Opinion Here’s how Georgia has made bipartisan progress on mental health The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities’ budget has increased by $1 billion since 2019. Share Ryan Greenstein, then-associate director of public policy for the Carter Center's mental health program;, Marty Kemp, first lady of Georgia; and Kevin Tanner, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, speak on a mental health panel at the Health Connect South conference at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

AJC By Kevin Tanner – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 9 minutes ago

I read with concern your guest column “How Georgia ended up with so many homeless people on the streets,” by Jack Bernard. Like all decent people, I share the author’s concern for those who are battling mental illness, particularly those who are unhoused. But the column ignores the progress Georgia has made over the last several years in behavioral health through bipartisan cooperation, going so far as to accuse policymakers of “ignoring the problem.” The record shows otherwise. In 2019, the governor and General Assembly created the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission, which I have been honored to chair since its creation. This commission brought together legislators, criminal justice professionals, advocates and clinicians to recommend ways to improve Georgia’s mental health system.

Related Story State breaks ground on new psychiatric hospital in south DeKalb November 17, 2026 The recommendations from the commission’s first report formed the basis for 2022’s House Bill 1013 — Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act. This bipartisan bill was unanimously adopted and signed into law requiring, for the first time in state history, that insurers treat mental illness with the same level of care as physical illnesses. Later that year, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed me as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities — the state’s safety net agency serving those with behavioral health or intellectual and developmental disabilities who do not have private insurance or are underinsured. Update on Olmstead Settlement Agreement with DOJ Kevin Tanner is the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and chair of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission. (Courtesy) Working with the governor and General Assembly, we have continued adopting policy changes to address shortcomings in our system. The state has also invested billions of dollars in increased spending to meet the needs of those we serve. Since 2019, the department’s annual budget has increased by $1 billion including historic provider rate increases — increases necessary to maintain a qualified workforce. This also includes major capital improvements like our new behavioral health crisis centers and our new $409 million, 300-bed state forensic psychiatric hospital. I do, indeed, talk about the state’s progress whenever given the opportunity, but it isn’t just my opinion. In January, the U.S. Department of Justice and the court-appointed independent observer joined DBHDD in filing a motion to release the state from the behavioral health provisions of the Olmstead Settlement Agreement. After 16 years of hard work, we have reached a major milestone. Working with the governor and General Assembly, we have continued adopting policy changes to address shortcomings in our system. The state has also invested billions of dollars in increased spending to meet the needs of those we serve. Since 2019, the department’s annual budget has increased by $1 billion including historic provider rate increases — increases necessary to maintain a qualified workforce. This also includes major capital improvements like our new behavioral health crisis centers and our new $409 million, 300-bed state forensic psychiatric hospital. I do, indeed, talk about the state’s progress whenever given the opportunity, but it isn’t just my opinion. In January, the U.S. Department of Justice and the court-appointed independent observer joined DBHDD in filing a motion to release the state from the behavioral health provisions of the Olmstead Settlement Agreement. After 16 years of hard work, we have reached a major milestone.

Related Story 988 Lifeline is Georgia’s front door to mental health support September 8, 2026 We anticipate that the independent reviewer will soon file her final supportive housing memorandum, notifying the court that Georgia has satisfied its obligation to house well over 4,000 individuals with mental illness over the years.

But we’re not done yet. We are arduously working to improve our care continuum and earn release from the remaining intellectual and developmental disability provisions of the Olmstead Settlement Agreement.

Much works remains and will not be completed overnight I agree that there are too many unhoused persons battling mental illness. These individuals wind up in emergency rooms or jails when they would be better served in a setting equipped to deal with mental illness and substance abuse issues. They become so well known to emergency room staff and law enforcement officers as to become “familiar faces.” We are engaged with legislators, clinicians and other stakeholders on statutory, funding and programmatic solutions to better serve these individuals. Much like the overall effort we began in 2019, this work will not be completed overnight. The guest column also notes Georgia’s past ranking of 49th in the nation for mental health providers per capita — a measure of workforce volume, not the quality of care. Growing and retaining our workforce is a shared priority across the state, and we are seeing momentum. Georgia climbed four spots in the 2026 rankings.

Related Story When mental illness makes the headlines, remember help is closer than you think October 5, 2026 While much work remains, I want to thank the Mercer University School of Medicine and Augusta University for partnering with us to address the longest-term need: training the next generation of compassionate clinicians to provide the highest levels of care. Let’s be honest about the work that has been done and the progress that has been made in the last several years. In my 36 years of public service, I have never seen an issue draw stronger bipartisan support. I want to thank state leaders — from both sides of the aisle — who have championed this work.