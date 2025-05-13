Enter Sen. Jon Ossoff. Kudos to him for tackling this head-on. He understands the plight of far too many Georgians trying to find affordable housing. I am glad to see him going after these vultures, and you should too. That’s what a good senator does; he looks after all the constituents he represents. Go get ‘em, Jon!

R.A. SMITH, ATHENS

Data centers could help develop clean energy

A new 20-building, mega data center will require more electricity than a single Plant Vogtle reactor. Remember the soaring costs Georgia Power customers still pay for that nuclear plant? Data centers often commit to clean energy in their sustainability plans. Georgians want clean energy and don’t want higher rates to support massive energy demands.

The legislature and governor should require new data centers to develop or invest directly in the clean power they consume. This could mean building on-site solar or wind or partnering with renewable developers to create new clean energy projects paired with storage, ensuring their growth matches new local clean power sources.

Georgians can help by urging legislators to support such policies, participating in local meetings to advocate for clean energy standards and backing community efforts that hold data centers accountable for their environmental impact.

Let’s prioritize clean air and a stable climate, making sure data center expansion benefits both Georgia’s economy and environment for the long term.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA

Wake up, America: Authoritarian in charge

We are in the midst of an authoritarian takeover of our government by the president of the USA. So wake up, America — the warning signs are coming fast and furious from President Donald Trump’s mouth and actions.

He espouses admiration for authoritarians. He is firing or overtly criticizing anyone who has the courage to speak up against his actions. He is seizing power by firing dissenters and hiring sycophants. He regularly tells us what he plans to do. So America, believe him!

It is not only time for protests; it is time for impeachment. We have a democracy to save!

GAIL SILVERMAN, PH.D, ATLANTA