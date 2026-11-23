Opinion Saving Georgia’s newspapers is not the same as saving local news Nonprofit purchase of The Macon Telegraph and The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer offers hope but will not alone restore audience reach. Share (Photo Illustration: Chris Skinner for the AJC | Source: Pexels, Getty, File)

AJC By Tracie Powell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

When I learned that local funders, supported by the Miami-based John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, had helped purchase two historic Georgia newspapers, my first reaction was hopeful skepticism. Then I learned that from one of my sources that one of those papers has only about 2,000 subscribers. Read that again: 2,000 subscribers in a region of more than 500,000 people. The Pivot Fund, which I lead, is often described as an investor in some of the country’s smallest newsrooms. But the purchase of a legacy newspaper with fewer than 5,000 subscribers turns that assumption on its head. Newsrooms supported by Pivot reach millions.

Reverse the doom loop of disinvestment Tracie Powell is the founder and CEO of The Pivot Fund. (Courtesy) The National Trust entered Georgia after beginning in Colorado and expanding to Maine. National Trust sold 21 of its newspapers in metro Denver in 2025 in order to cut costs and restructure. The Georgia Trust remains its subsidiary. Knight is headquartered in Miami, and the Georgia Trust’s executive director is based in metro Atlanta — not Macon or Columbus. None of that prevents them from serving these communities well. But a Georgia-branded subsidiary is not community governance. Local control should be treated not as a description of this transaction, but as a standard the new owners must meet. Who controls the philanthropic dollars? Who sets editorial priorities? What power will residents have beyond being asked to subscribe, donate or attend a listening session? My ties to these newspapers run deep. I worked for the Ledger-Enquirer and for The Telegraph’s sister newspaper in Milledgeville. I retain great affection for these institutions, for the people they served well — and those they never fully served. The irony is not lost on me: I am writing what may sound like an obituary for newspapers in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which became fully digital in 2026. But the AJC’s evolution underscores my point: A newspaper is a platform. Journalism is the mission. The National Trust entered Georgia after beginning in Colorado and expanding to Maine. National Trust sold 21 of its newspapers in metro Denver in 2025 in order to cut costs and restructure. The Georgia Trust remains its subsidiary. Knight is headquartered in Miami, and the Georgia Trust’s executive director is based in metro Atlanta — not Macon or Columbus. None of that prevents them from serving these communities well. But a Georgia-branded subsidiary is not community governance. Local control should be treated not as a description of this transaction, but as a standard the new owners must meet. Who controls the philanthropic dollars? Who sets editorial priorities? What power will residents have beyond being asked to subscribe, donate or attend a listening session? My ties to these newspapers run deep. I worked for the Ledger-Enquirer and for The Telegraph’s sister newspaper in Milledgeville. I retain great affection for these institutions, for the people they served well — and those they never fully served. The irony is not lost on me: I am writing what may sound like an obituary for newspapers in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which became fully digital in 2026. But the AJC’s evolution underscores my point: A newspaper is a platform. Journalism is the mission.

This is not an argument for letting newspapers die. It is an argument against mistaking the survival of a newspaper for the survival of local news.

Transparency is critical to building community trust An aerial image shows the iconic Art Deco Hotel Forty-Five in downtown Macon on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. The Macon Telegraph was acquired by a nonprofit devoted to revitalizing local news organizations. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Leaders of the National Trust for Local News say they share the goal of building sustainable, community-rooted news organizations. “We invest in local news, sales and leadership, and centralize what we can in order to invest more in what matters most — the newsrooms themselves and the quality, hyperlocal journalism they produce,” Shannon Holfoth, the National Trust’s director of communications, told me.

Holfoth also cautioned against judging a news organization’s prospects by a single metric. That’s fair. Yet neither the National Trust nor its Georgia subsidiary would disclose the newspapers’ current subscription figures or their subscriber counts at the time of acquisition. Cynthia DuBose, who has led the Georgia Trust for just six months, told me she was uncomfortable releasing those numbers. There are encouraging developments. The Georgia Trust recently announced that veteran Columbus journalist Chuck Williams, who spent more than three decades at the Ledger-Enquirer, will return as its editor and publisher. The Trust says it added four employees during its first 90 days of ownership, with another reporting position planned.

These investments deserve recognition. Rebuilding struggling newspapers is complicated, and subscription figures alone cannot tell the whole story. Related Story Take pride in voting and remember the responsibility that comes with voting November 10, 2026 But transparency is not optional when philanthropic dollars are being used to reshape a community’s information infrastructure. Subscription figures are not the only measure of success, but they provide an important baseline for assessing whether these investments are rebuilding audience relationships or simply sustaining institutions.

And transparency is only part of the equation. Hiring local journalists and strengthening newsrooms are important. But who ultimately controls the resources, sets the priorities, and determines what success looks like? Nonprofit ownership does not automatically confer community control. Building a resilient information ecosystem also requires accountability, shared power, and investment in the trusted news and information providers that communities have already built. Run toward the audience, not the platform A view of buildings along the Riverwalk in Columbus on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer was acquired by a nonprofit devoted to revitalizing local news organizations. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It also raises a harder question: Why did philanthropy mobilize millions around two legacy newspapers while largely overlooking the independent news ecosystem that emerged as those newspapers lost readers, reach and revenue? There is an opportunity cost. Community-rooted newsrooms generally operate with less overhead and require less capital. Some of the money mobilized around these two institutions could have supported several hyperlocal outlets, reaching more communities and strengthening more of Georgia’s civic-information infrastructure. This did not have to be an either-or choice.

Full disclosure: NotiVisión Georgia is a former Pivot grantee. Its Latina-led newsroom delivers actionable information to Spanish-speaking residents in Macon, Warner Robins, Fort Valley and surrounding communities in Middle Georgia. Despite its small staff, NotiVisión reaches more than 1 million people across Middle Georgia and beyond. A historic name does not guarantee reach, just as a small staff does not mean a small audience. The Georgia Trust should build durable partnerships with newsrooms already serving residents the legacy papers neglected. Those partnerships cannot give larger newspapers free content, borrowed credibility or access to audiences they did not cultivate. Community-rooted outlets must be compensated, credited and included in decisions about coverage, distribution and success. To save local journalism, the new owners must walk away from platform-first thinking and run toward audience — especially audiences these newspapers never truly served. The real test is whether power and investment move into Macon and Columbus — and into the hands of people rooted there.