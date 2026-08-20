Politics Charles Walker Sr., Georgia’s first Black Senate majority leader, dies at 78 The Augusta legislator spent 20 years under the Gold Dome and was known as ‘The Hammer’ for his political strength. Charles Walker Sr., seen here as he sits at his desk in the state Senate in 2002. (W. A. Bridges Jr./AJC)

By Riley Bunch 1 hour ago Share

Charles Walker Sr., who made history as Georgia’s first Black Senate majority leader before spending time in prison on federal fraud charges, has died. He was 78. Walker died Tuesday “peacefully at home, surrounded by family and loved ones,” according to a statement from his family. In the 1990s, few lawmakers under the Gold Dome had the ability to get things done like Walker. He led the chamber’s Democrats at a time when the party had been in power since Reconstruction. He was a close ally of Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes and known by colleagues on both sides of the aisle as “The Hammer” for his skillful political maneuvering.

“Charles Walker was the most effective legislator I ever knew,” Barnes told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He had an overwhelming personality; he could charm and cajole all in the same sentence.” First elected in 1983, Walker spent a combined 20 years in both the Georgia House and Senate. A sharecropper’s son turned millionaire Augusta businessman, Walker said in a 1997 interview with the University of West Georgia that “politics was never a major part of my goals.” But tensions with local elected officials over his work as the executive director of Augusta’s Human Relations Commission changed his mind, he said. “I realized then I was in the wrong business, that politics played a major role in our daily lives and that if good men didn’t get involved in politics then bad men would rule,” he said.

“Everything that I’ve ever achieved in the General Assembly I’ve had to fight for,” he said of his time in state politics.

Charles Walker, seen here at the state Capitol in 1998 telling his colleagues to vote "no" on some amendments to a resolution that addressed parole and criminal sentencing. (Kimberly Smith/AJC) While governor, Barnes relied heavily on Walker to push his agenda in the Senate — including a redesign of Georgia’s state flag to remove a Confederate battle emblem. “He was an integral part of providing the votes to make sure the flag change was accomplished,” Barnes said. Elected to the Senate in 1990, Walker held several leadership roles as the chair of the Legislative Black Caucus and the Senate Democratic Caucus before becoming majority leader in 1996. Former state Rep. Calvin Smyre, who was the longest serving member of the Georgia House before retiring in 2022, described him as “polished,” “talented” and “deeply involved in the political process.”

“He was very astute and also politically sensitive to his community and the city of Augusta,” Smyre said. Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II, who represents Walker’s district in Augusta, described him as a mentor to young Democrats. He remembered Walker as “smart and tough” who worked under immense pressure as the first Black Senate majority leader. “He was really somebody that I looked up to, and he was a pillar in the community, not only in Augusta, but of course also in the state,” Jones said. “People talk about passing the torch to those who are younger — he really did. He had no fear in that.” Walker narrowly lost his Senate seat in 2002 to Republican Randy Hall when the chamber flipped to a GOP majority. He won his seat back two years later. But in 2005, Walker was convicted on 127 federal charges that included mail fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. He fought the charges in court but ultimately spent about eight years in prison.