AJC Varsity All about the Class A Division II second-round playoff matchups (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class A Division II. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Warren County (6-5) at Wheeler County (11-0) Seeding: Warren County is the No. 2 seed from Region 8. Wheeler County is the No. 1 seed from Region 4. Rankings: Warren County is unranked. Wheeler County is ranked No. 6. Last week: Warren County beat Mitchell County 36-30 in two overtimes. Josiah Lane scored the game-winner in the second overtime from 15 yards out on a double handoff, his only carry of the game. Warren County had made a fourth-and-5 stop from the 10-yard line on Mitchell County's possession. Devin Johnson rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Wheeler County beat Manchester 55-20. Wheeler County rushed for 303 yards and seven touchdowns. Alvin Ricks rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Justin Culver rushed for 75 yard and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Last meeting/series: Wheeler County won 10-0 in 2001. Wheeler County leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: This is Warren County’s first second-round appearance since 2021. Warren County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Warren County is 5-1 all-time in the round of 16. This is Wheeler County’s first second-round appearance since 1999. Wheeler County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Wheeler County is 0-1 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Warren County’s average score is 20-26 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Wheeler County’s average score is 41-17 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wheeler County by 21 Emanuel County Institute (8-3) at Clinch County (11-0) Seeding: ECI is the No. 2 seed from Region 3. Clinch County is the No. 1 seed from Region 2. Rankings: ECI is ranked No. 10. Clinch County is ranked No. 2. Last week: ECI beat GMC Prep 63-7. Tyler Foreman rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Clinch County beat Chattahoochee County 48-20. Clinch County led 48-0 after three quarters and won despite committing five turnovers and allowing three defensive touchdowns in a meaningless fourth quarter. Clinch County led 142-50 in total yards.

Last meeting/series: Clinch County won 44-21 in the 2019 second round. Clinch County leads the series 4-3-1. Playoff history: This is ECI’s first second-round appearance since 2023. ECI is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. ECI is 7-8 all-time in the round of 16. This is Clinch County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Clinch County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Clinch County is 20-8 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: ECI’s average score is 33-15 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Clinch County’s average score is 36-13 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Clinch County by 14 Washington-Wilkes (5-6) at Bowdon (9-2) Seeding: Washington-Wilkes is the No. 3 seed from Region 8. Bowdon is the No. 1 seed from Region 7.

Rankings: Washington-Wilkes is unranked. Bowdon is ranked No. 3. Last week: Washington-Wilkes beat Seminole County 32-23. Freshman Mayson Mingle was 20-of-36 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Shariq Meadows had nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. Bowdon beat Wilcox County 42-7. Joshua Hopkins passed for 208 yards and four touchdowns, two to AJC Super 11 wide receiver Kaiden Prothro. Last meeting/series: Washington-Wilkes won 34-17 in the 2020 second round. Washington-Wilkes leads the series 3-2. Playoff history: This is Washington-Wilkes’ first second-round appearance since 2022. Washington-Wilkes is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Washington-Wilkes is 7-11 all-time in the round of 16. This is Bowdon’s seventh straight second-round appearance. Bowdon has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Bowdon is 12-10 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Washington-Wilkes’ average score is 22-27 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Bowdon’s average score is 44-15 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon by 34 Jenkins County (7-4) at Schley County (7-4) Seeding: Jenkins County is the No. 3 seed from Region 3. Schley County is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Rankings: Both are unranked. Last week: Jenkins County beat Wilkinson County 38-27. Jenkins County rushed for 318 yards and completed only one pass, for a 41-yard touchdown. Schley County beat Lanier County 55-33. Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Weldon passed for 151 yards and a touchdown and scored on four short runs. Last meeting/series: Schley County won 14-7 in 2007. Schley County leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: This is Jenkins County’s third straight second-round appearance. Jenkins County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Jenkins County is 1-3 all-time in the round of 16. This is Schley County’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Schley County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Schley County is 3-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Jenkins County’s average score is 26-22 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Schley County’s average score is 29-20 against the 47th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jenkins County by 4 Charlton County (6-5) at Screven County (11-0) Seeding: Charlton County is the No. 3 seed from Region 2. Screven County is the No. 1 seed from Region 3. Rankings: Charlton County is unranked. Screven County is ranked No. 7.

Last week: Charlton County beat Macon County 35-7. Omari Wilson rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Brandon Woolard had a touchdown rushing and receiving. Screven County beat Glascock County 48-0. Screven County led 35-0 at halftime. Drayden Roberts returned a blocked field goal 97 yards for a touchdown and a punt 63 yards to set up a field goal. Last meeting/series: Charlton County won 43-6 in the 2006 first round. Charlton County leads the series 1-0. Playoff history: This is Charlton County’s first second-round appearance since 2022. Charlton County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. Charlton County is 19-9 all-time in the round of 16. This is Screven County’s first second-round appearance since 2022. Screven County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. Screven County is 5-8 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Charlton County’s average score is 30-30 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Screven County’s average score is 33-7 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Screven County by 12

Mount Zion-Carroll (8-3) at Early County (8-3) Seeding: Mount Zion is the No. 2 seed from Region 7. Early County is the No. 1 seed from Region 1. Rankings: Mount Zion is unranked. Early County is ranked No. 8. Last week: Mount Zion beat Treutlen 20-7. Knox Israel rushed for 74 yards and all three Mount Zion touchdowns on 12 carries. He passed for 85 yards. Early County beat Greene County 43-6. Early County rushed for 424 yards. Devonis Lee rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Mount Zion’s first second-round appearance since 2018. Mount Zion is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. Mount Zion is 4-6 all-time in the round of 16. This is Early County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Early County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Early County is 10-4 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Mount Zion’s average score is 29-14 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Early County’s average score is 32-17 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Early County by 13 Brooks County (6-5) at Johnson County (11-0) Seeding: Brooks County is the No. 2 seed from Region 2. Johnson County is the No. 1 seed from Region 5. Rankings: Brooks County is ranked No. 5. Johnson County is ranked No. 4. Last week: Brooks County beat Taylor County 24-6. Brooks County intercepted three passes, and Caden Cobb returned one for a touchdown. Junior Burrus passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson County beat McIntosh County Academy 34-7. Johnson County allowed only 120 total yards. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Brooks County’s third straight second-round appearance. Brooks County has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Brooks County is 17-7 all-time in the round of 16. This is Johnson County’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Johnson County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Johnson County is 8-5 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Brooks County’s average score is 22-15 against the hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Johnson County’s average score is 38-9 against the 48th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Johnson County by 1 Hawkinsville (9-2) at Lincoln County (11-0) Seeding: Hawkinsville is the No. 2 seed from Region 4. Lincoln County is the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

Rankings: Hawkinsville is unranked. Lincoln County is ranked No. 1. Last week: Hawkinsville beat Trion 24-21. Nieem Blair rushed for 96 yards. Hawkinsville recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock after Trion got within 24-21 with three minutes left. Lincoln County beat Randolph-Clay 43-6. Lincoln County led 43-0 at halftime and rushed for 301 yards using 12 ball carriers. Last meeting/series: Lincoln County won 31-7 in the 2006 quarterfinals. Series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: This is Hawkinsville’s first second-round appearance since 2006. Hawkinsville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Hawkinsville is 7-2 all-time in the round of 16. This is Lincoln County’s seventh straight second-round appearance. Lincoln County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Lincoln County is 24-9 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Hawkinsville’s average score is 29-17 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II. Lincoln County’s average score is 43-8 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class A Division II.