5/10 Readers write

Things to consider if caught up in a mass shooting
A mass shooting is an ambush. The shooter picks the weapon, victims, time, and terrain -- and uses surprise. We may have more shootings if there are plenty of weapons and mental illness.
No one, including me, knows how he would respond if caught in a mass shooting. I have attended a Marietta Police Department active shooter class and I was trained in the U.S. Marines by Oliver North, among others, on how to conduct an ambush, how to avoid getting caught in one and what to do if caught in one.
It could take minutes for the police to arrive, and many could be killed. The Marines practice rushing the shooters. You might have a chance if the shooter is worried about his own safety. If no one does, they can shoot until running out of ammo.
Keep a 360-degree awareness. Notice how a bird gets a drink -- by looking around. That’s why birds have survived since the dinosaurs.
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW
DeSantis runs Florida like a dictatorship
Poor Florida. Florida is a beautiful state with great people and plenty of natural resources. I have been going there for 50 years to fish, vacation, visit Disney, SeaWorld, the beaches and more.
Under their Gov. DeSantis, it’s getting weird and depressing. DeSantis is taking away the freedoms of people and businesses like a Third World dictator.
He is trying to dumb down education through his stupid culture wars. Disney is the largest employer and brings billions to the state economy every year and DeSantis is using his power to attack them.
Remember when COVID started and he wouldn’t let cruise ships dock so they could get help for the sick and the dead? Then when the cruise businesses wanted to make their own policies to protect folks, he blocked it.
Georgia should invite Disney and the cruise lines to move. Visitors would have a shorter drive. We have ports, beaches and airports. We also have a governor who respects the rights of people and businesses. Georgia is peachy.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL