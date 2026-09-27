SAYE IT AIN'T SO End of state’s second-longest losing streak among top surprises of Week 6 Telfair County pulls off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, beating 31-point favorite Treutlen in the teams’ Region 4-A opener. Five teams in the Class 4A-2A Private Top 10 lost last weekend, including No. 6 Hebron Christian, No. 7 Aquinas, No. 8 Christian Heritage and No. 9 Fellowship Christian. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)

By Chip Saye 1 hour ago Share

AJC Varsity reporter and GHSF Daily editor Chip Saye ranks the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Jordan 35, Greenville 20: Jordan ended a 59-game losing streak that was the second-longest in state history when it defeated Greenville, which was an 8-point favorite according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The victory was the first for Jordan since beating fellow Columbus school Kendrick 37-14 on Oct. 9, 2020. Glascock County holds the state record with an 82-game losing streak that officially goes in the record book as 62 games because of a forfeit victory in 1997.

2. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 34, Lovett 0: KIPP Atlanta beat a Top 10 opponent for the first time in the program’s 14-year history when it defeated 11-point favorite Lovett, which was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A Private last week. KIPP Atlanta was 0-18 in previous games against ranked opponents. A ranked Lovett team beat KIPP Atlanta 10-7 last year, but no other game in the KIPP’s 18-game drought against Top 10 teams was closer than 16 points. 3. Private school chaos: Lovett was one of five teams in the Class 4A-2A Private Top 10 to lose last week. No. 9 Fellowship Christian lost 41-0 to top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian, a 14-point favorite. The other three were much bigger surprises, as all lost against teams that were at least 9-point underdogs. No. 6 Hebron Christian, a two-time defending state champion, lost to 15-point underdog Morgan County 30-26. No. 7 Aquinas lost to 9-point underdog Putnam County 56-24. No. 8 Christian Heritage lost to 13-point underdog Fannin County 31-28. 4. Telfair County 39, Treutlen 23: Telfair County pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it beat 31-point favorite Treutlen in the teams’ Region 4-A opener. Treutlen, the region’s highest-rated team in last week’s Maxwell Ratings, was trying to reach 5-0 for the first time since 2009. Telfair County is seeking its second region championship in three years. 5. Pike County 49, Callaway 48: Pike County ended a seven-game losing streak against 19-point favorite Callaway and put the Cavaliers’ hopes of a 12th region championship in 19 years in serious jeopardy. Callaway beat Pike County 42-0 in 2025 and 53-0 in 2024. Pike County is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 2-3A as it seeks its first winning season since 2018 and first region title in school history.