Visitors to Milledgeville State Hospital observe a small boy restrained in a metal cage in the 1940s. The facility, later known as Central State Hospital, currently operates only a unit for criminal defendants who are mentally ill. (AJC file)

State’s first health planning director says a combination of downsizing and failure to invest enough in mental healthcare are the root causes.

State’s first health planning director says a combination of downsizing and failure to invest enough in mental healthcare are the root causes.

My late wife was born in Milledgeville, where Georgia’s first and largest state-run mental hospital (then known as the Georgia Lunatic Asylum) was first opened in 1842.

Her family is from that area and has been there for hundreds of years.

In the 1970s, I worked for the poverty program in Baldwin County, my first professional job. Central State Hospital, once housing over 13,000 patients and the largest state-run mental hospital in the nation, was a major employer there.

Area residents knew that care there was completely inadequate. They were disgusted and open about it when discussing it with other locals like me. Eventually, the rest of the state figured it out, as described below.