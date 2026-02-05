Washington Insider Can Congress reach a deal on ICE funding? Maybe not. Democrats and Republicans remain at odds on the matter. Demonstrators protest outside the White House earlier this year after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 33 minutes ago link copied

You never want to say that something can’t happen in Congress. But it sure doesn’t seem like there is much middle ground right now on funding for the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After federal agents fatally shot Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Jan. 24, Democrats derailed a government funding bill for homeland security, demanding changes in how immigration raids are conducted.

“In order to get my vote to fund ICE, and really DHS at this point, it’s going to take some substantial reforms,” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, said. But other than better training and agents wearing body cameras, there isn’t much agreement on what should be done. For example, Democrats don’t want federal agents wearing masks during immigration enforcement. Republicans have ridiculed any mask ban. Democrats want federal agents to wear clear identification. Republicans don’t.

Democrats want agents to use court warrants to enter homes and businesses. Republicans oppose that.

“We have seen innocent Americans killed in cold blood by masked ICE agents who believe that they are above the law,” said U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, who rallied with other Democrats outside ICE headquarters this week to demand the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Congress doesn’t have much time to forge a deal. Funding for the Department of Homeland Security runs out Feb. 13, and there was quick talk in Congress about simply extending that deadline. “We need a little more time,” said U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who is heading ICE talks in the Senate. In other words, another shutdown fight looms for ICE, the Border Patrol, the Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies under the Homeland Security umbrella. That represents about 4% of the federal budget. It’s not clear how this is going to get resolved, especially in the Senate, where a bipartisan solution is almost mandatory. Republicans need the votes of at least seven Democratic senators to get past any filibuster against ICE funding.

“I’m sorry that two people were shot and killed. I really am,” said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, as he blasted the idea of a temporary funding plan for ICE and Homeland Security. “The bottom line is this is a ridiculous demand from the Democratic Party.” Democrats see things through a much different lens. “Minneapolis has shocked the conscience of America,” U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said. “I’ll keep voting NO until ICE is dismantled,” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, added. What is the answer? It may take President Donald Trump’s involvement to broker a deal on an issue that’s a political lightning rod for this election year.