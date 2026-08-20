Race to fill Congressman David Scott’s term concludes Tuesday

The two Democrats competing to complete late U.S. Rep. David Scott’s term in office have until Tuesday to get their voters to the polls in what is expected to be a low-turnout contest.

Marcye Scott, the congressman’s daughter, received the most votes in the first round of voting and racked up endorsements from elected officials in the south metro Atlanta counties that comprise much of the district.

She heads into Tuesday’s runoff as the front-runner and is asking voters to let her finish her father’s job.

“I’m continuing to push and to let them know what my main focus is, and that’s fulfilling the remainder of my dad’s time,” she said. “And that is what this election was actually designed to do: making sure that the money he worked so hard for is … allocated to the projects he requested.”