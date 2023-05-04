5/5 Readers write

Lawmakers silent on gun violence solutions

Under the First Amendment, 50 people could gather within feet of TSA airport screeners.

They could be wearing KKK robes or Black Panther garb. They could be wearing Nazi uniforms or carrying signs promoting the Chinese Communist Party. They could shout death to all government employees.

Freedom of speech is fundamental to this nation. However, thanks to Gov. Brian Kemp and our follow-the-leader legislature, these people could all lawfully carry AR-15 assault weapons. The word for this is not conservative. It is crazy.

As more and more people are killed and wounded in mass shootings, Gov. Kemp and our legislature are quick to tell us that none of the proposed ways to reduce these shootings will work.

However, they are absolutely silent on a plan of action to help reduce this deadly violence. They will not consider even the most moderate solutions for fear of NRA’s money. The word for this is not conservative. It is cowardly.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA