AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after opening week: North Gwinnett jumps after statement win

North Gwinnett’s student section cheers after the Bullgods intercept and score during the second half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
North Gwinnett’s student section cheers after the Bullgods intercept and score during the second half of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
1 minute ago

Throughout the 2026 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 463 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 16 of 20 total games including 0 tie(s) (80.00%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.60 points and all game margins within 20.08 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia chapter of the High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.33

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Buford0-0 105.281(1)Thomas County Central0-097.29
2(2)Carrollton0-0 103.712(2)Hughes0-094.83
3(4)North Gwinnett1-0 99.073(3)Creekside0-093.75
4(3)Grayson0-1 93.844(5)Roswell1-093.40
5(5)Colquitt County0-0 91.705(4)Milton0-092.40
6(6)Douglas County0-0 91.106(6)Gainesville0-091.52
7(7)Valdosta0-0 88.017(7)Lee County0-090.60
8(8)Mill Creek0-0 87.408(8)Rome0-088.61
9(9)Lowndes0-0 87.039(9)Houston County0-086.27
10(10)North Cobb0-0 86.0410(10)Woodward Academy0-082.32
11(16)Brookwood1-0 84.1911(11)Sequoyah0-081.07
12(11)Newton0-0 83.8212(12)Kell0-079.81
13(13)McEachern0-0 83.0713(13)Coffee0-077.80
14(14)Collins Hill0-0 82.9714(14)Brunswick0-073.02
15(12)Walton0-1 82.6815(15)East Paulding0-071.62



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Marist0-089.671(1)Sandy Creek0-081.96
2(2)Benedictine0-088.282(2)Calhoun0-076.27
3(3)North Oconee0-086.683(3)Troup0-074.70
4(4)Cartersville0-086.264(4)Peach County0-073.28
5(5)Jefferson0-083.115(5)Stephenson0-071.88
6(6)Blessed Trinity0-080.376(6)Cairo0-070.83
7(7)Ware County0-080.217(7)Oconee County0-068.54
8(8)Central (Carrollton)0-077.928(8)Douglass0-068.39
9(9)LaGrange0-077.059(9)Monroe Area0-067.41
10(11)Warner Robins0-075.4710(10)North Hall0-066.58
11(12)Sprayberry0-074.0111(11)Mary Persons0-066.15
12(13)Perry0-073.6012(12)West Laurens0-065.94
13(14)Eastside0-073.5813(13)Harlem0-063.72
14(10)Cambridge0-173.5214(14)Upson-Lee0-063.55
15(15)Stockbridge0-072.5315(15)Cherokee Bluff0-062.98



AAA AA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)0-081.621(1)Thomasville0-071.36
2(2)Toombs County0-075.662(2)Fitzgerald0-069.09
3(3)Burke County0-071.503(3)Dublin0-065.69
4(4)Carver (Atlanta)0-071.084(4)Swainsboro0-063.61
5(5)Hapeville Charter0-070.455(5)Brooks County0-062.56
6(6)Appling County0-069.806(6)Heard County0-062.19
7(7)Rockmart0-069.647(7)Bleckley County0-060.71
8(8)Pierce County0-069.258(8)Rabun County0-060.69
9(9)Thomson0-068.709(9)Laney0-057.56
10(10)Worth County0-068.0610(10)Jeff Davis0-057.42
11(11)Northeast0-067.7411(11)Cook0-056.85
12(12)Morgan County0-067.6012(12)Dodge County0-055.97
13(13)Callaway0-066.8013(13)Commerce0-054.26
14(14)Sumter County0-066.6114(14)Bremen0-053.58
15(15)Stephens County0-065.3415(15)Gordon Lee0-053.20



A Private
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)Bowdon0-069.861(1)Hebron Christian0-079.63
2(2)Lincoln County0-065.052(2)Calvary Day0-078.73
3(3)Clinch County0-060.223(3)Prince Avenue Christian0-076.45
4(4)Early County0-055.754(4)Fellowship Christian0-075.20
5(5)Manchester0-055.045(5)Savannah Christian0-072.28
6(6)Johnson County0-051.356(6)Athens Academy0-064.50
7(7)Wilcox County0-050.647(7)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-063.19
8(8)Emanuel County Institute0-050.578(8)Greater Atlanta Christian0-063.12
9(9)Irwin County0-050.169(9)Holy Innocents0-062.58
10(10)Trion0-049.2310(10)Westminster (Atlanta)0-061.12
11(11)Wheeler County0-048.8711(11)Wesleyan0-060.87
12(12)Charlton County0-048.6812(12)Whitefield Academy0-059.62
13(13)Jenkins County0-048.5213(13)Lovett0-059.42
14(14)Schley County0-046.4214(14)Aquinas0-058.28
15(15)Telfair County0-045.3615(15)North Cobb Christian0-053.01



GIAA AAAA GIAA AAA
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(1)First Presbyterian0-151.811(1)John Milledge Academy1-057.44
2(3)Stratford Academy1-051.252(2)Deerfield-Windsor0-148.50
3(2)Brookstone0-150.853(3)Westfield School1-047.62
4(5)Bulloch Academy1-049.114(4)Frederica Academy0-145.03
5(4)Savannah Country Day0-148.995(5)Tiftarea Academy0-039.38



GIAA AA GIAA A
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Valwood School1-050.391(2)Flint River Academy1-032.26
2(1)Brentwood School0-148.262(1)Robert Toombs Academy0-130.05
3(3)Southwest Georgia Academy0-040.403(4)Thomas Jefferson1-023.21
4(4)Edmund Burke Academy1-037.454(3)Windsor Academy0-120.02
5(6)Briarwood Academy1-036.16     



GAPPS
Rank Prev Team Rec Rating
1(2)Lanier Christian0-023.79     
2(1)Cherokee Christian1-018.77     
3(3)King's Academy0-016.78     
4(4)Creekside Christian0-013.37     
5(5)Rock Springs Christian0-010.07     



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rnk [Class] Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0105.2837.41-15.78
2 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-0103.7140.00-11.62
3 [3]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA1-099.0793.842 [2]34.96-12.02
4 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAAA0-097.2934.67-10.53
5 [2]Hughes3-AAAAAA0-094.8335.94-6.80
6 [4]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-193.8499.071 [1]32.69-9.06
7 [3]Creekside3-AAAAAA0-093.7533.78-7.88
8 [4]Roswell7-AAAAAA1-093.4082.685 [1]35.71-5.60
9 [5]Milton7-AAAAAA0-092.4032.65-7.66
10 [5]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-091.7032.26-7.34
11 [6]Gainesville7-AAAAAA0-091.5231.68-7.75
12 [6]Douglas County2-AAAAAAA0-091.1031.39-7.62
13 [7]Lee County2-AAAAAA0-090.6033.80-4.71
14 [1]Marist6-AAAAA0-089.6729.71-7.87
15 [8]Rome6-AAAAAA0-088.6130.36-6.16
16 [2]Benedictine1-AAAAA0-088.2830.84-5.35
17 [7]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-088.0129.94-5.99
18 [8]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-087.4030.38-4.94
19 [9]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-087.0330.69-4.25
20 [3]North Oconee8-AAAAA0-086.6829.16-5.43
21 [9]Houston County2-AAAAAA0-086.2730.46-3.72
22 [4]Cartersville7-AAAAA0-086.2630.87-3.29
23 [10]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-086.0429.82-4.13
24 [11]Brookwood7-AAAAAAA1-084.1973.527 [4]29.10-3.00
25 [12]Newton4-AAAAAAA0-083.8228.20-3.53
26 [5]Jefferson8-AAAAA0-083.1126.55-4.48
27 [13]McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-083.0726.90-4.09
28 [14]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-082.9725.45-5.43
29 [15]Walton5-AAAAAAA0-182.6893.403 [3]27.93-2.66
30 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-082.3225.55-4.69
31 [1]Sandy Creek4-AAAA0-081.9627.00-2.86
32 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-081.6225.24-4.28
33 [11]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-081.0726.85-2.13
34 [16]Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-080.7127.57-1.05
35 [6]Blessed Trinity6-AAAAA0-080.3724.67-3.61
36 [7]Ware County1-AAAAA0-080.2126.92-1.19
37 [12]Kell6-AAAAAA0-079.8125.72-2.00
38 [17]Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-079.6526.77-0.80
39 [1]Hebron Christian8-AAA0-079.6326.55-0.99
40 [18]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-079.1925.02-2.07
41 [19]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-079.1425.16-1.89
42 [20]Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-078.8025.99-0.71
43 [2]Calvary Day3-AA0-078.7325.44-1.20
44 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-078.4523.69-2.67
45 [8]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAAA0-077.9226.700.87
46 [13]Coffee2-AAAAAA0-077.8024.99-0.73
47 [22]North Paulding5-AAAAAAA0-077.4925.600.20
48 [9]LaGrange3-AAAAA0-077.0523.93-1.03
49 [23]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-076.6422.81-1.74
50 [3]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA0-076.4527.082.72
51 [2]Calhoun7-AAAA0-076.2724.280.09
52 [24]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-076.1825.291.20
53 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-076.1567.578 [5]22.21-1.86
54 [26]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-075.6823.860.27
55 [2]Toombs County3-AAA0-075.6623.710.14
56 [27]Marietta5-AAAAAAA0-075.6423.630.08
57 [28]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-075.6124.971.45
58 [10]Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-075.4724.611.23
59 [4]Fellowship Christian9-AA0-075.2023.570.45
60 [3]Troup2-AAAA0-074.7023.921.31
61 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-074.0824.882.88
62 [11]Sprayberry6-AAAAA0-074.0124.112.19
63 [12]Perry2-AAAAA0-073.6022.581.07
64 [13]Eastside4-AAAAA0-073.5822.430.94
65 [14]Cambridge6-AAAAA0-173.5284.194 [1]24.122.69
66 [4]Peach County2-AAAA0-073.2824.603.41
67 [14]Brunswick1-AAAAAA0-073.0224.093.16
68 [15]Stockbridge4-AAAAA0-072.5323.372.93
69 [5]Savannah Christian3-AA0-072.2823.213.01
70 [30]North Atlanta3-AAAAAAA0-072.0521.911.95
71 [31]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-072.0020.490.58
72 [16]Cass7-AAAAA0-071.9721.171.29
73 [5]Stephenson5-AAAA0-071.8822.412.61
74 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAAA0-071.7722.863.18
75 [15]East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-071.6221.672.13
76 [16]Newnan3-AAAAAA0-071.6023.213.70
77 [3]Burke County4-AAA0-071.5023.233.81
78 [1]Thomasville1-AA0-071.3622.973.69
79 [17]River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-071.2920.911.71
80 [4]Carver (Atlanta)6-AAA0-071.0821.292.30
81 [18]Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-070.8920.281.48
82 [6]Cairo1-AAAA0-070.8320.972.22
83 [5]Hapeville Charter6-AAA0-070.4518.850.49
84 [17]Jenkins1-AAAAA0-070.2121.633.51
85 [19]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-070.1619.781.71
86 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-069.8820.452.66
87 [1]Bowdon7-A0-069.8622.805.03
88 [6]Appling County3-AAA0-069.8020.622.90
89 [7]Rockmart7-AAA0-069.6421.884.33
90 [18]Ola2-AAAAA0-069.5119.351.93
91 [8]Pierce County3-AAA0-069.2520.583.42
92 [19]Jonesboro4-AAAAA0-069.1120.273.24
93 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA0-069.0919.412.40
94 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-068.8419.472.72
95 [9]Thomson4-AAA0-068.7020.583.97
96 [7]Oconee County8-AAAA0-068.5419.292.84
97 [8]Douglass5-AAAA0-068.3917.841.54
98 [20]Jones County2-AAAAA0-068.1020.724.71
99 [10]Worth County1-AAA0-068.0621.365.39
100 [21]Tift County2-AAAAAA0-067.7820.184.48
101 [11]Northeast2-AAA0-067.7418.422.77
102 [21]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-067.6419.674.12
103 [12]Morgan County8-AAA0-067.6022.316.80
104 [22]Lanier7-AAAAAA0-167.5776.156 [2]19.724.23
105 [9]Monroe Area8-AAAA0-067.4118.993.66
106 [34]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-067.1919.654.55
107 [13]Callaway2-AAA0-066.8018.653.94
108 [14]Sumter County1-AAA0-066.6118.403.88
109 [10]North Hall6-AAAA0-066.5820.365.87
110 [23]Effingham County1-AAAAAA0-066.5521.056.59
111 [11]Mary Persons2-AAAA0-066.1518.904.84
112 [24]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-066.0617.743.77
113 [22]Whitewater3-AAAAA0-066.0020.917.00
114 [12]West Laurens3-AAAA0-065.9418.524.67
115 [23]Mays5-AAAAA0-065.8716.883.11
116 [3]Dublin2-AA0-065.6918.735.13
117 [25]Clarke Central8-AAAAAA0-065.6519.686.13
118 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-065.5119.676.25
119 [24]Villa Rica7-AAAAA0-065.4018.164.85
120 [25]Tucker5-AAAAA0-065.3620.006.73
121 [15]Stephens County8-AAA0-065.3418.955.70
122 [2]Lincoln County8-A0-065.0519.106.14
123 [26]Hiram5-AAAAAA0-064.6620.257.68
124 [26]Dutchtown4-AAAAA0-064.6217.695.15
125 [6]Athens Academy8-AA0-064.5020.337.91
126 [36]Northgate2-AAAAAAA0-064.4016.273.96
127 [27]Starr's Mill3-AAAAA0-064.0717.285.30
128 [28]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-064.0318.306.36
129 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAAA0-064.0118.016.10
130 [13]Harlem3-AAAA0-063.7216.564.94
131 [4]Swainsboro2-AA0-063.6117.886.36
132 [14]Upson-Lee2-AAAA0-063.5516.354.88
133 [7]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-AA0-063.1918.046.94
134 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAAA0-063.1218.026.98
135 [37]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-063.0818.967.97
136 [15]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-062.9817.917.02
137 [16]New Hampstead3-AAAA0-062.8319.038.29
138 [9]Holy Innocents5-AAA0-062.5816.546.04
139 [5]Brooks County1-AA0-062.5614.974.50
140 [17]Spalding2-AAAA0-062.4015.194.88
