AJC Varsity 10 players who stood out in the Blessed Trinity-Marist game Here are 10 of the top performances from Friday night’s walk-off Blessed Trinity win over Marist. 1 / 20 Credit: Erik S. Lesser for the AJC Marist running back Cullen O’Leary makes a first down reception during their game against Blessed Trinity on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 34 minutes ago Share

A couple of blue-chip prospects and a bunch of unranked athletes made their mark in Blessed Trinity’s 17-14 walk-off win over Marist on Friday. The Titans finally separated themselves from the War Eagles with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Players in all three phases shaped a game with four touchdowns, four turnovers and one blocked field goal. Here’s a look at 10 of the top performers from Friday night’s contest between the 5A private school powers. Unranked RB MJ Craft, Blessed Trinity, 2028 It’s difficult to stand out for physicality in a game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, but the Titans’ top rusher did just that. Craft bounced off — and simply bulldozed — tacklers throughout the game, finishing with 68 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Craft also showed off his abilities as a pass-catcher, hauling in two receptions for another 23 yards. Blessed Trinity running back MJ Craft (center) takes a handoff for a touchdown from quarterback Luke Ray (right) during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked LB Bishop Dameron, Blessed Trinity, 2027 Marist appeared to try to avoid Blessed Trinity 5-star linebacker DJ Jacobs at all costs, and Dameron stepped up. The senior linebacker led the Titans in total tackles (7) and sacks (1), and made arguably the loudest tackle of the night. Blessed Trinity's Richard Morthland (left) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against Marist during the second half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

5-star LB DJ Jacobs, Blessed Trinity, 2027 Marist tried to evade the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder as much as possible, but the Ohio State commit and AJC Super 11 selection still made his presence felt. Jacobs delivered four total tackles and appeared to pressure Marist into committing its only turnover of the night.

Marist quarterback Hayes Rollauer passes under pressure from Blessed Trinity's DJ Jacobs during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked DB Engin McCarthy, Marist, 2027 Most of McCarthy’s impact came on arguably the biggest single-play momentum swing of the entire game. The senior shocked Blessed Trinity with a game-tying pick-six early in the fourth quarter, pulling the War Eagles even with the Titans for the first time since the game’s opening drive. Marist's Engin McCarthy (left) makes a pick-six interception against Blessed Trinity's Darin Bruce (right) during the second half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked DB/WR Jake McLaren, Marist, 2027 McLaren’s impact was felt on both sides of the ball. Defensively, McLaren delivered three tackles and intercepted a potential Blessed Trinity touchdown pass in the end zone. The senior also led the War Eagles in receiving with two catches for 43 yards. Marist's Engin McCarthy (center) celebrates his pick-six interception against Blessed Trinity with Jake McLaren (left) during the second half of a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked QB Luke Ray, Blessed Trinity, 2030 Going 17-of-24 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown is impressive enough before considering Ray is a freshman. The young quarterback threw two interceptions, but he was nearly perfect when he led the Titans 72 yards down the field in 6:10 of game action, setting up the game-winning kick as time expired.

Blessed Trinity quarterback Luke Ray passes against Marist during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked LB Owen Hare, Marist, 2027 Hare was Marist’s second-leading tackler with seven, including 1.5 tackles for loss. The senior also forced an unlikely Craft fumble with a jarring hit in the backfield. Hare delivered five yards rushing, too. Marist's Owen Hare (right) attempts to block a kick by Blessed Trinity's Richard Morthland during the second half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked WR Quinn Smith, Blessed Trinity, 2027 Smith led the Titans’ receivers with seven catches for 66 yards and a momentous touchdown near the end of the first half. The senior made an impressive adjustment to the ball in midair, securing the catch in the back of the end zone with a defender in his face for a 14-0 lead. Blessed Trinity's Quinn Smith (left) celebrates his touchdown reception against Marist with quarterback Luke Ray and running back MJ Craft (right) during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC) Unranked LB Jack Weeks, Marist, 2027 Weeks led Marist’s defense with nine total tackles. Perhaps no War Eagle stopped Craft before he got a chance to accelerate more than Weeks, helping Marist contain Blessed Trinity’s physical ground game.