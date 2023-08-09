8/10 Readers write

Disappointed with poor management of Vogtle project

Regarding “Dawn of new nuclear age or costly warning?” (News, Aug. 6): As a former Southern Co. stockholder, I had been pleased with its stock performance over the years.

However, the most disappointing feature of the company over the recent decade has been its lack of holding executives accountable for the significant cost and construction time overruns of its two new nuclear power units at Plant Vogtle. I’ve seen nothing but continued executive compensation rewards for what has clearly been a mismanaged — and at times a poorly managed — project.

Yes, the company’s customers and other project owners will soon benefit from the additional electric capacity that the new units generate. And these customers, who bear the resulting increased electric rates, will pay a pretty penny for it. But, relatively speaking, not nearly as pretty a penny as Southern Co.’s and subsidiary Georgia Power Co.’s executives have enjoyed as they’ve remained well-compensated and monetarily insulated from their less-than-electrifying handling of this project.

DONNA MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Biden administration responsible for higher prices, border crisis

According to a letter writer, “Biden is cleaning up the messes of GOP presidents” (Readers Write, July 28). Really? Biden has accomplished nothing worthwhile but has succeeded in reversing everything positive of previous presidents.

Inflation is higher, gas prices are higher, mortgage rates are climbing, and the border crisis is overwhelming this country with millions and millions pouring in to be given free food, shelter, health care and education.

Biden has depleted the Strategic Oil Reserve, he botched the Afghan withdrawal, causing the death of 13 American soldiers, the jobs he supposedly created are mainly people going back to work after the COVID lockdowns, and he keeps putting us deeper and deeper in debt.

This is what success looks like??

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA