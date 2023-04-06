4/7 Readers write

X

Trump’s making the most out of his legal briar patch

A New York Grand Jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump for charges involving hush money paid to a porn star days before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has professed his innocence in the matter, but all the while, he has all but dared the grand jury to indict him. And Trump has loudly accused the district attorney who brought the charges of being a Democrat political operative.

Through this process, Trump’s approval numbers have gone up substantially. Even the independents, when recently polled, think these charges were politically motivated. Trump’s campaign announced that one day after the indictment, Trump supporters contributed over $4 million to his reelection campaign. In my opinion, Trump is loving this legal briar patch and will once again escape peril, and it might just get him elected again.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Wokeism used to assault basic decency, minority rights

It seems certain politicians are determined to make “woke” the issue for 2024.

So let’s examine what “woke,” as they define it, entails: being civil to others; respecting differences, including racial, gender, religious and sexual orientation; rejection of book banning, whether one, two, 20 or 100 parents object to the book; support for reasonable gun control to at least make mass shootings more difficult; acceptance of the 97% science that human-caused climate change is real; the realization that Donald Trump tried to overthrow the U.S. government with zero evidence to support his claims.

I could go on and on. In essence, the “wokeism” asserted by Desantis, Huckabee and others of their ilk, is nothing but pure propaganda that is, at root, an assault on basic decency and the rights of those not in the majority.

Personally, I like being awake (“woke”). The right-wingers attempting to build political careers and capital on this phony stuff are, in fact, asleep at the wheel and, for the good of the country, may they stay that way.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

