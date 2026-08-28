Georgia high school football live updates: Follow for statewide highlights

Georgia high school football Thursday night recap
Here's a look at the Georgia high school football scores from Thursday night. McEachern's out-of-state win and Swainsboro's top-10 win over Emanuel County Institute headline the results.
- McEachern 20, Broward (Florida) 13
- Swainsboro 28, ECI 21
- North Atlanta 40, Midtown 14
- Shaw 21, Upson-Lee 0
- Appling County 7, New Hampstead 0
- Armuchee 20, Walker 18
- Kendrick 13, Hardaway 12
- B.E.S.T. Academy 41, Towers 7
- Redan 34, Stone Mountain 12
- Therrell 24, Washington 0