37

North Paulding: 20 → 18

Grayson: 21 → 10

Douglas County: 22 → 23

McEachern: 23 → 17

Archer: 24 → 21

South Gwinnett: 25 → 26

Hillgrove: 26 → 25

Marietta: 27 → 19

Lambert: 28 → 22

Dacula: 29 → 29

Paulding County: 30 → 31

North Forsyth: 31 → 28

Rockdale County: 32 → 36

Walton: 33 → 27

Denmark: 34 → 39

West Forsyth: 35 → 33

Norcross: 36 → 35

Pebblebrook: 37 → 34

Collins Hill: 38 → 30

Cherokee: 39 → 41

North Atlanta: 40 → 38

Mill Creek: 41 → 40

Campbell: 42 → 43

Central Gwinnett: 43 → 42

Northgate: 44 → 44

Duluth: 45 → 45

Wheeler: 46 → 46

Seckinger: 47 → 50

Forsyth Central: 48 → 48

Berkmar: 49 → 49

Discovery: 50 → 47

Jackson County: 1 → 3

East Paulding: 2 → 4

Class 6A Coffee: 3 → 5

Thomas County Central: 4 → 1

Lee County: 5 → 2

Milton: 6 → 9

Roswell: 7 → 10

Clarke Central: 8 → 6

Creekside: 9 → 8

Kell: 10 → 15

Woodward Academy: 11 → 17

Tift County: 12 → 21

Hughes: 13 → 11

Habersham Central: 14 → 13

South Effingham: 15 → 37

Sequoyah: 16 → 7

Lassiter: 17 → 22

Houston County: 18 → 18

Gainesville: 19 → 16

Heritage (Conyers): 20 → 12

Veterans: 21 → 34

Bradwell Institute: 22 → 23

Loganville: 23 → 28

Mountain View: 24 → 20

Walnut Grove: 25 → 31

Shiloh: 26 → 19

Effingham County: 27 → 14

New Manchester: 28 → 24

Northside (Warner Robins): 29 → 41

Creekview: 30 → 30

South Cobb: 31 → 57

Northside (Columbus): 32 → 29

Tri-Cities: 33 → 47

Newnan: 34 → 26

Dunwoody: 35 → 27

Brunswick: 36 → 25

Pope: 37 → 50

Cedar Shoals: 38 → 45

Lanier: 39 → 36

Hiram: 40 → 39

Glynn Academy: 41 → 33

Woodstock: 42 → 49

Morrow: 43 → 58

Alexander: 44 → 35

Chamblee: 45 → 32

Rome: 46 → 38

Johns Creek: 47 → 54

Decatur: 48 → 43

McIntosh: 49 → 40

Lakeside (Atlanta): 50 → 51

Alpharetta: 51 → 48

Grovetown: 52 → 53

Chapel Hill: 53 → 42

Lovejoy: 54 → 44

Greenbrier: 55 → 46

Alcovy: 56 → 52

Osborne: 57 → 60

Apalachee: 58 → 56

South Paulding: 59 → 55

Meadowcreek: 60 → 64

River Ridge: 61 → 63

Lakeside (Evans): 62 → 61

Riverwood: 63 → 62

Midtown: 64 → 59 Class 5A Blessed Trinity: 1 → 2

Cass: 2 → 5

Benedictine: 3 → 6

North Oconee: 4 → 1

Tucker: 5 → 4

Dalton: 6 → 9

Richmond Academy: 7 → 17

Cartersville: 8 → 3

Mays: 9 → 8

Cedartown: 10 → 11

Flowery Branch: 11 → 14

Central (Carrollton): 12 → 7

Marist: 13 → 10

East Forsyth: 14 → 28

Warner Robins: 15 → 33

LaGrange: 16 → 18

Whitewater: 17 → 22

Ware County: 18 → 16

Stockbridge: 19 → 12

Griffin: 20 → 21

Ola: 21 → 19

Jones County: 22 → 15

Statesboro: 23 → 27

Lithonia: 24 → 32

Villa Rica: 25 → 26

Dutchtown: 26 → 20

Centennial: 27 → 24

Cambridge: 28 → 29

Druid Hills: 29 → 48

Jefferson: 30 → 13

M.L. King: 31 → 25

Perry: 32 → 31

Southwest DeKalb: 33 → 23

Woodland (Cartersville): 34 → 47

Chattahoochee: 35 → 45

Sprayberry: 36 → 40

Jenkins: 37 → 30

Jonesboro: 38 → 34

St. Pius X: 39 → 44

Lithia Springs: 40 → 41

Allatoona: 41 → 36

Wayne County: 42 → 49

Harris County: 43 → 35

Locust Grove: 44 → 39

Madison County: 45 → 51

Winder-Barrow: 46 → 43

Drew: 47 → 37

Eastside: 48 → 38

Evans: 49 → 42

Union Grove: 50 → 53

Banneker: 51 → 46

Eagle’s Landing: 52 → 57

Maynard Jackson: 53 → 50

Arabia Mountain: 54 → 52

Starr’s Mill: 55 → 54

Groves: 56 → 55

Mundy’s Mill: 57 → 56

Johnson (Gainesville): 58 → 60

Forest Park: 59 → 58 Class 4A Troup: 1 → 2

Monroe Area: 2 → 3

