Race to fill Congressman David Scott’s term concludes Tuesday

The two Democrats competing to complete late U.S. Rep. David Scott’s term in office have until Tuesday to get their voters to the polls in what is expected to be a low-turnout contest.
Marcye Scott, the congressman’s daughter, received the most votes in the first round of voting and racked up endorsements from elected officials in the south metro Atlanta counties that comprise much of the district.
She heads into Tuesday’s runoff as the front-runner and is asking voters to let her finish her father’s job.
“I’m continuing to push and to let them know what my main focus is, and that’s fulfilling the remainder of my dad’s time,” she said. “And that is what this election was actually designed to do: making sure that the money he worked so hard for is … allocated to the projects he requested.”
Former Gwinnett County School Board Chairman Everton Blair Jr. has campaigned on his experience as a former elected official. Scott has never held office before but said she learned the job through the years assisting her father on the campaign trail.
Another part of Blair’s pitch is that, unlike Scott, he is a resident of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. She lives in the city of Atlanta, which is outside the district, while he lives in Lilburn.
“This is my home, and so I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that it has the best possible representation that’s ready on Day 1,” he said.
Members of the U.S. House are not required to live in their districts, only within the states they serve.
David Scott died on April 22 just hours after casting votes on the House floor. The special election underway will determine who fills his seat through the end of the year.
The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will spend a total of nine weeks in Washington, starting in September. Congress takes off the month of October ahead of the midterm elections, and no votes are scheduled after mid-December.
Republican Jonathan Chavez and Democrat Jasmine Clark will face each other in the regular general election on Nov. 3 for a full two-year term in the House.
Georgia’s 13th Congressional District Special Election Runoff
Early Voting Sites open until Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY
Elections & Registration Office, 121 S. McDonough St., Jonesboro
South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton
Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro
Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
DEKALB COUNTY
County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood
GWINNETT COUNTY
Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Gwinnett Community Resource Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville
HENRY COUNTY
Merle Manders Conference Center, 111 Davis Road, Stockbridge
J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, 1041 Millers Mill Road, Stockbridge
NEWTON COUNTY
R.L. Cousins Community Center, 8134 Geiger St. NW, Covington
ROCKDALE COUNTY
Rockdale County Board of Elections Office, 1115 West Ave. SW, Conyers
Find your precinct for Election Day by visiting your My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.