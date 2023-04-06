4/7 Readers write

Wokeism used to assault basic decency, minority rights

It seems certain politicians are determined to make “woke” the issue for 2024.

So let’s examine what “woke,” as they define it, entails: being civil to others; respecting differences, including racial, gender, religious and sexual orientation; rejection of book banning, whether one, two, 20 or 100 parents object to the book; support for reasonable gun control to at least make mass shootings more difficult; acceptance of the 97% science that human-caused climate change is real; the realization that Donald Trump tried to overthrow the U.S. government with zero evidence to support his claims.

I could go on and on. In essence, the “wokeism” asserted by Desantis, Huckabee and others of their ilk, is nothing but pure propaganda that is, at root, an assault on basic decency and the rights of those not in the majority.

Personally, I like being awake (“woke”). The right-wingers attempting to build political careers and capital on this phony stuff are, in fact, asleep at the wheel and, for the good of the country, may they stay that way.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE