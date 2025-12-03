Politics State lawmaker Houston Gaines explains why he’s running for Congress The Athens state representative talks about his campaign plans. Georgia state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, hopes to win a seat in Congress. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Republican state Rep. Houston Gaines is only 30 years old, and he’s running for a U.S. House seat. If he wins, he’d succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who is among several Republicans running for U.S. Senate.

“Your job is to go and deliver for your community,” said Gaines, who first took office in 2019. Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talked to the Athens-based lawmaker on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast. Gaines outlined why he’s running for Congress and his record on immigration, public safety and parental leave. He also addressed why affordability is the issue he hears about most from voters. Later in the episode, Murphy shares her reporting from the campaign trail in Columbus with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves.