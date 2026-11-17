Multiple Flock cameras are positioned throughout the metro Atlanta area as seen on Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Every citizen in metro Atlanta deserves confidence that public safety technology is being used responsibly.

Every citizen in metro Atlanta deserves confidence that public safety technology is being used responsibly.

In the quiet neighborhoods of Holly Springs and across Georgia, we often take our safety for granted. This sense of security is not an accident; it is the result of the tireless, often unseen work of our local law enforcement professionals.

However, as our communities grow, so do the complexities of the threats we face. To keep pace, our public safety agencies must have access to modern, effective law enforcement technology, including automated license plate reader (LPR) systems like those provided by Flock Safety.

Flock Safety’s technology has become an important public safety tool in Georgia and across metro Atlanta. By capturing vehicle information and alerting officers to vehicles associated with criminal investigations, these systems provide valuable leads that help law enforcement identify suspects, locate missing persons, and solve crimes before investigative trails go cold.