141 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-062.2717.997.81
142 [6]Heard County6-AA0-062.1917.987.88
143 [29]St. Pius X6-AAAAA0-062.1216.076.04
144 [28]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAAA0-062.0614.454.48
145 [16]Cedar Grove6-AAA0-061.9717.627.74
146 [18]Westover1-AAAA0-061.4216.827.50
147 [17]Columbia6-AAA0-061.3616.116.84
148 [19]Hampton4-AAAA0-061.2316.237.09
149 [10]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAAA0-061.1215.996.97
150 [18]Crisp County1-AAA0-061.1015.306.28
151 [29]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-060.9817.478.58
152 [11]Wesleyan5-AAA0-060.8716.057.28
153 [39]Seckinger8-AAAAAAA0-060.8616.077.30
154 [7]Bleckley County2-AA0-060.7117.048.42
155 [8]Rabun County8-AA0-060.6916.998.39
156 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-060.6815.446.86
157 [30]Statesboro1-AAAAA0-060.6716.167.58
158 [31]Cedartown7-AAAAA0-060.5815.697.20
159 [31]Shiloh4-AAAAAA0-060.4415.246.89
160 [3]Clinch County2-A0-060.2215.827.68
161 [19]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA0-059.6814.146.55
162 [20]Hart County8-AAA0-059.6614.576.99
163 [12]Whitefield Academy5-AA0-059.6215.818.28
164 [20]Baldwin2-AAAA0-059.4616.389.01
165 [13]Lovett5-AAA0-059.4213.766.43
166 [32]Decatur4-AAAAAA0-059.3214.707.47
167 [33]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-059.3116.058.83
168 [32]Madison County8-AAAAA0-059.2416.859.71
169 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-059.2016.339.22
170 [33]Harris County3-AAAAA0-059.1613.796.72
171 [21]Lumpkin County8-AAA0-059.1416.018.96
172 [34]Griffin3-AAAAA0-059.0515.318.36
173 [34]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-059.0314.988.04
174 [35]Veterans2-AAAAAA0-058.7715.538.85
175 [21]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-058.5616.349.87
176 [35]Allatoona7-AAAAA0-058.4715.138.75
177 [36]East Forsyth8-AAAAA0-058.3814.197.90
178 [22]Lamar County2-AAA0-058.3412.075.82
179 [14]Aquinas4-AA0-058.2815.619.42
180 [37]Centennial6-AAAAA0-058.2215.539.40
181 [38]Lithonia5-AAAAA0-057.8813.888.08
182 [41]Campbell3-AAAAAAA0-057.8813.557.76
183 [23]Elbert County8-AAA0-057.7514.298.63
184 [22]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-057.6714.158.56
185 [9]Laney4-AA0-057.5614.138.66
186 [24]North Murray7-AAA0-057.5214.338.91
187 [23]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.4514.439.07
188 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA1-057.4448.2617 [3]14.859.49
189 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-057.4313.398.05
190 [10]Jeff Davis1-AA0-057.4213.648.31
191 [24]Luella4-AAAA0-057.2112.957.83
192 [25]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-057.0413.908.95
193 [39]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-056.8614.039.26
194 [11]Cook1-AA0-056.8514.229.46
195 [40]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-056.7214.389.75
196 [41]Dalton7-AAAAA0-056.4115.5311.21
197 [26]Monroe1-AAAA0-056.3213.399.15
198 [42]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-055.9914.0910.19
199 [12]Dodge County2-AA0-055.9714.0510.17
200 [43]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-055.8712.718.93
201 [44]M.L. King4-AAAAA0-055.8413.639.87
202 [27]Long County3-AAAA0-055.7915.6011.90
203 [45]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-055.7515.3511.69
204 [4]Early County1-A0-055.7512.869.20
205 [36]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-055.5014.5011.10
206 [37]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-055.3813.5810.28
207 [46]Evans1-AAAAA0-055.2213.079.94
208 [38]McIntosh3-AAAAAA0-055.1112.509.48
209 [5]Manchester7-A0-055.0413.3710.42
210 [28]Pickens6-AAAA0-054.9814.1911.30
211 [43]Paulding County5-AAAAAAA0-054.7913.8611.16
212 [29]Adairsville7-AAAA0-054.6713.2510.67
213 [44]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAAA0-054.4912.119.71
214 [39]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAAA0-054.4913.0910.69
215 [45]Kennesaw Mountain3-AAAAAAA0-054.3514.3912.13
216 [40]Grovetown1-AAAAAA0-054.3412.9110.66
217 [13]Commerce8-AA0-054.2613.2911.11
218 [41]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAAA0-054.0413.7811.83
219 [30]Gilmer6-AAAA0-053.9913.5011.60
220 [31]North Clayton4-AAAA0-053.9415.0313.17
