Georgia state Senate victory lifts Democratic turnout hopes for midterms

Voting signs are shown outside of a voting precinct during the 2025 state House of Representatives runoff in District 106 at the Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz/AJC)

After concerns that low Democratic turnout could flip the Gwinnett County district, an aggressive voter mobilization effort kept the seat blue. What does it mean for November?

After concerns that low Democratic turnout could flip the Gwinnett County district, an aggressive voter mobilization effort kept the seat blue. What does it mean for November?

Instead, they turned to grassroots organization: door knocking, phone banking and even offering rides to the polls. And it worked.

The district, which stretches from Peachtree Corner to just north of Lawrenceville, has been comfortably Democratic since 2022, but Democrats worried the seat would flip to Republicans because the race would be decided in last week’s primary runoff election. Democratic voters didn’t have a governor or U.S. Senate runoff on their ballot to incentivize voters to show up like Republicans did.

Instead, they turned to grassroots organization: door knocking, phone banking and even offering rides to the polls. And it worked.

The district, which stretches from Peachtree Corner to just north of Lawrenceville, has been comfortably Democratic since 2022, but Democrats worried the seat would flip to Republicans because the race would be decided in last week’s primary runoff election. Democratic voters didn’t have a governor or U.S. Senate runoff on their ballot to incentivize voters to show up like Republicans did.

Democrat Adrienne White defeated GOP opponent Aizaz Shabaz Shaikh for the District 7 seat vacated by former Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Parkes in March. Parkes resigned to run for higher office.

Democrat Adrienne White defeated GOP opponent Aizaz Shabaz Shaikh for the District 7 seat vacated by former Democratic state Sen. Nabilah Parkes in March. Parkes resigned to run for higher office.

Democrats are hoping last week’s narrow victory in a Gwinnett County state Senate special election will have implications for November.

“I’m extremely satisfied, excited, euphoric and so proud of the team that was put together,” said Gwinnett County Democrat Kathleen Carey, who helped with canvassing ahead of the election. “I have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this.”

Expecting low turnout from Democrats, Gwinnett County Republicans had a rare opportunity to win the seat back but fell short by 374 votes. But Republican state Rep. Scott Hilton, who lives in the 7th district, does not see this as a loss. “I view last night as a win for Republicans,” he said Wednesday. “We outperformed in a Kamala (Harris) +14 seat against a serious investment from the Democrat side in trying to hang on to that seat.” Hilton thinks they may have another chance of flipping the seat come November. Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, speaks on the House floor as the state Legislature convenes for the second day of a special legislative session at the Capitol on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Expecting low turnout from Democrats, Gwinnett County Republicans had a rare opportunity to win the seat back but fell short by 374 votes. But Republican state Rep. Scott Hilton, who lives in the 7th district, does not see this as a loss. “I view last night as a win for Republicans,” he said Wednesday. “We outperformed in a Kamala (Harris) +14 seat against a serious investment from the Democrat side in trying to hang on to that seat.” Hilton thinks they may have another chance of flipping the seat come November.

White will serve the district for the remainder of the year. Shaikh is back on the ballot for the November general election, but he will face Democratic state Rep. Ruwa Romman. The winner of that matchup will serve a full two-year term beginning in January.

With Shaikh getting to continue the momentum from his already established campaign, along with having name recognition on the ballot, it might just be the leg up that Gwinnett Republicans need, Hilton said.