Cairo: 3 → 4

Sandy Creek: 4 → 5

Peach County: 5 → 1

Baldwin: 6 → 8

Westover: 7 → 7

Stephenson: 8 → 6

Spalding: 9 → 18

Woodland (Stockbridge): 10 → 21

Mary Persons: 11 → 9

Adairsville: 12 → 13

Northwest Whitfield: 13 → 23

White County: 14 → 22

Dougherty: 15 → 15

Gilmer: 16 → 17

Howard: 17 → 26

North Hall: 18 → 12

Windsor Forest: 19 → 45

Douglass: 20 → 16

Heritage (Ringgold): 21 → 27

West Laurens: 22 → 11

Hampton: 23 → 14

Calhoun: 24 → 10

Shaw: 25 → 35

Westside (Macon): 26 → 33

Oconee County: 27 → 20

Pickens: 28 → 34

North Clayton: 29 → 19

Harlem: 30 → 24

McDonough: 31 → 36

Monroe: 32 → 37

Spencer: 33 → 25

Liberty County: 34 → 42

Bainbridge: 35 → 28

Cherokee Bluff: 36 → 29

Columbus: 37 → 40

East Jackson: 38 → 38

Southeast Bulloch: 39 → 39

Long County: 40 → 30

Mount Zion (Jonesboro): 41 → 32

Luella: 42 → 44

East Hall: 43 → 43

Ridgeland: 44 → 41

West Hall: 45 → 50

New Hampstead: 46 → 31

Fayette County: 47 → 55

Southeast Whitfield: 48 → 52

Salem: 49 → 54

Dawson County: 50 → 46

North Springs: 51 → 49

Chestatee: 52 → 53

Upson-Lee: 53 → 48

Hardaway: 54 → 51

Riverdale: 55 → 47 Class 3A Toombs County: 1 → 1

Lumpkin County: 2 → 4

Hart County: 3 → 3

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: 4 → 2

Pierce County: 5 → 5

Northeast: 6 → 8

LaFayette: 7 → 16

Appling County: 8 → 15

Haralson County: 9 → 20

Ringgold: 10 → 9

Hephzibah: 11 → 14

Crisp County: 12 → 10

Murray County: 13 → 24

Columbia: 14 → 7

Rockmart: 15 → 6

Pike County: 16 → 25

South Atlanta: 17 → 35

Thomson: 18 → 11

Worth County: 19 → 23

Lamar County: 20 → 12

Miller Grove: 21 → 18

Morgan County: 22 → 19

Elbert County: 23 → 32

Stephens County: 24 → 22

Jackson: 25 → 17

Washington County: 26 → 31

Franklin County: 27 → 39

Temple: 28 → 40

Hapeville Charter: 29 → 13

Westside (Augusta): 30 → 34

Burke County: 31 → 21

Callaway: 32 → 30

Islands: 33 → 38

Sonoraville: 34 → 43

Brantley County: 35 → 33

Coahulla Creek: 36 → 48

Therrell: 37 → 44

Central (Macon): 38 → 45

Carver (Atlanta): 39 → 27

Rutland: 40 → 36

McNair: 41 → 47

North Murray: 42 → 29

Cedar Grove: 43 → 42

Johnson (Savannah): 44 → 51

Sumter County: 45 → 37

Beach: 46 → 28

Kendrick: 47 → 46

Carver (Columbus): 48 → 26

Tattnall County: 49 → 41

Union County: 50 → 49

Butler: 51 → 50

Redan: 52 → 53

Southwest: 53 → 52

Cross Creek: 54 → 54 Class 2A Bremen: 1 → 5

Jeff Davis: 2 → 1

Dublin: 3 → 4

Fitzgerald: 4 → 8

Bleckley County: 5 → 3

Thomasville: 6 → 7

ACE Charter: 7 → 15

Heard County: 8 → 2

Screven County: 9 → 14

Commerce: 10 → 9

Jasper County: 11 → 6

Model: 12 → 10

Social Circle: 13 → 19

Berrien: 14 → 18

Putnam County: 15 → 12

Cook: 16 → 13

Utopian Academy: 17 → 35

Mount Zion (Carrollton): 18 → 23

Laney: 19 → 11

Pepperell: 20 → 20

Dodge County: 21 → 22

Vidalia: 22 → 25

Swainsboro: 23 → 17

Rabun County: 24 → 21

Fannin County: 25 → 16

Dade County: 26 → 26

Coosa: 27 → 28

Gordon Lee: 28 → 24

Brooks County: 29 → 27

Glenn Hills: 30 → 31

Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe: 31 → 38

Bacon County: 32 → 32

Washington: 33 → 30

East Laurens: 34 → 33

Oglethorpe County: 35 → 37

Bryan County: 36 → 40

Chattooga: 37 → 36

Jefferson County: 38 → 29

Metter: 39 → 34

Armuchee: 40 → 41

Savannah: 41 → 42

Josey: 42 → 39

Gordon Central: 43 → 43