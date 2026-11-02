Rick Doner is a professor emeritus of political science at Emory University. (Courtesy)

First, as I was taught in my first year of graduate school, power depends not only on having the cards, such as military resources, but also knowing how to play those cards.

The U.S. administration, led by people who assume that interstate conflict resolution is the same thing as a real estate deal with short-term payoffs, is profoundly ill-equipped to make effective use of U.S. power. The result has been nothing less than reckless incompetence.

Second, geopolitical conflict is often not a one-off confrontation between parties with similar priorities. Parties to a conflict may be playing a long game with very different willingness and capacities to sustain short-term losses.

This was reflected in the U.S. failed strategy in Vietnam, and it’s eminently clear in Iran’s reaction to U.S. attacks. Iran is playing a long, strategic game that began 40 years ago. The administration’s understanding of Iran’s strategic calculation is inadequate and outdated.

Third, the distribution and nature of cards is not one and done. Conflicting parties can develop new resources under pressure. The administration’s failure to appreciate the importance of “choke points” — like the Strait of Hormuz, lower-tech arms such as drones and other tools of asymmetric warfare — reflects its inability to grasp the diverse nature of “cards.”

Conversely, cards can be reduced or wasted, as reflected in our failure to defend a key logistics hub in Bahrain; in the general vulnerability of U.S. bases in the Middle East; in the depletion of U.S. arms stocks following our attacks on Iran; and in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was leading efforts to improve the military’s technological capacity.

First, as I was taught in my first year of graduate school, power depends not only on having the cards, such as military resources, but also knowing how to play those cards.

The U.S. administration, led by people who assume that interstate conflict resolution is the same thing as a real estate deal with short-term payoffs, is profoundly ill-equipped to make effective use of U.S. power. The result has been nothing less than reckless incompetence.

Second, geopolitical conflict is often not a one-off confrontation between parties with similar priorities. Parties to a conflict may be playing a long game with very different willingness and capacities to sustain short-term losses.

This was reflected in the U.S. failed strategy in Vietnam, and it’s eminently clear in Iran’s reaction to U.S. attacks. Iran is playing a long, strategic game that began 40 years ago. The administration’s understanding of Iran’s strategic calculation is inadequate and outdated.

Third, the distribution and nature of cards is not one and done. Conflicting parties can develop new resources under pressure. The administration’s failure to appreciate the importance of “choke points” — like the Strait of Hormuz, lower-tech arms such as drones and other tools of asymmetric warfare — reflects its inability to grasp the diverse nature of “cards.”