221 [32]East Jackson8-AAAA0-053.7713.7812.10
222 [25]Ringgold7-AAA0-053.6812.2110.62
223 [47]Richmond Academy1-AAAAA0-053.6311.9310.38
224 [14]Bremen6-AA0-053.5811.439.93
225 [33]Dawson County6-AAAA0-053.4311.6010.25
226 [42]Pope6-AAAAAA0-053.3713.6312.34
227 [43]Walnut Grove8-AAAAAA0-053.3211.3110.07
228 [44]Alexander5-AAAAAA0-053.3112.0910.87
229 [15]Gordon Lee7-AA0-053.2012.0710.96
230 [16]Pepperell6-AA0-053.1612.8411.77
231 [34]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-053.0813.0412.05
232 [15]North Cobb Christian5-AAA0-053.0113.4312.51
233 [26]Miller Grove6-AAA0-052.9011.3410.53
234 [35]Dougherty1-AAAA0-052.6413.4012.84
235 [46]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-052.2113.0212.90
236 [36]Liberty County3-AAAA0-052.139.819.76
237 [27]Washington County4-AAA0-051.8111.9212.19
238 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA0-151.8146.9419 [4]11.3411.62
239 [45]Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-051.6212.5913.05
240 [47]Rockdale County4-AAAAAAA0-051.4912.0912.69
241 [28]Jackson2-AAA0-051.4611.1311.75
242 [48]Lithia Springs3-AAAAA0-051.3911.9412.64
243 [17]Jasper County4-AA0-051.3610.9011.63
244 [6]Johnson County5-A0-051.3510.4811.22
245 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA1-051.2520.0236 [11]11.5912.43
246 [37]White County6-AAAA0-051.2111.1512.03
247 [48]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-051.1811.3712.29
248 [29]Franklin County8-AAA0-051.0510.3511.39
249 [16]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-050.9611.1012.22
250 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAAA0-050.9211.0412.20
251 [18]Fannin County7-AA0-050.8911.8713.07
252 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA0-150.8547.6218 [3]10.3411.58
253 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAAA0-050.8011.3112.60
254 [19]Metter3-AA0-050.759.3410.67
255 [17]Mount Vernon9-AA0-050.7512.2813.62
256 [20]Social Circle4-AA0-050.7212.0113.38
257 [38]Spencer1-AAAA0-050.6711.0212.44
258 [7]Wilcox County4-A0-050.6411.0212.46
259 [18]Pace Academy5-AAAA0-050.628.5410.00
260 [19]Christian Heritage7-AA0-050.5811.6513.15
261 [8]Emanuel County Institute3-A0-050.5710.9912.50
262 [21]Putnam County4-AA0-050.4011.1012.79
263 [1]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A1-050.3948.5016 [3]12.6014.30
264 [9]Irwin County2-A0-050.1610.7212.65
265 [48]South Effingham1-AAAAAA0-050.0810.3612.37
266 [39]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-AAAA0-049.869.7211.94
267 [30]Sonoraville7-AAA0-049.6412.1514.60
268 [49]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAAA0-049.4213.0615.74
269 [10]Trion7-A0-049.2310.6513.50
270 [4]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA1-049.1135.0425 [7]10.3713.35
271 [5]Savannah Country DayGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-148.9942.1520 [5]9.2712.37
272 [40]McDonough4-AAAA0-048.949.9413.09
273 [11]Wheeler County4-A0-048.8711.2114.44
274 [12]Charlton County2-A0-048.6812.3015.71
275 [13]Jenkins County5-A0-048.5210.4814.04
276 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-148.5050.3913 [2]8.7012.29
277 [41]Howard2-AAAA0-048.4311.3915.05
278 [22]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA0-048.4111.4215.09
279 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA/A0-148.2657.449 [1]11.7515.58
280 [31]Haralson County5-AAA0-048.099.2413.24
281 [23]ACE Charter2-AA0-048.0310.7814.84
282 [32]Hephzibah4-AAA0-047.8710.4214.64
283 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-047.819.6913.97
284 [33]Union County7-AAA0-047.759.6714.01
285 [3]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA1-047.6250.8512 [1]9.4113.88
286 [24]Bacon County1-AA0-047.559.2713.80
287 [25]Screven County3-AA0-047.528.5513.12
288 [42]East Hall8-AAAA0-047.3812.5017.21
289 [34]Temple5-AAA0-047.3510.6515.39
290 [50]Chapel Hill5-AAAAAA0-047.257.4812.32
291 [20]Landmark Christian5-AA0-047.059.2814.31
292 [51]Cedar Shoals8-AAAAAA0-047.057.8912.93
293 [6]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-046.9451.8110 [1]8.4413.58
294 [52]Loganville8-AAAAAA0-046.847.9013.15
295 [50]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-046.827.9813.25
296 [21]Darlington6-AA0-046.5910.3315.83
297 [14]Schley County6-A0-046.429.9015.57
298 [51]Banneker5-AAAAA0-046.028.0714.14
299 [43]Chestatee6-AAAA0-045.9910.0216.12
300 [53]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-045.889.6815.89
301 [54]Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-045.647.0413.49
302 [44]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAA0-045.397.7614.46
303 [35]Beach3-AAA0-045.397.7714.48
304 [26]Vidalia2-AA0-045.367.7614.49
305 [15]Telfair County4-A0-045.367.7514.48
306 [36]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AAA0-045.227.4314.30
307 [4]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-145.037.6214.67
308 [27]Berrien1-AA0-044.879.3516.56
309 [37]South Atlanta6-AAA0-044.536.8614.42
310 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.288.1015.91
311 [53]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-044.209.8317.71
312 [16]Warren County8-A0-044.166.8814.80
313 [55]Meadowcreek4-AAAAAA0-044.118.6916.67
314 [17]Hawkinsville4-A0-044.107.6315.62
315 [18]McIntosh County Academy3-A0-044.075.7513.77
316 [19]Seminole County1-A0-043.936.6314.78
317 [28]Oglethorpe County8-AA0-043.917.8516.02
318 [56]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-043.847.5815.83
319 [20]Macon County6-A0-043.797.5815.87
320 [21]Washington-Wilkes8-A0-043.788.1516.47
321 [22]Greene County8-A0-043.087.6816.69
322 [23]Mitchell County2-A0-043.027.9216.99
323 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-042.996.6115.71
324 [57]Osborne5-AAAAAA0-042.846.3115.56
325 [54]Mundy's Mill4-AAAAA0-042.605.9815.47
326 [38]Southwest2-AAA0-042.557.1616.70
327 [29]Bryan County3-AA0-042.556.2815.82
328 [30]Model6-AA0-042.486.8916.49
329 [55]Druid Hills5-AAAAA0-042.405.8915.58
330 [31]East Laurens2-AA0-042.296.2416.03
331 [8]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-042.1548.9915 [2]7.2417.18
332 [22]Mount Paran Christian9-AA0-042.136.8516.81
333 [58]Tri-Cities3-AAAAAA0-041.794.9515.25
334 [39]Therrell5-AAA0-041.734.6515.00
335 [40]Pike County2-AAA0-041.696.5016.89
336 [59]Alcovy4-AAAAAA0-041.566.5517.08
337 [41]Coahulla Creek7-AAA0-041.486.0816.69
338 [60]Morrow3-AAAAAA0-041.425.0215.69
339 [23]King's Ridge Christian9-AA0-040.755.4916.83
340 [24]Taylor County6-A0-040.724.8016.18
341 [42]Tattnall County3-AAA0-040.615.8217.30
342 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A0-040.405.7017.39
343 [32]Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-AA0-040.305.9217.71
344 [43]Redan6-AAA0-040.115.5017.48
345 [25]Turner County4-A0-039.986.5618.66
346 [45]Shaw1-AAAA0-039.804.3916.68
347 [44]LaFayette7-AAA0-039.535.3317.89
348 [46]West Hall8-AAAA0-039.405.2217.90
349 [5]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-039.385.1817.88
350 [26]Miller County1-A0-039.204.9617.86
351 [47]Windsor Forest3-AAAA0-038.654.7518.19
352 [49]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-038.623.7317.20
353 [45]McNair6-AAA0-038.554.8818.42
354 [61]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-038.464.3317.96
355 [24]Providence Christian8-AA0-038.235.6319.49
356 [27]Lanier County2-A0-038.175.0218.94
357 [48]Columbus1-AAAA0-038.174.1918.11
358 [33]Dade County7-AA0-038.004.1618.25
359 [49]Riverdale4-AAAA0-037.922.6016.77
360 [28]Treutlen4-A0-037.893.7017.90
361 [29]Atkinson County2-A0-037.857.0121.25
362 [9]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA1-037.8127.4230 [9]3.4017.68
363 [62]Midtown4-AAAAAA0-037.773.5517.87
364 [30]Portal3-A0-037.725.3419.71
365 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A1-037.4524.2331 [7]2.2016.84
366 [63]South Cobb5-AAAAAA0-037.204.1219.01
367 [10]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-137.0331.8227 [8]3.1318.19
368 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA0-036.764.5519.88
369 [34]Banks County8-AA †0-036.623.2418.71
370 [31]Wilkinson County5-A0-036.284.9220.74
371 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A1-036.1621.0735 [8]4.0119.94
372 [46]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-036.092.9718.97
373 [35]Washington5-AA0-035.931.0017.15
374 [32]Pelham1-A0-035.934.0020.16
375 [36]Chattooga7-AA0-035.723.6820.05
376 [37]Jefferson County4-AA0-035.502.8619.45
377 [6]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 4-AA/A0-135.0449.1114 [2]4.5821.63
378 [56]Drew4-AAAAA0-035.002.7319.82
379 [33]Dooly County4-A0-034.962.8820.01
380 [47]Rutland2-AAA0-034.832.2319.48
381 [51]Ridgeland7-AAAA0-034.692.1719.57
382 [64]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-034.492.5120.11
383 [50]Discovery8-AAAAAAA0-034.462.6020.22
384 [7]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA/A0-034.202.2020.09
385 [34]Randolph-Clay1-A0-033.553.1321.67
386 [48]Brantley County3-AAA0-033.39-0.0218.69
387 [52]North Springs5-AAAA0-032.370.3720.09
388 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A1-032.2630.0528 [3]1.5821.41
389 [25]Mount Pisgah Christian9-AA0-032.090.4720.47
390 [38]Gordon Central7-AA0-032.081.7121.72
391 [11]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA1-031.8237.0323 [6]1.5521.82
392 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-030.60-0.1221.36
393 [35]Greenville7-A0-030.591.7323.23
394 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A0-030.51-2.1319.45
395 [6]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-030.340.3822.13
396 [39]Coosa6-AA0-030.110.7322.71
397 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 4-AA/A0-130.0532.2626 [2]0.9022.94
398 [49]Towers6-AAA †0-029.52-0.2922.28
399 [54]Salem5-AAAA0-029.451.2023.84
400 [7]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-029.280.2723.08
401 [50]Islands3-AAA0-029.23-1.4521.40
402 [51]Butler4-AAA0-029.03-0.8522.21
403 [57]Northview6-AAAAA †0-028.940.2623.41
404 [37]Chattahoochee County6-A0-028.34-1.3022.45
405 [38]Montgomery County3-A0-028.281.2525.05
406 [39]Crawford County6-A0-028.241.2625.11
407 [40]Marion County6-A0-028.210.5024.38
408 [12]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA1-028.0121.3234 [10]-0.2423.84
409 [58]Forest Park4-AAAAA0-027.64-1.3023.15
410 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-127.4237.8121 [4]-1.2623.41
411 [52]Cross Creek4-AAA0-026.97-1.6623.46
412 [53]Murray County7-AAA0-026.53-1.3224.23
413 [41]Hancock Central5-A0-026.41-0.3625.32
414 [42]Towns County8-A †0-026.00-0.5225.57
415 [13]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA0-025.06-1.0226.00
416 [9]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 2-AA/A0-024.62-0.4027.07
417 [10]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-124.2337.4522 [5]-3.4724.39
418 [11]Sherwood ChristianGIAA District 3-AA/A0-024.120.0027.96
419 [40]Armuchee6-AA0-023.93-3.1125.05
420 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 10-023.79-4.8323.47
421 [8]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA1-023.7811.4739 [8]-2.9725.34
422 [43]B.E.S.T. Academy7-A0-023.68-4.4024.01
423 [54]Central (Macon)2-AAA0-023.43-3.3825.28
424 [44]Glascock County5-A0-023.30-0.8627.93
425 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA/A1-023.2119.7337 [4]-2.2726.60
426 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A0-022.70-3.3326.06
427 [46]Claxton3-A0-022.57-3.5126.02
428 [9]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA0-121.3228.0129 [4]-4.5226.26
429 [47]Terrell County1-A0-021.24-4.8026.05
430 [12]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 2-AA/A0-121.0736.1624 [6]-3.9527.07
431 [26]Mt. Bethel Christian9-AA0-020.79-5.0526.25
432 [59]Groves1-AAAAA0-020.52-1.3230.25
433 [55]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-020.49-4.0927.50
434 [56]Stone Mountain5-AAAA †0-020.23-4.3327.52
435 [41]Savannah3-AA0-020.15-6.1925.75
436 [4]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 2-AA/A0-120.0251.2511 [1]-3.3128.75
437 [10]Westminster (Augusta)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-119.7323.2133 [6]-7.5824.78
438 [55]Kendrick1-AAA0-019.50-5.8526.74
439 [11]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA0-019.00-3.2329.85
440 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 11-018.77-4.4628.85
441 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA †0-018.70-3.0130.38
442 [48]Baconton Charter1-A †0-018.28-6.4827.32
443 [12]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA1-017.383.9140 [9]-5.2329.47
444 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 10-016.78-5.9929.32
445 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 10-013.37-7.4231.30
446 [57]Clarkston5-AAAA †0-012.05-9.2230.82
447 [42]Josey4-AA0-011.90-8.3731.82
