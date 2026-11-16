Opinion Republicans rooted against Trump on Nov. 3. Democrats, don’t get cocky. Dems should govern from the center, while the GOP should rebuild its party and regain integrity. Share U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves as he leaves the stage during his election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Atlanta. Democrats have an enormous opportunity to consolidate their gains, AJC contributor Carolyn Bourdeaux writes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Carolyn Bourdeaux – AJC Contributor 3 hours ago

Every once in a while, I fall in love with this country all over again, and Nov. 3 was one of those nights. I did not see it coming. I saw Democrats doing well nationally, and I was certain U.S. Jon Ossoff would win. But I did not think Democrats could sweep every statewide office in Georgia or make the stunning gains across the country that they did. But I was relieved. President Donald Trump needed to hear, top to bottom, that voters of every stripe reject his corruption and chaos. Related Story Jon Ossoff should stay in the Senate for the next six years November 6, 2026 And a helpful byproduct is that we finally have a chance to fix some things in Georgia that have needed fixing for a long, long time — starting with Medicaid expansion.

Perhaps I should have paid more attention to the chatter in my neighborhood, which is full of swing voters. One friend texted me at the start of early voting that she was just going to vote for Ossoff and leave the rest of the ticket blank. By Election Day, she texted me: “Voting blue all the way.” I heard many variations on this story. Next election could go the other way Carolyn Bourdeaux is a former Democratic member of Congress from Georgia’s 7th District. (Courtesy) There were other signs. As I crisscrossed the country for my day job, talking to people of all backgrounds about the federal debt and deficit, countless staunch Republicans told me they were conservative but not really Republican anymore. A former state Republican Party chair told me point blank that he would not vote for a Republican until Trump was gone. The head of a college Young Republicans chapter told me he was conservative but, in a lowered voice, “not for him.” I often go on “The Shelley Wynter Show” with the conservative talk radio host. In a segment one night before I went on, I listened as he endorsed Ossoff. Another night at the end of our conversation, he even indicated he would support impeaching Trump if Democrats won. I have never seen so many Republicans root so actively against their own party. Democrats had a very good night. But if I had one piece of advice for Democrats, it would be this: Don’t get cocky. There were other signs. As I crisscrossed the country for my day job, talking to people of all backgrounds about the federal debt and deficit, countless staunch Republicans told me they were conservative but not really Republican anymore. A former state Republican Party chair told me point blank that he would not vote for a Republican until Trump was gone. The head of a college Young Republicans chapter told me he was conservative but, in a lowered voice, “not for him.” I often go on “The Shelley Wynter Show” with the conservative talk radio host. In a segment one night before I went on, I listened as he endorsed Ossoff. Another night at the end of our conversation, he even indicated he would support impeaching Trump if Democrats won. I have never seen so many Republicans root so actively against their own party. Democrats had a very good night. But if I had one piece of advice for Democrats, it would be this: Don’t get cocky.

It is hard to remember in the warm glow of victory, but this is still the country that rejected Hillary Rodham Clinton for president in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024, and elected Trump twice.

Related Story Georgia Republicans who stuck with Trump paid a steep price November 9, 2026 Georgia is still a state that voted decisively for Gov. Brian Kemp four years ago and chose Trump two years ago.

In this election, Black voters turned out in historic numbers while a lot of conservative voters stayed home. Voters of many backgrounds moved strongly toward Democrats. But it is not at all clear that this pattern will hold in the years to come. Loading... My advice for Democrats and Republicans Democrats have an enormous opportunity to consolidate their gains, in Georgia and nationally. But I had a front-row seat to Democrats frittering away their 2020 victory with delusions of grandeur about a progressive mandate — on social policy and on fiscal policy — and it is not hard for me to see how this could go sideways very quickly.

So, my advice to Democrats is to govern competently and from the center. There is a lot of low-hanging fruit: expand Medicaid, find smart growth strategies for housing (and data centers), ease congestion and expand educational opportunity. Just as important, protect the fiscal integrity of the state and build on the legacy of economic vibrancy that Kemp leaves behind.

My advice for Republicans: Never let a good crisis go to waste. You have an enormous opportunity to rebuild your party around common sense conservative ideas that also meet some very real needs of a modern economy, such as healthcare and education. I appreciate limited government, fiscal frugality and protecting the integrity of the U.S. Constitution. But we are no longer a country of subsistence farmers. We live in a complex, interconnected economy that requires significant investment in human and physical capital. Related Story Georgia Republicans don’t need a rebrand. They need a reckoning. November 10, 2026 It is not OK that half a million Georgians dropped their health insurance after premiums spiked. It is not OK that over 10 rural hospitals have closed. It is not OK that children languish in schools that offer only a poor education and no path to opportunity.

Addressing these issues requires recognizing where markets work, where they fail, and where we need a government that functions efficiently and provides competent, uncorrupted services as a platform for economic growth and prosperity. Your party is in the position to figure out new and innovative ways to tackle these problems. The good news is that there is an enormous opportunity to reach diverse communities whose core values align with values that Republicans often espouse: limited government, a more conservative view of social order and hard work as the path to opportunity.

The bad news is that your party and the nation is saddled with two more years of Trump, and these values are not well expressed by a president who comes to Georgia and, rather than talking about affordability, brags about how much money his friends in the oil industry are making from high gas prices. President Donald Trump recognizes his supporters as he speaks during a midterm campaign rally at Guardian Centers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Perry. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Or by a president whose family and friends are enriching themselves at taxpayer expense and, even worse, at the expense of our national security — as we are seeing with a Russian oil deal tied to his son-in-law’s business partners and the sale of advanced chips to China. Or by a president who allegedly covers up the files of his buddy Jeffrey Epstein, who sexually trafficked children. Republicans need to find a way to unhook themselves from Donald Trump. USA needs two healthy political parties I always start a new political cycle optimistic. I hope Democrats will govern from the center and build a diverse coalition grounded in shared values about wise governance that solves critical, common human needs.