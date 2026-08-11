four questions North Gwinnett LB Jake Godfree on upcoming game vs. ‘best of the best’ Grayson AJC all-state linebacker shares what it’s like playing for his father, how middle school was turning point for him as a player. North Gwinnett linebacker Jake Godfree, shown here celebrating a 21-7 playoff victory against Colquitt County during a 2025 game, is a 3-star prospect committed to NC State. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Georgia Power 100 and AJC all-state linebacker Jake Godfree of North Gwinnett. Godfree’s team will play Grayson on Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. Godfree is a 3-star prospect committed to NC State. His father, Eric, is North Gwinnett’s coach. North Gwinnett and Grayson have not played since 2017, and they are the winningest teams in Gwinnett County since then. What’s exciting about this game, and what’s the Grayson scouting report? “The most exciting thing for me is playing against the best of the best. It’s two really great teams that have tradition and history playing against each other as the second high school football game in the country. For myself and the team, I’d say we’re all excited to showcase how much work we’ve been putting in during the offseason — from the weight room, speed, agility, explosiveness, understanding the game of football. We’re all so excited to see that work unfold throughout the season and this first game. For the scouting report, without giving to much detail, Grayson is very athletic and talented. They have a strong run game behind a big offensive line. We also have to limit explosive plays, especially from their slot receiver, along with containing their quarterback. Offensively, Grayson’s defense is fast, which will limit big plays for us, so we must control the ball and get the tough first downs.﻿”

The North Gwinnett-Grayson game is the second game in Wednesday’s Corky Kell doubleheader at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Lanier vs. South Gwinnett is the opener. Those will be the first high school games played this season in the contiguous United States. Hawaii started its season Friday. What’s it like playing for your father? What’s the best football advice he’s given you? Do you have advice for fathers who coach their kids? “I love it, it’s definitely special for the both of us, and we enjoy it a lot. He’s on the offensive side of the ball, too, so I get to talk a little trash to him sometimes, which is fun. Me and him both truly love the game of football, so being around him and learning from his knowledge of the game is a big benefit for me, too. He truly is my best friend, and we’ve created a lot of great memories that will last a lifetime. “For his style of coaching I’d say he’s a very relational type of coach, truly loves all his players and wants to see them succeed. He talks about wanting to add value into people’s life, and that’s exactly what he does. He’s not only a coach but someone that people love. He not only inspires me as his son, but I know he inspires my teammates and brothers around me, too. Not only does he push us to be great football players but also to be great men off the field.

“For advice for fathers who coach their kids, I would say soak in all the good and bad moments and don’t take them for granted. For kids I would say listen to your Coach/Dad. Sometimes it’s honestly hard because you see him as your dad who’s yelling at you about football, but you have to understand that he’s your coach on the field and he’s here to make you better and push you.