448 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-111.4723.7832 [5]-9.1831.44
449 [49]Pataula Charter1-A †0-010.55-9.4232.12
450 [5]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 10-010.07-11.0330.99
451 [43]Glenn Hills4-AA0-09.72-10.1732.19
452 [50]Twiggs County5-A0-09.65-8.4234.02
453 [27]Walker9-AA0-07.74-9.8534.50
454 [51]Calhoun County1-A †0-06.34-10.8034.95
455 [14]Dominion ChristianGIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-06.06-11.4834.55
456 [44]Utopian Academy5-AA0-05.60-13.2433.25
457 [6]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 10-03.94-11.8136.34
458 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA0-13.9117.3838 [7]-9.6838.51
459 [56]Jordan1-AAA †0-02.41-12.1437.54
460 [52]Central (Talbotton)6-A0-0-4.41-18.3738.14
461 [53]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A †0-0-7.09-15.8643.33
462 [54]Scintilla Charter Academy2-A †0-0-11.11-19.4443.76
463 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-0-13.41-23.1142.39

† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the GHSA private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAAA590.0383.11
21-AAAAAAA587.5584.97
32-AAAAAA784.1977.22
44-AAAAAAA582.8476.30
58-AAAAAAA781.3270.56
67-AAAAAAA781.2572.97
77-AAAAAA780.0769.15
83-AAAAAA977.0567.23
95-AAAAAAA876.0470.77
106-AAAAAA875.7769.54
113-AAAAAAA773.8268.18
126-AAAAA772.7568.87
136-AAAAAAA671.4666.24
148-AAAAA670.4267.86
157-AAAAA769.7963.34
163-AAAAA769.7164.95
171-AAAAA869.6560.58
182-AAAAA768.5163.74
198-AAA767.5162.88
202-AAAA867.0062.63
211-AA763.2958.53
221-AAA563.0859.38
231-AAAAAA862.3357.85
244-AAAAA962.0354.30
258-AAAA661.8256.58
263-AA661.6152.00
275-AAAAAA861.2255.49
283-AAAA760.6756.59
298-AA660.6256.34
308-AAAAAA859.7254.63
314-AAAA959.6652.58
326-AAA859.2655.12
337-AAAA659.0250.36
343-AAA858.9249.93
352-AA758.7954.52
364-AAA758.7850.80
375-AAAAA758.3857.43
386-AAAA657.7954.36
391-AAAA956.8050.90
405-AAA856.1252.28
415-AAAA755.7453.85
422-AAA855.5948.36
437-AAA854.3248.22
447-A554.1145.68
454-AAAAAA952.7348.79
465-AA652.2143.73
47GIAA District 6-AAAA/AAA550.3345.26
486-AA849.8744.04
494-AA848.9740.68
509-AA748.8238.49
518-A548.7345.31
527-AA747.9844.12
532-A646.9146.35
54GIAA District 5-AAAA/AAA446.3042.94
55GIAA District 2-AAAA/AAA445.8940.53
564-A745.8343.12
57GIAA District 3-AAAA/AAA542.4137.43
583-A541.8136.64
59GIAA District 4-AA/A639.1935.03
605-A738.2531.17
616-A737.1530.19
62GIAA District 3-AA/A336.2432.91
631-A634.7638.27
64GIAA District 2-AA/A734.1228.57
65GIAA District 4-AAAA/AAA633.6729.25
66GAPPS Region 1617.8214.45
67GIAA District 1-AAAA/AAA414.1010.29

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/14Savannah Country DayStrong Rock Christian0 - 275.5166.1%0.348
08/14Bethlehem ChristianCalvary Christian14 - 233.8761.5%0.433
08/14First PresbyterianSt. Anne-Pacelli21 - 226.2067.9%0.456
08/14BrookstoneWestfield School28 - 331.9055.7%0.480
08/14Thomas JeffersonWestminster (Augusta)13 - 02.1556.5%0.540
08/14Valwood SchoolDeerfield-Windsor45 - 133.2359.6%0.592
08/12North GwinnettGrayson37 - 225.2365.3%0.598
08/14Flint River AcademyRobert Toombs Academy39 - 63.5460.5%0.601
08/13RoswellWalton32 - 2010.7278.5%0.614
08/14Mount de SalesCentral Fellowship Christian33 - 148.0272.5%0.664
08/14John Milledge AcademyBrentwood School31 - 77.8572.1%0.686
08/12South GwinnettLanier29 - 38.5873.8%0.708
08/14Athens ChristianAugusta Prep26 - 813.6483.9%0.709
08/14Edmund Burke AcademyPiedmont Academy36 - 811.8980.8%0.771
08/13BrookwoodCambridge52 - 710.6778.4%0.780

Highest-Rated Matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
97.4709/18BufordGrayson - 10.1177.3%
95.6508/12North GwinnettGrayson37 - 225.2365.3%
94.9610/24CreeksideHughes - 0.2650.8%
94.8409/04HughesGrayson - 2.3257.0%
94.7310/09CarrolltonDouglas County - 11.2879.6%
93.7908/21Thomas County CentralColquitt County - 6.9269.8%
93.7709/25Thomas County CentralLee County - 5.3565.6%
93.6108/22BufordGainesville - 15.0986.1%
93.5611/06MiltonRoswell - 0.3351.0%
92.8210/02RoswellGainesville - 3.2159.6%
92.6210/23GainesvilleMilton - 0.4551.4%
92.1308/21CarrolltonRome - 13.7684.1%
91.8109/11Lee CountyColquitt County - 0.2450.7%
91.0309/11North GwinnettMill Creek - 10.3377.7%
90.7010/23BufordMill Creek - 16.5488.1%