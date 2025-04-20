Whether it’s Guantanamo Bay or an El Salvadoran Prison, it is dangerous for the U.S. government to be able to detain prisoners out of the country where they cannot be easily protected or advocated for.

JOSHUA EKSTEDT, LAWRENCEVILLE

Titans of industry failed to learn lessons

It is amusing to see corporate CEOs expressing angst over the self-inflicted economic disaster of Trump’s tariffs.

These folks backed Trump because of promised tax cuts and less regulation. Most experienced the chaos of Trump’s first term and hoped that Trump 2.0 would be less chaotic. Two basic life lessons that the titans of industry failed to learn are that “hope is not a strategy” and the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

BILL ADAMS, DECATUR

Tariffs will hit average Americans the hardest

Trump pledged to lower prices for struggling Americans.

Economists told him that tariffs were the same as increasing taxes on Americans. He ignored them. Yet the Wall Street Journal this week states, “tariffs are taxes.”

Economists and business executives say Trump’s tariffs (taxes) are expected to increase the cost of everything from kids’ shoes to fresh produce. The total impact from tariffs (taxes) imposed by Trump could cost average American households an additional $3,800 per year.

Who’s hit the hardest? Lower-income Americans who rely heavily on products from countries with the highest tariffs. They have less disposable income to absorb these higher prices. They spend more of their income on necessities like food, clothing and transportation. And prices are going up for them. Trump doesn’t care.

The stock market is in a tailspin. Trump was told this would happen. He doesn’t care. And when we slide into a recession and millions of Americans are hurt economically even more, he still won’t care.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR

Trump has never been a follower of Golden Rule

The further Trump goes in his campaign to harm people who have opposed him, the more he seems like a sadist who is also a masochist. He enjoys both the insults others heap on him and the reciprocal punishment he inflicts on them.

In fact, the attacks he receives are the raw material for the retribution he delivers. It is a vicious cycle in which his power enables him to almost always achieve his goal of eliminating opposition. Those who try to forestall or rebuff him find themselves likely to be wounded.

He has never understood the Golden Rule. He also lacks empathy, sympathy, pity, and mercy. If he is indeed a Christian, his formula for justice is Old Testament. He has not moved forward into the realm of Christ. His is vengeance: an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Christ’s is love, even for enemies. If he really does exemplify American values, I am ashamed to be an American.

RICKS CARSON, ATLANTA