Nov. 30, 2021: The day every student’s nightmare became my reality. What I first mistook as balloons popping turned out to be gunshots — one after the other. Cowered behind wooden desks, my classmates and I waited in terror, not knowing where the shooter was or whether we’d make it home alive. We talked and texted and called our parents. We struggled to come up with a plan to reach safety. As gunshots continued to ring out, I jumped through the classroom window and ran for my life. Each and every person in that classroom, in that school, had a heart pounding out of complete and utter terror.

That day, a shooter entered Oxford High School in Michigan and left four of my classmates dead.

Handout Handout

In the nearly three years since then, I’ve told my story countless times. I first shared it on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol to demand lawmakers pass safe storage requirements that would have prevented my four classmates from being killed. I shared it after the tragedy of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to urge the governor to raise the age from 18 to 21 to purchase assault rifles. I am now sharing it two months after the shooting at Apalachee High School to urge Georgians to take that pain, grief and outrage and bring it to the ballot box and vote for gun safety candidates.

As a survivor, hear me when I say that you can’t expect yourself to recover from something so traumatic overnight. Gun violence takes an appreciable toll on all those impacted. For me, it has been a difficult road of mental health struggles. It took me several months to sleep through a whole night peacefully. I still search for exit signs and jump at loud noises, scared that it might be another gunshot. I relive that day, Nov. 30, over and over in my head like that scene in a horror movie you just can’t shake. For me, that horror movie was real life.

There are still bad days, but I have come a long way since the shooting, and that’s in large part thanks to therapy. I’ve learned that, though it might be easier in the short term to push down my feelings, that only perpetuates the grief and trauma. Instead, I confront it. I dive into all those complicated, scary feelings in a safe environment with my therapist. Whether it looks like going to therapy, journaling or talking to someone you trust, prioritizing your mental health is an absolute necessity.

But whenever I see another school go through what I did, when more children are inducted into our community of survivors, it hurts again. It hurts because we shouldn’t have to live in terror when we go to school, but too many of our leaders tell us instead of healing, instead of stopping the next mass shooting, they tell us to “get over it.” So, like so many survivors, part of my healing journey is to turn grief into action.