It was a privilege to work at CDC, work with and learn from such talented, committed, good people every day and rub shoulders with public health heroes.

The CDC has looked after the public’s health since 1946. Now, the public needs to look after CDC’s health. There is strength in “we the people.”

LARRY J. ANDERSON, M.D., ATLANTA

DIVISION OF PEDIATRIC INFECTIOUS DISEASES EMORY — CHILDREN’S CENTER

When not in charge, Dems throw temper tantrum

When Democrats do not get their way, they scream, make threats, riot and destroy property. Democrats stand for hatred, resentment, and wanting all of the power.

Republicans have common sense; Democrats do not. Closed border vs. open border, deport undocumented immigrants vs. protecting them, getting rid of fraud and waste vs. doing nothing until our economy collapses, stand behind Trump vs. doing anything possible to block Trump.

The Dems loved Musk when electric cars were about to be crammed down our throats. Now that Musk is trying to get rid of waste and uncovering fraud in government, the Democrats hate him and are burning Teslas.

The liberal news media makes up lies about Trump. Trump does not want to get rid of Social Security and Medicare. He is trying to save them by removing the waste and fraud. No wonder the Democrats’ approval rating is only 21%.

JOHN CHAMPION, ATLANTA

Student loans could be doomed under Trump plan

Lots of Georgians, like me, were only able to go to college by taking out federal loans. Maybe your son or daughter is right now anxiously awaiting word about their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to learn whether they will have the funding necessary to afford college in Georgia.

President Trump’s daring plan to eliminate the Department of Education and to transfer the $1.7 trillion federal student-loan program from the Department of Education to the Small Business Administration should be a wake-up call. Director Kelly Loeffler of Georgia plans to cut the SBA staff by 43%.

Ask yourself how well FAFSA will be managed now and whether your child will be the unfortunate but necessary collateral damage under the Musk/Trump Plan.

R.A. SMITH, ATHENS