Opinion: Leave a lasting legacy this Arbor Day

Growing up in Georgia, my family and I spent much of our free time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. It was during those formative years that I began to uncover my passion for the natural resources that surrounded me. More and more I found that the forest, trees and streams kept calling me back, which ultimately led me down the path to a career in natural resources as a forester.
When I started in the profession more than two decades ago, I learned the basic essential benefits trees provide to the environment — they provide clean air, filter water, serve as a habitat for wildlife and can even offer shade for a tired forester on a hot sunny day!
What I know now is there’s so much more that goes into a healthy and vibrant forest ecosystem. It’s about more than just planting a tree; it requires sustainable management with site specific prescriptions that are employed by dedicated foresters. And in return, our people, climate and communities benefit immensely from a healthy forest.
Many Georgians might not know that working forests make up nearly two-thirds of Georgia’s land area. According to the Georgia Forestry Association, the forestry industry supports more than 141,000 jobs in Georgia, provides clean water for 57% of the state’s population and offsets the state’s fossil fuel emissions by 22%. Did you also realize that trees from working forests provide more than 5,000 products we use every day? Trees are used to make medicine, eco-friendly electronics, furniture and more. Harvested trees are also used in residential and commercial construction, and as a building material, are significantly less energy consumptive than other materials like concrete and steel.
Georgia is a national and global leader in forestry and it’s time we recognize and appreciate the sustainability of our forests and long-term benefits they provide.
Each year Rayonier foresters plant more than 30 million trees. But it takes active sustainable management to ensure social, economic, and environmental benefits, and we should take the time to gain a deeper understanding of one of our greatest renewable resources. This Arbor Day, I urge you to not only join the movement and plant a tree but invite you to reach out to us to learn more about what sustainable forestry means and why it’s important to us all.
On a personal note, when my wife and I purchased our first home many years ago, I planted around 100 trees on the property. At the time, it was as much about doing things with the family as it was letting out the inner forester in me (it’s just what us foresters do). What I didn’t fully realize at the time was the impact and legacy those trees left for the next homeowner, the local community and the wildlife that resides in the area.
In addition to planting trees, l also encourage you to thank the unsung heroes of our environment: your state and local foresters. The work they do is critical to protecting the ecosystems, water resources and air quality we all enjoy. Foresters are true stewards of the land and environment. The impact of their work today will affect the health and happiness of future communities.
My wish is that we take the time to appreciate the role trees, working forests and foresters play in our lives. The meaning behind the annual celebration that is Arbor Day is deeply rooted and goes well beyond planting trees. Together we can pave the way for a healthier and more robust world that our children, and their children, will benefit from. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate Georgia’s most plentiful renewable resource. It’s your legacy, after all.
For more information about working forests, visit GFAgrow.org.
Morris Bradford is Greater Georgia Director of Operations for Rayonier Inc.
