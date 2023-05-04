5/5 Readers write

Biden supporters not living in reality
It’s interesting that two reader letters on consecutive days appear that applaud Joe Biden’s performance while excoriating the GOP. “His achievements are undeniable, the economy is strong and his track record is impeccable” -- this is just one of the statements commending his many accomplishments.
I must be living in an alternate universe and fully expect to see the Mad Hatter or maybe the Cheshire Cat any minute.
Maybe we should add some factual information regarding our president’s real performance to date: A weak foreign policy platform, resulting in Russia and China aggression and even a Chinese spy weather balloon crossing our country. The border is not secure, with 2.76 million migrant encounters in 2022 and about 70,600 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. And there’s not nearly enough space left to discuss his “green energy” debacle.
HENRY ANDERSON, LILBURN
Lawmakers silent on gun violence solutions
Under the First Amendment, 50 people could gather within feet of TSA airport screeners.
They could be wearing KKK robes or Black Panther garb. They could be wearing Nazi uniforms or carrying signs promoting the Chinese Communist Party. They could shout death to all government employees.
Freedom of speech is fundamental to this nation. However, thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp and our follow-the-leader legislature, these people could all lawfully carry AR-15 assault weapons. The word for this is not conservative. It is crazy.
As more and more people are killed and wounded in mass shootings, Gov. Kemp and our legislature are quick to tell us that none of the proposed ways to reduce these shootings will work.
However, they are absolutely silent on a plan of action to help reduce this deadly violence. They will not consider even the most moderate solutions for fear of NRA’s money. The word for this is not conservative. It is cowardly.
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA