2/22 Readers write

JOHN E. DUKE, COLLEGE PARK

Focus on academics, not sexuality of teachers

I read Maureen Downey’s various columns and often wonder what have we “progressed” to?

My high school English teacher was stern and fair and demanded excellence from his students. I had no idea about his sexuality. Students would never dream of asking, and it did not matter. He was there to teach and he was superb at his profession.

Teachers with a narcissistic obsession about discussing their sexuality in front of students are bizarre. According to a January 2020 article in the AJC about a survey from WalletHub, Georgia ranked 34 in “educational attainment” and “quality of education.” Other surveys place Georgia at differing levels, but none that I’ve seen rank the state in the top five nationally.

Maybe if schools stopped obsessing about one’s sexuality and instead became fanatical about teaching academic basics like English, mathematics and the like, Georgia students would start to excel at a higher rate. Let’s try.

