Dangerous to ignore court ruling on deportation
The wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to an El Salvadoran prison is an absolute tragedy for him and his family. I cannot imagine what they must all be going through right now.
The Trump administration’s refusal to bring Kilmar back from that prison in El Salvador after the Supreme Court ordered them to facilitate his return is incredibly disturbing. If the Trump administration continues to ignore the rulings of the Supreme Court, then we will no longer be a nation of laws. He has already been caught on the mic talking about sending U.S. citizens to El Salvador. This should be of serious concern to everyone living in the U.S., regardless of citizenship status.
Whether it’s Guantanamo Bay or an El Salvadoran Prison, it is dangerous for the U.S. government to be able to detain prisoners out of the country where they cannot be easily protected or advocated for.
JOSHUA EKSTEDT, LAWRENCEVILLE
Titans of industry failed to learn lessons
It is amusing to see corporate CEOs expressing angst over the self-inflicted economic disaster of Trump’s tariffs.
These folks backed Trump because of promised tax cuts and less regulation. Most experienced the chaos of Trump’s first term and hoped that Trump 2.0 would be less chaotic. Two basic life lessons that the titans of industry failed to learn are that “hope is not a strategy” and the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
BILL ADAMS, DECATUR
Tariffs will hit average Americans the hardest
Trump pledged to lower prices for struggling Americans.
Economists told him that tariffs were the same as increasing taxes on Americans. He ignored them. Yet the Wall Street Journal this week states, “tariffs are taxes.”
Economists and business executives say Trump’s tariffs (taxes) are expected to increase the cost of everything from kids’ shoes to fresh produce. The total impact from tariffs (taxes) imposed by Trump could cost average American households an additional $3,800 per year.
Who’s hit the hardest? Lower-income Americans who rely heavily on products from countries with the highest tariffs. They have less disposable income to absorb these higher prices. They spend more of their income on necessities like food, clothing and transportation. And prices are going up for them. Trump doesn’t care.
The stock market is in a tailspin. Trump was told this would happen. He doesn’t care. And when we slide into a recession and millions of Americans are hurt economically even more, he still won’t care.
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR
Trump has never been a follower of Golden Rule
The further Trump goes in his campaign to harm people who have opposed him, the more he seems like a sadist who is also a masochist. He enjoys both the insults others heap on him and the reciprocal punishment he inflicts on them.
In fact, the attacks he receives are the raw material for the retribution he delivers. It is a vicious cycle in which his power enables him to almost always achieve his goal of eliminating opposition. Those who try to forestall or rebuff him find themselves likely to be wounded.
He has never understood the Golden Rule. He also lacks empathy, sympathy, pity, and mercy. If he is indeed a Christian, his formula for justice is Old Testament. He has not moved forward into the realm of Christ. His is vengeance: an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Christ’s is love, even for enemies. If he really does exemplify American values, I am ashamed to be an American.
RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA
Keep Reading
Harvard is right to protect academic freedom
Law firms and other institutions need to defend the rule of law despite political pressure
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.