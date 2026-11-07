Opinion On Veterans Day, remember to honor the women who served in the armed forces There are more than 2 million female veterans living in the U.S. today and their stories matter in American history. Share Retired Army Lt. Col. Raquel Durden, who was named the Georgia Woman Veteran of the Year, rides in the Georgia Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Midtown Atlanta. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

AJC By Lynn Walker Gendusa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

Several years ago, after writing a column about Vietnam Veterans, I was invited to speak to a group of veterans at an American Legion Hall. A large gathering was present, and I felt incredibly honored and humbled by the experience. But after I delivered my speech, two women approached me. “Thank you so much for honoring us,” they said gently. “But did you know that you forgot to mention the women who served?” I hadn’t realized my oversight until that exact moment, but it has troubled me ever since. Since that evening, my journey with these remarkable men and women has become one of the highlights of my life. I have given many speeches to Vietnam veterans since then, and I make sure to always include both the men and women who served our nation.

A generation later, 627 Donut Dollies went into the jungles of Vietnam to protect the mental well-being and boost the morale of active service members. They were part of a larger contingent of about 11,000 women who served our country in Vietnam. Ninety percent of them were volunteer nurses from all military branches, while the remaining 10% held critical non-medical roles in intelligence, air traffic control, communications, administration, and legal services. Globally, 265,000 military women served during the Vietnam era.

Members of the Georgia division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps participate in the Georgia Veterans Day Parade in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) ‘American heroes come in all sizes, shapes and colors’ Today, there are 2.1 million female veterans living across America. None should be forgotten in a speech, or in our hearts. Women do not need muscles to demonstrate their strength, nor do they need medals on their uniforms to prove their worth. And during every conflict, the women who stayed home to care for their families while the men served deserve to be honored as well. The mothers who lost their sons in battle, yet continued with courage and quiet dignity, demonstrated an indestructible strength few understand. Related Story Patchwork Dollywood bear reminds me of Dolly Parton’s faith, grit and talent August 29, 2026 Women volunteered for service out of love for their country. They demonstrated their love for family through loss, and for their children through sacrifice. They are the brave, unsung heroes who draw strength from a place deep within the human heart. They continually are moving onward, upward, and never giving up. If it weren’t for the women who served, what more would we have lost without them?

American heroes come in all sizes, shapes and colors. Bravery is not limited to one type of soldier or one kind of veteran; it is bestowed on all who serve with strength born of love for this nation.