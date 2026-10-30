Quality of life and economic prosperity are superior in these European countries despite criticism from American politicians.

Quality of life and economic prosperity are superior in these European countries despite criticism from American politicians.

What is socialism?

As more candidates for office claim the socialist banner, it seems natural to seek a common definition of socialism, so we know what we are talking about. Though this is a rational goal, doing so is difficult for two reasons.

First, there may be as many versions of socialism as there are different churches, which claim to be Christian. In both cases, advocates of the various models have been fighting among themselves for centuries with no resolution.

Second, the adjective socialist seems to evoke even more emotional responses than the term racist. Consequently, debates therein are more often driven by fear and anger, which results in division and misunderstanding.