Mike Collins, facing tough Senate race, will speak at GOP convention

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins — pictured speaking with the media after he met with industry leaders at CW Matthews Plant on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Norcross — is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia U.S. Reps. Collins and Brian Jack are scheduled to address the crowd at the Republican Party’s midterm convention this week in Dallas.

Georgia U.S. Reps. Collins and Brian Jack are scheduled to address the crowd at the Republican Party’s midterm convention this week in Dallas.

Georgia U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Brian Jack will speak at this week’s Republican Party midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.

The slate of speakers was announced Saturday, and President Donald Trump will deliver remarks both nights, with his main address Wednesday. Vice President JD Vance will deliver the keynote speech Thursday.

It is a much-needed boost for Collins, R-Jackson, whose general election campaign has struggled to gain its footing as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. He and Jack, R-Peachtree City, were among the more than 100 speakers listed.

The lineup includes Trump allies, like Jack, and Republicans in competitive races, like Collins.