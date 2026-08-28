Live UpdatesAugust 28, 2026, 6:47 PM

Georgia high school football live updates: Follow for statewide highlights

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 2 of Georgia high school football.

Cartersville’s Lance Tippett (left) and Grayson Warmack lead their teammates onto the field before their game against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville’s Lance Tippett (left) and Grayson Warmack lead their teammates onto the field before their game against Hiram on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, in Hiram. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Local nonregion rivalries headline a jam-packed Week 2. Follow below for highlights, notable scores and upsets from games across Georgia high school football this weekend.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @TheLeoReport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.

AJC
14 minutes ago
Jack Leo

Georgia high school football Thursday night recap

Here's a look at the Georgia high school football scores from Thursday night. McEachern's out-of-state win and Swainsboro's top-10 win over Emanuel County Institute headline the results.

  • McEachern 20, Broward (Florida) 13
  • Swainsboro 28, ECI 21
  • North Atlanta 40, Midtown 14
  • Shaw 21, Upson-Lee 0
  • Appling County 7, New Hampstead 0
  • Armuchee 20, Walker 18
  • Kendrick 13, Hardaway 12
  • B.E.S.T. Academy 41, Towers 7
  • Redan 34, Stone Mountain 12
  • Therrell 24, Washington 0
AJC
3 hours ago
Jack Leo

Top 10 Georgia high school football games: Week 2

Welcome back for another week of live updates across Georgia high school football. Here’s a look at the top 10 games kicking off Friday night, along with the Maxwell Projections' median margin of victory.

  • Newton at Roswell (-5)
  • Sandy Creek (-3) at Douglas County
  • Milton (-12) at Blessed Trinity
  • Ware County at Coffee (-7)
  • Troup at LaGrange (-2)
  • Jackson County (-1) at Dacula
  • Cairo (-6) at Worth County
  • Northeast of Macon at Warner Robins (-7)
  • Greater Atlanta Christian (-16) at Calhoun
  • Cook at Bleckley County (-7)

Full breakdowns on all 10 games can be found here.