AJC Varsity How top-10 teams fared in GHSA football opening week North Gwinnett wide receiver Christian Jackson (center right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Grayson during the first half of their Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. North Gwinnett won 37-22 and moved up two places to No. 3 in the Class 7A rankings. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

North Gwinnett and Roswell moved up two positions in their classifications, Brookwood entered the rankings and Grayson fell out following their performances in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week. North Gwinnett, then No. 5 in Class 7A, beat then-No. 3 Grayson 37-22 in the first meeting between those Gwinnett County powers since 2017. North Gwinnett led 37-0 in the third quarter. North Gwinnett is now No. 3. Grayson is out for the first time since 2024, when the Rams also lost their opener in the Corky Kell Classic, to Collins Hill, before bouncing back to win their final 14 games and a state championship.

Brookwood joined the 7A rankings at No. 9 after a 52-7 victory over Cambridge, an unranked Class 6A team that has gone 19-6 the past two seasons. Brookwood, which went 9-3 last season, is ranked for the first time since 2023. Roswell rose to No. 5 in Class 6A after beating Walton, a 7A team, 32-20. Roswell has beaten Walton in close games each of the past three seasons. Those were three of the only four games played last week. The other game, also part of the Corky Kell Classic, saw South Gwinnett beat Lanier. Neither is ranked. The first full schedule of games of the season is this week. They include No. 1 Buford of 7A against No. 2 Gainesville of 6A, No. 1 Thomas County Central of 6A against No. 8 Colquitt County of 7A, and No. 2 Benedictine of 5A against No. 2 Toombs County of 3A.

The number in parentheses directly after the ranking is the team’s previous ranking.

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Gainesville (0-0) 2. (2) Carrollton (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Rome (Rome) (0-0) 3. (5) North Gwinnett (1-0) Last week: Beat Grayson 37-22. North Gwinnett led 37-0 midway in the third quarter. Elam Rahman was 8-of-9 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns, two to Christian Jackson. North Gwinnett held Grayson to 28 yards rushing. Jake Godfree had four solo tackles, one assist, one sack and a 56-yard interception return. Next: Aug. 28 vs. Collins Hill (0-0) 4. (4) Douglas County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Newton (0-0)

5. (6) McEachern (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Wednesday at Kell (0-0) 6. (7) Valdosta (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jones County (0-0) 7. (8) Colquitt County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (0-0) 8. (9) Lowndes (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (0-0) 9. (NR) Brookwood (1-0) Last week: Beat Cambridge 52-7. Brayden Tyson rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Six Brookwood players had a tackle for loss. Brookwood led 371-132 in total yards. Next: Aug. 28 vs. Mill Creek (0-0) 10. (10) Harrison (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (0-0)

Out: No. 3 Grayson (0-1) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Colquitt County (0-0) 2. (2) Gainesville (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Buford (0-0) 3. (3) Creekside (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clay-Chalkville (Alabama) (0-0) 4. (4) Milton (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (0-0) 5. (7) Roswell (1-0) Last week: Beat Walton 32-20. Roswell rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. Jaxon Holly’s 58-yard interception return sparked the comeback. Roswell took the lead for good, 18-14, on Jaden Allen’s 8-yard run in the final two minutes of the first half. Matt Schletty, Roswell’s new starting quarterback, rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-15 passing for 54 yards. Next: Aug. 28 vs. Newton (0-0)

6. (5) Hughes (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Atlanta (0-0) 7. (6) Lee County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-0) 8. (8) Houston County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. West Forsyth (0-0) 9. (9) Jackson County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (0-0) 10. (10) Kell (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Wednesday vs. McEachern (0-0) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hiram (0-0) 2. (2) Benedictine (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (0-0) 3. (3) Marist (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (0-0)

4. (4) North Oconee (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oconee County (0-0) 5. (5) Central (Carrollton) (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Heard County (0-0) 6. (6) Jefferson (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Calhoun (0-0) 7. (7) Blessed Trinity (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Decatur (0-0) 8. (8) LaGrange (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newnan (0-0) 9. (9) Lithonia (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. M.L. King (0-0) 10. (10) Warner Robins (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Veterans (0-0) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (0-1)

2. (2) Cairo (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (0-0) 3. (3) Troup (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hampton (0-0) 4. (4) Stephenson (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Southwest DeKalb (0-0) 5. (5) Peach County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Perry (0-0) 6. (6) Calhoun (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (0-0) 7. (7) North Hall (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greater Atlanta Christian (0-0) 8. (8) West Laurens (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Bleckley County (0-0) 9. (9) Douglass (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver (Columbus) (0-0)

10. (10) Monroe Area (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Walnut Grove (0-0) Class 3A 1. (1) Carver (Columbus) (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglass (0-0) 2. (2) Toombs County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Benedictine (0-0) 3. (3) Worth County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (0-0) 4. (4) Sumter County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dutchtown (0-0) 5. (5) Burke County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (0-0) 6. (6) Rockmart (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dalton (0-0) 7. (7) Appling County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Aug. 27 vs. New Hampstead (0-0)

8. (8) Hapeville Charter (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lee County (0-0) 9. (9) Carver (Atlanta) (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hebron Christian (0-0) 10. (10) Pierce County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Coosa Christian (Alabama) (0-0) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Central (Carrollton) (0-0) 2. (2) Swainsboro (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cook (0-0) 3. (3) Fitzgerald (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Clinch County (0-0) 4. (4) Thomasville (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cairo (0-0) 5. (5) Dublin (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Jasper County (0-0)

6. (6) Bleckley County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Laurens (0-0) 7. (7) Pepperell (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Dade County (0-0) 8. (8) Brooks County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Worth County (0-0) 9. (9) Rabun County (0-0)L Last week: Off. Next: Aug. 28 vs. Metter (0-0) 10. (10) Dodge County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Aug. 28 vs. Lamar County (0-0) Class A 1. (1) Lincoln County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Grovetown (0-0) 2. (2) Bowdon (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bremen (0-0) 3. (3) Clinch County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (0-0) 4. (4) Wheeler County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Portal (0-0) 5. (5) Johnson County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Laurens (0-0) 6. (6) Early County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Crisp County (0-0) 7. (7) Manchester (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Harris County (0-0) 8. (8) Emanuel County Institute (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Metter (0-0) 9. (9) Wilcox County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Irwin County (0-0) 10. (10) Seminole County (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (0-0)

Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Calvary Day (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Glynn Academy (0-0) 2. (2) Hebron Christian (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver (Atlanta) (0-0) 3. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Hall (0-0) 4. (4) Prince Avenue Christian (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Thomson (0-0) 5. (5) Savannah Christian (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (0-0) 6. (6) Aquinas (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Glascock County (0-0) 7. (7) Athens Academy (0-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Savannah Christian (0-0) 8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (0-0)