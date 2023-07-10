7/11 Readers write

College applicant’s family history should be considered

Income, property ownership and executive/leadership positions for Blacks are a fraction of what they are for whites. Yet, our Supreme Court (occupied by highly privileged individuals, at least a couple of whom think nothing of accepting six-figure travel perks from donors who have, or could have, business before the court) rejects race as even a factor in college admissions.

I have a solution that the court should adopt. If any of the applicant’s ancestors was a slave, was lynched, was subjected to segregation or discrimination in employment, housing, education or public accommodations such as hotels or public restrooms, the college will consider that factor. Anybody who meets one of these criteria will be equally eligible to receive favored consideration regardless of race.

These criteria are undisputedly race-neutral, so the court will no longer be tormented by the possibility that a Black applicant would receive preference over a privileged white applicant. Most importantly, the court will no longer have to pretend that history has no relevance to an individual’s opportunities in life.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

Let’s hear how race has affected applicants’ life

The media is properly lamenting the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action. But we have been missing a pregnant passage which can help us keep it.

The justices note that nothing in their decision prohibits universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race has affected the applicant’s life.

This opens the door to applicants to make their minority status known and considered by the college or job to which they are applying. And nothing prohibits the college (or employer) from weighing this response. Of course, this will also require the Black community and its friends to get organized in providing coaching and instruction to college-bound and job-seeking community members to ensure applicants can produce first-rate reflections on this topic.

Sure, the court has created an extra hurdle, but if we all get to work on this Justice Roberts loophole, there’s still a way to beat the Right’s new system.

MARK ELLINGSEN, SMYRNA