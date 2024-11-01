Politics
Trump holds final Georgia rally; Walz campaigns in Atlanta with celebrities: Live Updates Recap

Election Day is in two days. Former President Donald Trump held his final Georgia rally in Macon on Sunday. While Trump zeroed in on middle Georgia, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was pitching a rival vision for the nation’s future at a concert headlined by rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

The visit came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta. First lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard were also in Georgia this weekend making their final pitches to voters.

