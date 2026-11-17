Safety and accountability can coexist when it comes to Flock cameras
Every citizen in metro Atlanta deserves confidence that public safety technology is being used responsibly.
AJC
By Ann Gazell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In the quiet neighborhoods of Holly Springs and across Georgia, we often take our safety for granted. This sense of security is not an accident; it is the result of the tireless, often unseen work of our local law enforcement professionals.
However, as our communities grow, so do the complexities of the threats we face. To keep pace, our public safety agencies must have access to modern, effective law enforcement technology, including automated license plate reader (LPR) systems like those provided by Flock Safety.
Flock Safety’s technology has become an important public safety tool in Georgia and across metro Atlanta. By capturing vehicle information and alerting officers to vehicles associated with criminal investigations, these systems provide valuable leads that help law enforcement identify suspects, locate missing persons, and solve crimes before investigative trails go cold.
The benefits of this technology are not theoretical. We see its real-world impact across Georgia.
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Protect public safety and individual privacy
In October in Richmond County, investigators used Flock camera footage to track down a 33-year-old suspect accused of pinning a 14-year-old boy against a building with an SUV, breaking his leg.
In another case, officers with the Valdosta Police Department used Flock footage during an investigation that led to the arrest of a man accused of sexually abusing a minor. Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle near the crime scene around the time of the alleged offense.
These cases demonstrate how modern technology can provide critical evidence, help investigators identify suspects, and bring law enforcement closer to delivering justice for victims.
From locating missing seniors with dementia to identifying suspects in violent crimes, license plate reader technology can make a meaningful difference when every second counts.
As president of the Holly Springs Police Foundation, I work closely with our local police department and have seen firsthand the value of equipping officers with the tools they need to protect our community.
In October in Richmond County, investigators used Flock camera footage to track down a 33-year-old suspect accused of pinning a 14-year-old boy against a building with an SUV, breaking his leg.
In another case, officers with the Valdosta Police Department used Flock footage during an investigation that led to the arrest of a man accused of sexually abusing a minor. Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle near the crime scene around the time of the alleged offense.
These cases demonstrate how modern technology can provide critical evidence, help investigators identify suspects, and bring law enforcement closer to delivering justice for victims.
From locating missing seniors with dementia to identifying suspects in violent crimes, license plate reader technology can make a meaningful difference when every second counts.
As president of the Holly Springs Police Foundation, I work closely with our local police department and have seen firsthand the value of equipping officers with the tools they need to protect our community.
But supporting law enforcement technology does not mean abandoning accountability. In fact, the two must go hand in hand.
I believe we can protect public safety while respecting individual privacy, and responsible policies governing the use of LPR technology are essential to achieving both goals.
Leadership across our region is beginning to answer the call.
In Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens and the City Council are formalizing a citywide framework to govern surveillance technology — establishing enforceable data standards and mandatory audits for systems like Flock while preserving the tools law enforcement needs to solve crime.”
Responsible policies and oversight are key
Appropriate oversight is welcome. The goal should be to establish smart, meaningful guardrails while preserving law enforcement’s access to tools that help keep our communities safe.
Fortunately, we already have an example of responsible oversight in our own backyard.
The Holly Springs Police Department has established strict internal auditing procedures governing access to its LPR database. Under departmental protocols, officers must enter a specific case number before conducting a search, creating a record that allows supervisors to review how the technology is being used.
This is exactly the kind of accountability communities should expect: clear rules, documented searches, and meaningful oversight that help prevent misuse without compromising legitimate investigations.
We should not have to choose between protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our privacy. With responsible policies and effective oversight, we can do both.
Restricting access to valuable investigative tools without considering their public safety benefits could make it harder for officers to solve crimes, locate vulnerable individuals, and bring dangerous offenders to justice.