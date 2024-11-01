Breaking: Kirk Cousins guides Falcons to 27-21 win over Cowboys
Politics
Politics

Walz rallies metro ATL supporters; Trump heads to Macon: Live updates

Election Day is in two days. Former President Donald Trump is in Georgia today for a rally in Macon. While Trump zeroes in on middle Georgia, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is pitching a rival vision for the nation’s future at a concert headlined by rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

The visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta. First lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also in Georgia this weekend making their final pitches to voters.

Stay with the AJC for live updates from our reporters as they follow the biggest campaign events across the state. Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kamala Harris is returning to Georgia this weekend
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Bill Clinton is headed back to Georgia for a final weekend voter drive
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Steve Schaefer

Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
Kamala Harris urges voters in Georgia to reject ‘increasingly unstable’ Donald Trump
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: ‘Women’s rights’ top issue for these Harris voters in Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Associated Press

LIVE UPDATES
Walz rallies metro ATL supporters; Trump heads to Macon: Live updates
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads