Georgia high school football live updates: Follow for statewide highlights

Local nonregion rivalries headline a jam-packed Week 2. Follow below for highlights, notable scores and upsets from games across Georgia high school football this weekend.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @TheLeoReport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.