Opinion: Americans are still a generous people

We also want to have a say in how our donations are spent. This attitude is particularly noteworthy among “Next-Gen giving,” the generation of millennials and Gen-Z. Feeling a responsibility brought on by their moral compass and a heightened sensitivity raised by social media, this group is more aware of the everyday actions of whomever they support, and they expect accountability and transparency. They seek to be involved beyond their dollars.

The Next-Gen group is also more likely to use their social connections for strong advocacy work. Vehicles like GoFundMe, the largest crowdfunding donation platform in the world, combined with social media, have proven to be helpful tools in getting the message and dollars out.

GoFundMe dubbed 2021 “The Year of Gratitude” because, despite trying times, donations held strong. It should know, having been in the donation business since 2010 and raising $15 billion. One favorite statistic: one donation is made every second to people across the globe. The best long-term effect of GoFundMe may be its having instituted the spirit of generosity as a behavioral norm.

Still, the dollars tell only a part of the story. There are so many ways to be generous. Who doesn’t love the story of the 6-year-old boy who donated his new scooter by leaving it on a sidewalk with a note, “Free to a little boy/girl who is not lucky enough to have one.” The boy got back a handwritten note, “Thank you so much Max. I love my new scooter.”

And lest we forget, generosity also includes volunteering our time and expertise to people in need. Even here, the news is also positive. It is estimated that 30 percent of people in the U.S. volunteer, contributing 52 hours annually. Given that many Americans find themselves in a time deficit, this is indeed generous. We are a nation that is underslept, overloaded and carrying long to-do lists, which we bring over into our next day.

Thinking about the many faces of generosity inspired me to create a story about a teen (Alfred) and his coach who explore friendships, and generosity is a crucial ingredient. Alfred comes up with some personal ways to be generous — baking his favorite Soho Glob cookies for his friends, making his mom breakfast and helping classmates solve math problems — none of which require money.

As we proceed through 2023, generosity gives us a reason to feel better about ourselves. When combined with our creativity and time, we can be difference-makers with friends and within our communities.

Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life but what we give.”

We believe that even still.

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a consulting firm. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.