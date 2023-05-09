5/10 Readers write

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

DeSantis runs Florida like a dictatorship

Poor Florida. Florida is a beautiful state with great people and plenty of natural resources. I have been going there for 50 years to fish, vacation, visit Disney, SeaWorld, the beaches and more.

Under their Gov. DeSantis, it’s getting weird and depressing. DeSantis is taking away the freedoms of people and businesses like a Third World dictator.

He is trying to dumb down education through his stupid culture wars. Disney is the largest employer and brings billions to the state economy every year and DeSantis is using his power to attack them.

Remember when COVID started and he wouldn’t let cruise ships dock so they could get help for the sick and the dead? Then when the cruise businesses wanted to make their own policies to protect folks, he blocked it.

Georgia should invite Disney and the cruise lines to move. Visitors would have a shorter drive. We have ports, beaches and airports. We also have a governor who respects the rights of people and businesses. Georgia is peachy.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL