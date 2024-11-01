Trump takes the stage in Macon; Walz campaigns in Atlanta with celebrities: Live Updates

Election Day is in two days. Former President Donald Trump is in Georgia tonight for a rally in Macon. While Trump zeroes in on middle Georgia, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was pitching a rival vision for the nation’s future at a concert headlined by rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

The visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta. First lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also in Georgia this weekend making their final pitches to voters.

Stay with the AJC for live updates from our reporters as they follow the biggest campaign events across the state. Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.