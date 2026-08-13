AJC Varsity First game of 2026 makes history, ‘big brother and little brother’ memories A football family reunion of sorts took place in Georgia’s first high school football game of the 2026 season. Lanier head coach Tyler Maloof and South Gwinnett head coach Bryan Lamar are seen in an interview before their game at the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo 14 minutes ago Share

The first game of Georgia’s high school football season didn’t just make history on Wednesday. It also brought back memories. South Gwinnett’s 29-3 win over Lanier at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the earliest start to a GHSA football season in league history. Georgia was also the first of the contiguous states to kick off its season. “We talked about all eyes being on us,” South Gwinnett coach Bryan Lamar said. “No one else is playing right now, so at 5 p.m. on August 12, it’s going to be all South Gwinnett and Lanier. “So understand everybody is going to be watching and listening on the radio, so we made a big deal about it being important and being on a big stage.”

The game was also special to Lamar because of two coaches on the opposing sideline: Lanier coach Tyler Maloof and his father, Georgia high school coaching great Keith Maloof. Lamar first met the Maloofs when he played for Tucker High School. Keith Maloof was head coach of the Tigers at the time, and a young Tyler Maloof served as the team’s ball boy. Lamar stayed in touch with the younger Maloof as he grew into his own career. “It’s like a big brother and little brother type of deal,” Lamar said. “We’ve been around each other forever, and I watched him from being a little guy to being a really good high school player and a good baseball player, and then watching him get into the sideline and coach with his dad and become a really good offensive coordinator and now a really good head coach.

“I’m super proud of him, and he’s got that thing going in the right direction.”

Lamar admitted he enjoyed watching Keith Maloof, who retired after the 2024 season, continue to yell at referees from the Lanier sideline. Keith Maloof coached against Lamar four times before he retired, going 4-0 against his former player. South Gwinnett head coach Bryan Lamar hugs his former coach, Keith Maloof, before the game against Lanier High School in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Wednesday was Tyler Maloof’s first time coaching against Lamar as a head coach. He is the fourth member of the Maloof family to become a Georgia high school football coach. “Me and Coach Lamar, we see each other a lot,” Tyler Maloof said. “It’s not about us. It’s a cool sentiment, but at the end of the day, it’s two good teams competing.” South Gwinnett jumped out to a 21-3 lead by halftime and cruised from there. Senior quarterback CJ Peoples threw for 103 yards and a touchdown and added another 42 yards and a score on the ground.