Under Trump, our federal deficit grew from $20 trillion to close to $30 trillion. With that much of an increase in such a short period of time, it is no wonder inflation took off once our country got out from under the coronavirus shutdown. His mishandling of the pandemic led to more than 1 million covid-related deaths. We were stockpiling toilet paper and disinfecting wipes.

Under his “leadership,” our allies from across the globe lost faith in continued American global leadership. Our enemies were emboldened to use that time to build up their military war machines to further their imperial objectives. Case in point: On the matter of assistance to Ukraine, Trump played lapdog to Putin’s ambitions.

As a lifelong Republican, I have seen the best of what the Grand Old Party once symbolized, from freedom and opportunity to free trade and national security. Today, I see the worst. The GOP has become less of a political party and more of a well-oiled 21st century cult. Its leader conned thousands of believers into attacking the U.S. Capitol and funding his legal bills. He has preyed on the goodness of his followers, brainwashing and hoodwinking fellow Americans out of millions of dollars of their hard-earned money to buy his autographed Bibles and cheap cologne.

To my Republican friends who can’t quit Donald Trump, I know you love this country, and your patriotism should never be questioned. However, patriotism is more than wearing a red cap signifying loyalty to a draft-dodger and a tax cheat.

You want to do the right thing for our country. But that’s exactly why you should not vote for Donald Trump. He will always put himself above country. Take the bipartisan border legislation as an example. The former president pressured his legislative minions to kill the legislation just so he could claim the victory if he were to be president again.

Furthermore, the philosophy of ideological conservatism takes into account the power of ideas, character and courage. Grift, fearmongering, lies and conspiracies are none of those things. Today’s Republican Party has become an antiscience, antibusiness shell of its former self. Conservatives respect the Constitution and the rule of law. They put character over grift and courage over cowardice.

Ronald Reagan left the Democratic Party more than half a century ago because he saw the bankruptcy of the then-Democratic Party. It is no different today with the Party of Trump. And that is precisely why the likes of former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Dick Cheney, Sen. Mitt Romney, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, Trump adviser John Bolton and our own former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan have stood up to speak out against another Trump presidency.

We can no longer remain prisoners of our past. Living in the past won’t make America great again. One of my favorite American heroes, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, in 1962 memorialized the timeless words of “Duty, Honor, Country” in his famous address to the cadets of the U.S. Military Academy. Each of us should live up to that standard.

This November, don’t be afraid to do the right thing. As Edmund Burke said, “Change is the means for our preservation.”

Baoky Vu served in the administrations of President George W. Bush and Georgia Govs. Nathan Deal and Brian Kemp. He is a former vice-chair of the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections and a former Republican presidential elector.